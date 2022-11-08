Read full article on original website
Make Massive Money For Reporting Idling Cars in New York State
You can make some serious cash just by reporting cars and trucks that have been idling too long. There is this new program called the Citizens Air Complaint Program and New York is trying to become more 'green'. Anybody can see a car or truck idling, take a video and upload it and you get 25% of the fine that they have to pay.
Could You Survive in This Highly Rated, But Unbelievably Tiny Upstate NY Airbnb?
I spend many weekends and vacations during the warm(er) months at a campground where I have a travel trailer. It's my getaway for a six-month period. Now that the season is over, I anxiously await May 1st, 2023. Spending time in the country is so amazing, especially for those of...
NewsChannel 36
Local Wineries ask Hochul to Shut Down Greenidge Generation
DRESDEN, N.Y. (WENY) -- With Governor Kathy Hochul recently locking up another four years in office, local wineries and environmental groups held a press conference Thursday morning to urge her to sign a cryptocurrency mining moratorium bill. Along with requesting Hochul sign the moratorium, which would prevent future crypto-mining operations from opening, they also asked her to take concrete steps to shut down the already operational crypto-mining operation at Greenidge Generation in Dresden.
What Does New York’s Recent Changes to Gun Laws Mean For Your Hunting Season?
Recent changes to New York's gun laws have a lot of hunters confused about the rules this hunting season, so the Department of Environmental Conservation has answers to many of your hunting questions. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation released a list of frequently asked questions for hunting...
New York Animal Shelters Get $5 Million Investment for Upgrades
In a press release on Wednesday, New York State Governor Kathy Hochul announced that nearly $5 million had been awarded to animal shelters in the state to make improvements to living conditions and medical care. Nearly $5 million was awarded to 17 non-for-profit animal shelters and humane societies through the...
New Yorkers Ask – What Exactly Is Scrapple?
Oh boy, I missed it. Wednesday, November 9th was National Scrapple Day. How could I have forgotten? That's a statement I can not ever be serious about. I've never tasted scrapple, nor have I ever wanted to try it. Isn't that what some refer to as 'mystery meat?'. I had...
Experts Predict Fewer Options for Christmas Trees in New York
Another season, another shortage. But, are we even surprised? If anything, we've become desensitized to hearing about shortages and that's actually pretty sad. Christmas might look a little differently than you'd like it to if the American Christmas Tree Association predictions come true. Jami Warner, the Executive Director of the...
iheartoswego.com
Harbor View Square Receives 2022 NYSAFAH Award
The New York State Association for Affordable Housing (NYSAFAH) recently announced its 2022 Awards for Excellence in Affordable Housing winners ahead of its annual awards reception on Wednesday, November 2. NYSAFAH’s awards celebrate extraordinary achievements in design, development, and advocacy for affordable housing amid a crushing housing crisis that is...
It’s New York State’s Last Free Fishing Day of the Year!
It's the final time of the year to cast a line in New York state waters for free this year and the Governor wants everyone to take advantage of it. It coincides with Veterans Day to also honor those who have served. When is The Last Day of Free Fishing...
Are You Doing Something Illegal With Your Leaves In New York State?
Take a drive down many streets in the Southern Tier and you'll see the leaves that have been raked to the side of the road. I didn't realize for the longest time that they were supposed to be there because the village/town would come by and pick them up. Where...
The Best Upstate New York Chili for Those Chilly Days
As the days are starting to get shorter, the temperatures outside are beginning to drop along with it. When it gets chilly in Upstate New York, we can find comfort in lots of different delicious, hearty foods. But one of the best options on a chilly day is a good crock of homemade chili, of course, served in homes and restaurants all across the region.
Free Wegman’s Gift Cards At McDonald’s In New York State?
The generosity of people across New York really shines during the holidays and this years seems to be more of the same. At a McDonald's in Syracuse, for a limited time, Wegman's gift cards will be given to those who need help getting a turkey this year. The temperatures are...
Massive Incentives To Give Blood In New York State
Now that the Halloween and pumpkin spice season are over for most, it is time to focus on giving thanks and getting ready for the holiday season. The warm air is still here across New York State and pumpkins are still on porches, but it is time to think about Thanksgiving and Christmas.
Tropical Storm Nicole: NY State Agencies Prepare Response For Expected Heavy Rain, Strong Winds
New York State agencies are preparing emergency response assets as Tropical Storm Nicole is set to move through the region, bringing potentially heavy rain and strong winds. Gov. Kathy Hochul announced on Thursday, Nov. 10, that numerous state agencies are preparing ahead of the storm, which is expected to move through the state as early as the evening of Friday, Nov. 11.
New York Incarcerated Individuals Lose Electronic Tablet Access
According to a report by Matt Katz of Gothamist, Incarcerated Individuals in the New York have lost another connection to the outside world, this time in the form of free electronic tablets. According to the report, the contract between the Department of Corrections and the provider of the tablet, APDS,...
New Yorkers Reveal Their Perfect Night In
If you’ve felt sluggish the last few days, it probably has a lot to do with the recent Daylight Saving. Ask any parent or pet owner if they think there’s a benefit to Daylight Saving and they’ll likely shout out a big no. The time change wreaks havoc on families and individuals around the world.
pv-magazine-usa.com
New York Governor Hochul announces $319 million dry pump facility
This week New York Governor Kathy Hochul and U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer announced that Edwards Vacuum has chosen the Western New York Science & Technology Advanced Manufacturing Park (STAMP) for their new $319 million, U.S. dry pump manufacturing facility. The investment is expected to have positive cascading effects...
This Obscure New York Town Doesn’t Exist! Or Does it?
There is a town in New York State that, at one time, was made up! Not like a town created for a movie or even a ghost town. This town had no stores, restaurants or street lights. Heck, this town didn't even have streets! Even though it appeared on maps of New York State, it simply did not exist.
Endwell Residents Fight Project Planned Near Their Neighborhood
People who live in an upscale town of Union neighborhood are expressing opposition to a developer's plans for a nearby site. Walsh Realty is seeking permission for a proposed project on 30.5 acres of land on Watson Boulevard just west of Country Club Road. The Vestal-based firm has outlined plans...
IBM History Crumbles as Demo Crew Hits Historic Country Club Site
Heavy equipment began removing the abandoned buildings that were part of the iconic country club complex used by thousands of IBM Endicott employees and their families. Crews working for Gorick Construction of Binghamton started the massive demolition job at the town of Union site Tuesday morning. Broome County officials nearly...
