Delish
Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies
If you think there's no better combo than chocolate and peanut butter, say hello to your new favorite cookie: peanut butter chocolate chip. The marriage of the sweet and salty flavors of chocolate chip and peanut butter cookies make these easy treats a match made in heaven. When the soft texture of a peanut butter cookie meets the rich bite of a chocolate chip, magic is made.
Country-style chocolate chip cookies
My country-style chocolate chip cookie recipe does not require brown sugar, but the cookie dough does require being chilled for at least one hour and if you can wait, the cookies turn out even better if you chill the dough overnight. Once baked, the end results are a heavenly, soft-batch of gooey chocolate chip cookies with a mouthwatering buttery texture.
Cocoa cookie biscuits
Cocoa cookie biscuits are a basic chocolate cookie with zero frills. They're simple to make, but extremely delicious when served with a cup of coffee or hot chocolate. When sandwiched together with peanut butter in the center, they are transformed into an undeniable yummy snack. You may even want to make sure you have a glass of milk on hand to do a bit of cookie dunking!
gordonramsayclub.com
Vintage Grandma’s Cream Cake
This vintage cream cake recipe is so simple and easy to prepare and very delicious! Vintage does not necessarily have to mean that you need to spend all day long in the kitchen – today we have so many facilities that can help us do it simple and quick! Just like that! Here is the recipe:
gordonramsayclub.com
Perfect Peanut Butter Brownie Cheesecake
This peanut butter brownie cheesecake is so rich, creamy and delicious. Plus, it looks amazing! You can surprise your family or friends with this beautiful treat for the weekend. You will need around 45 minutes to prepare it, plus around 30 minutes to bake and a few hours to set – it requires some time but is very easy to prepare. Here is the recipe:
The homemade pie crust recipe you have to try!
If you want to step up your game this Thanksgiving, try making your own pie crust!
Holiday chocolate graham crackers
Holiday chocolate graham crackers/ Holiday shaped/Gin Lee. Today, I am creating my chocolate graham crackers ahead of the winter holiday season. After they've baked and cooled, I will place them in Ziploc bags and freeze them. This will keep the graham crackers fresh and save time later on. (Once I begin my other holiday baking.) I use graham crackers in various dessert recipes, especially for creating homemade graham cracker pie crusts. Chocolate graham crackers can also be used to make homemade s'mores by the fireplace and used to create homemade ice cream sandwiches. They're delicious and can be made sugar-free, or with sugar. The choice is yours. After my crackers cool, I dust them with sugar-free powdered sugar to add a touch of added sweetness.
thecountrycook.net
Pecan Pie Cheesecakes
These mini Pecan Pie Cheesecakes are smooth, creamy and topped with a delicious pecan pie topping. The perfect holiday recipe to grace your dessert table!. I love pecan pie and I love cheesecake so why not mash the two together and make these utterly delicious Pecan Pie Cheesecakes?! Even better is they are individual cheesecakes which makes them so much easier to serve. Perfect for holiday gatherings, these are one dessert that always goes quickly! Plus they are super simple to put together with easily available ingredients. If you want an amazing single serving dessert to share at your holiday gatherings, you have to make my Pecan Pie Cheesecake recipe.
Keto-Friendly Pumpkin Cheesecake: Recipes Worth Cooking
This Keto-Friendly Pumpkin Cheesecake recipe delivers a low-carb and perfectly smooth dessert that is great for Halloween, Thanksgiving, and many more events. This pumpkin cheesecake takes 1 hour to prepare and 1 hour to cook. Check out the video above to see how they are made or read through the ingredients and step-by-step instructions below.
BHG
Cherry Pie Bites
2 cups fresh or frozen tart red cherries (thawed if frozen) Preheat oven to 325°F. In a medium mixing bowl beat the ½ cup butter and the cream cheese with an electric mixer on medium to high speed until combined. Stir in the 1 cup flour. Shape dough into 24 balls. Press the balls evenly into the bottoms and up the sides of 24 ungreased 1¾-inch muffin cups.
12tomatoes.com
Apple Pie Shortbread Bars
The best of apple crumble, apple pie, and dessert bars all in one. When it comes to apple desserts there are so many wonderful ways to make these fruits into really satisfying treats. From apple crumble to classic apple pie they are all delicious. There’s no apple dessert I’d turn down! But, these apple pie shortbread bars are a fun take on these classics, with a shortbread base that resembles a pie crust and a delectable crumble topping. It’s the best of both worlds in one bar.
gordonramsayclub.com
Irish Cream Chocolate Sheet Cake
Shout-out to all chocolate and liqueur lovers out there! This Irish Cream Chocolate sheet cake is the perfect dessert for you! Easy and quick to prepare and very chocolatey – what can be better! Try the following recipe:. Servings 18-20 Ingredients:. For the cake:. 1 ¾ cups all-purpose flour...
Food & Wine
Gluten-Free Sugar Cookies
The cinnamon, nutmeg and almond extract in this recipe gives the cookie dough a nice hint of spice. But letting the dough rest overnight to better hydrate the flour is the secret to the tender texture of these sugar cookies. When you roll out the dough, place it between two pieces of parchment so it doesn't stick to the counter, and be sure to flour your cookie cutters. We suggest topping the cookies with a classic vanilla-scented icing and sparkling sugar to make them fit any occasion that calls for cookies.
gordonramsayclub.com
Creamy Cold Oreo Pie
This no-bake creamy cold Oreo pie is so delicious! If you are an Oreo fan like me, then my version of the Italian torta fredda with Oreo cookies will be the ideal dessert for you! Quick and easy – here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. For the base:. 1 Oreo...
12tomatoes.com
Amish Peanut Butter Pie
Incredibly creamy and packed with flavor. Growing up in an area where there are Amish communities means growing up with a lot of yummy food! Amish communities are largely closed to outsiders, but their roadside produce stalls and baked goods businesses are well known to anyone within a certain radius.
gordonramsayclub.com
Raspberry Lemonade Cupcakes
These raspberry lemonade cupcakes are so cute, pinky, wonderful, and party-ready! An ideal dessert for birthdays, anniversaries, spring-summer parties, and many other special occasions! Moreover, they are so easy to make, moist, zesty, and delicious. You will need 20 minutes to prepare them plus around 20 minutes to cook. Here is the recipe:
