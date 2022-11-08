To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines RETURN OF THE REAL. Last month, the National Gallery of Art said that, after careful study, it believed one of its four Johannes Vermeer paintings, Girl With a Flute (1665–70), was not, in fact, a Vermeer, but instead the work of someone with “a profound understanding of Vermeer’s techniques,” as ARTnews reported. However, at its hotly anticipated Vermeer retrospective in February, Amsterdam’s Rijksmuseum plans to exhibit the work as a Vermeer, the Guardian reports. Its director, Taco Dibbits, told the paper, “Attribution is not a hard science but we feel that Vermeer is such an innovative artist who took so many directions in...

9 DAYS AGO