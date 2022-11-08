Read full article on original website
Related
WDIO-TV
Newly discovered photos show Nazi Kristallnacht up close
JERUSALEM (AP) — Harrowing, previously unseen images from 1938’s Kristallnacht pogrom against German and Austrian Jews have surfaced in a photograph collection donated to Israel’s Yad Vashem memorial, the organization said Wednesday. One shows a crowd of smiling, well-dressed middle-aged German men and women standing casually as...
WDIO-TV
Soccer-inspired art show heads to World Cup in Qatar
ASUNCIÓN, Paraguay (AP) — Keeping your eye on the ball takes on a new meaning when you consider the World Cup-dedicated collection by Paraguayan artist Lili Cantero. Decoratively detailing the lavish stadiums of the upcoming tournament in Qatar — the first to take place in the Middle East — as well as the most sought after players and teams, Cantero is preparing the last details of her soccer-inspired art show, “8 Stadiums, 8 Champions, 1 Dream: Qatar 2022.”
WDIO-TV
Climate talks host Egypt gets green energy, transport deals
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — Egypt, the host of this year’s U.N. climate talks, is racking up a number of deals to green its energy and transport systems still heavily reliant on heavily polluting fossil fuels. The agreements include a $10 billion investment to replace “inefficient thermal power...
WDIO-TV
Burst sewage pipe adds to infrastructure woes at COP27
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — First there was no water. Then there was too much of the wrong kind. Attendees of this year’s U.N. climate conference in Egypt found themselves stepping over streams of foul-smelling fluid Wednesday after a pipe or tank holding liquid waste appeared to have burst near one of the venue’s main thoroughfares.
WDIO-TV
The Latest | UN Climate Summit
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — The Latest on the United Nations climate summit in Sharm el-Sheikh in Egypt. Environmental groups are complaining of an increase in the number of fossil fuel lobbyists who are registered for this year’s U.N. climate talks in Egypt. Global Witness, Corporate Accountability and...
Brittney Griner Is Headed to a Truly Horrific Place
Overcrowding, grueling labor and physical and sexual abuse are all common in these modern versions of Soviet-era Gulags.
Comments / 0