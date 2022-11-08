ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

travelnoire.com

United Airlines Is Blocking Seats Under New Weight Requirements Per Passenger

United Airlines has now decided to block seats in consideration of the weight gained by passengers in the last few years. For planes to take off daily we must assume there’s a lot of math that comes into play. Mainly, the weight of passengers is equally distributed on every flight. Along with the balance and fuel requirements as well.
Time Out Global

Young people could soon get even cheaper train travel in Europe – here’s why

Right now is a really, really great time to be exploring Europe by rail. Tonnes of dazzling night train services and mega-cheap, high-speed routes are popping up all the time – after decades of air superiority, we’re currently in the midst of a full-blown European rail renaissance. And...
Outside Online

How Much Should I Tip My Guide? We Asked Guides How Much to Give.

Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. I was on a backcountry hut trip in British Columbia last winter, and at the end of an incredible, powder-filled week, my group of friends and I realized what most of us had forgotten: cash. Specifically, enough money to tip our two hard-working ski guides, as well as the cook, who’d been making us delicious meals morning and night, and the hut caretaker, who’d been pre-heating the sauna and shoveling the path to the outhouse.
geekwire.com

Australia’s NTAS airline puts in an order for 20 of Eviation’s Alice electric airplanes

It’s only fitting that 20 of Eviation’s all-electric Alice commuter airplanes are destined to be based in Alice Springs. That’s the upshot of the Arlington, Wash.-based company’s deal with Northern Territory Air Services, a scheduled airline and charter aircraft operator that’s headquartered in the town known as the capital of the Australian Outback.
travelnoire.com

U.S. Traveler Tries To Bring Live Albino Alligator Through German Airport

One U.S. traveler has been caught trying to bring a live albino alligator through a German airport. The 42-year-old man was caught with a rare albino alligator in his suitcase. Customs officials found the alligator wrapped in cling film when they opened the man’s suitcase. The discovery took place...
topgear.com

The Electric Moke Californian is now available in the US… for $41,900

Moke International announces prices for its 50mph remake of the classic Californian. Skip 5 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. Back in 2021 we learned that Moke International had created an all-electric version of its reborn Mini Moke. In...

