Mark Zuckerberg's private jet made 28 trips in just 2 months, emitting 17 times more carbon than the average American does in a year, report says
The Meta CEO's private plane made 28 trips in less than two months, flight data shows. Those flights produced around 253 metric tons of carbon emissions, one analysis shows. The average American produces 14.7 metric tons of carbon per year, per the World Bank. In just two months, Facebook creator...
Fury as Woman Shares How Man Invaded Her Space for 'Entire' 4-Hour Flight
The manspreading incident went viral after being shared on Reddit.
travelnoire.com
United Airlines Is Blocking Seats Under New Weight Requirements Per Passenger
United Airlines has now decided to block seats in consideration of the weight gained by passengers in the last few years. For planes to take off daily we must assume there’s a lot of math that comes into play. Mainly, the weight of passengers is equally distributed on every flight. Along with the balance and fuel requirements as well.
Time Out Global
Young people could soon get even cheaper train travel in Europe – here’s why
Right now is a really, really great time to be exploring Europe by rail. Tonnes of dazzling night train services and mega-cheap, high-speed routes are popping up all the time – after decades of air superiority, we’re currently in the midst of a full-blown European rail renaissance. And...
Australia’s school-bus sized 'smart' underwater war-drones 'will travel completely flooded'
The prototypes of the extra-large autonomous undersea vehicles (XL-AUVs) for the Royal Australian Navy will not be water-proof; rather, water will flow through them when they are delivered in three years by a U.S. defense corporation. The school bus-sized underwater drones built by the Australian subsidiary of the defense technology...
I've been visiting Mexico for 15 years and these are the best all-inclusive resorts I recommend for a holiday getaway
Mexico's resorts can match every travelers needs, whether you're wanting buzzy nightlife in Cancun or child-friendly beaches on the coast of Oaxaca.
Outside Online
How Much Should I Tip My Guide? We Asked Guides How Much to Give.
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. I was on a backcountry hut trip in British Columbia last winter, and at the end of an incredible, powder-filled week, my group of friends and I realized what most of us had forgotten: cash. Specifically, enough money to tip our two hard-working ski guides, as well as the cook, who’d been making us delicious meals morning and night, and the hut caretaker, who’d been pre-heating the sauna and shoveling the path to the outhouse.
How the same mistake led to thousands of layoffs across the Tech industry
Hello, and Happy Friday. This is Matt Weinberger, Insider's deputy editor of tech analysis, filling in for Jordan Erb for the next week. By way of introduction: I just took this new role after a long stint leading our newsroom's cloud computing coverage; I'm level 39 in Pokémon Go; and my BTS biases are RM and Jin.
geekwire.com
Australia’s NTAS airline puts in an order for 20 of Eviation’s Alice electric airplanes
It’s only fitting that 20 of Eviation’s all-electric Alice commuter airplanes are destined to be based in Alice Springs. That’s the upshot of the Arlington, Wash.-based company’s deal with Northern Territory Air Services, a scheduled airline and charter aircraft operator that’s headquartered in the town known as the capital of the Australian Outback.
travelnoire.com
U.S. Traveler Tries To Bring Live Albino Alligator Through German Airport
One U.S. traveler has been caught trying to bring a live albino alligator through a German airport. The 42-year-old man was caught with a rare albino alligator in his suitcase. Customs officials found the alligator wrapped in cling film when they opened the man’s suitcase. The discovery took place...
topgear.com
The Electric Moke Californian is now available in the US… for $41,900
Moke International announces prices for its 50mph remake of the classic Californian. Skip 5 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. Back in 2021 we learned that Moke International had created an all-electric version of its reborn Mini Moke. In...
