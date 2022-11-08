Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lottery ticket worth $39.3 million sold at Ohio convenience store this weekKristen WaltersMarysville, OH
Football: ‘Nothing I’ve been a part of before’: How Ohio State special teams weathered dreary conditions at NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
Wrestling: No. 4 Buckeyes host Virginia Tech in home opener FridayThe LanternColumbus, OH
‘Fiddler’s Journey to the Big Screen’ to wrap up the Columbus Jewish Film FestivalThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes stifle Charleston Southern 82-56 behind Key’s double-doubleThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
landgrantholyland.com
Buckeyes buck Buccaneers, begin season 2-0
Following a convincing 38-point win on opening night, the Ohio State men’s basketball team (2-0) returned to the floor Thursday evening against Big South cellar dweller Charleston Southern with their eyes set on starting the season 2-0 for the 19th-straight season. They did that easily, rolling over the Buccaneers 82-56.
landgrantholyland.com
Buckeyes to have multiple tight ends on hand for this weekend’s game
One of the positions that probably doesn’t see the recognition all of the time is the tight end spot. Not always the most glamorous position on the offensive side of the ball, it’s still critical to the success of Ohio State’s offense. Ryan Day has been clear over the years that the tight end is needed for both the run game and the pass game as well. Regardless of formation, the position continues to play a major role in the scheme, and bringing in more elite players at the spot needs to continue.
landgrantholyland.com
Three Things To Watch from the Indiana Hoosiers
Ohio State fans are a notoriously demanding group. Buckeye Nation expects not only to win, but to win convincingly against perceived — or actual — inferior competition. Fortunately for Ohio State fans, the players and coaches are fully aware of these demands, and also recognize the need for improvement.
landgrantholyland.com
You’re Nuts: Which men’s college basketball team suffered the worst Week 1 loss?
The Ohio State Buckeyes men’s basketball team is 2-0! That is not the point of this article but it has to be mentioned. Also, we would be remiss if we did not mention the Ohio State women’s basketball team taking down the fifth-ranked Tennessee Volunteers 87-75. This isn’t...
landgrantholyland.com
Jacy Sheldon leads Ohio State’s toppling of Rocky Top
There was an electricity about Tuesday’s Ohio State Buckeyes game even before the clock started to run. In the weeks leading up to the game, Ohio State pushed to get their fans into the Schottenstein Center on Election Day, while Tennessee Volunteers orange stood out throughout the arena. There were pyrotechnics, a loud student section, and a small part of the Best Damn Band in the Land heightening the atmosphere. Once the game began though, it was guard Jacy Sheldon pulling in the collective attention.
landgrantholyland.com
Ohio State men’s basketball vs Charleston Southern: Game preview and prediction
Following a season-opening 91-53 win over Robert Morris on Monday night, Ohio State is back on the hardwood tonight, hosting the Charleston Southern Buccaneers. This will be the second of three home games to open the season for the Buckeyes before they head to Hawaii to play three games in the Maui Invitational.
Lady Vols win close game against UMass in home opener
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The No. 5 Lady Vols hit the court for their home opener on Thursday following a loss on the road to Ohio State earlier in the week. It was back and forth between Tennessee and Massachusetts from the start, the Lady Vols were able to put together their biggest lead together […]
landgrantholyland.com
Ohio State returns home with visitors on tap
Ohio State is back at home this weekend after a couple week hiatus, meaning the coaching staff is once again using the opportunity to host some of their top national and in-state targets in multiple classes. As they have all season long to this point, the game day visits have been plentiful, and this weekend will be no different as more than a couple of guys have made it known that theywill be on site to see the Buckeyes take on Indiana on Saturday for the noon kickoff.
landgrantholyland.com
LGHL Asks: How do you feel about Northwestern, TTUN, Saturday’s Indiana game?
Every day for the entirety of the Ohio State football season, we will be asking and answering questions about the team, college football, and anything else on our collective minds of varying degrees of importance. If you have a question that you would like to ask, you can tweet us @LandGrant33 or if you need more than 280 characters, send an email HERE.
Ohio State Is Trying To Flip Alabama 5-Star Commitment
Ohio State is reportedly still pursuing Alabama's top recruit from the class of 2023. According to Matt Parker of On3 Sports, the Buckeyes remain in "constant contact" with Caleb Downs. The five-star safety committed to the Crimson Tide in late July. Downs officially visited Ohio State a month before deciding...
landgrantholyland.com
LGHL Uncut Podcast: Mikesell, McMahon, McGuff talk team victory over No. 5 Tennessee
Throughout the year, Land-Grant Holy Land will be bringing you uncut audio primarily from Ohio State press conferences, but also from individual interview sessions. The Ohio State Buckeyes women’s basketball team started their 2022-23 season in a big way. A night that saw the Scarlet and Gray down double-digits ended flipped, with the Buckeyes beating Tennessee for the first time in Columbus, Ohio.
landgrantholyland.com
Film Preview: Ohio State takes on Indiana creating a huge bounce back opportunity for the Buckeyes
Ohio State has survived a relatively tough stretch over the last with matchups at home against Iowa, on the road for Penn State, and finishing off the three-game stretch with a trip to Northwestern. The first two games there were expected to be physical battles, but the latter with Northwestern tested the Buckeyes more than expected.
wvlt.tv
No. 5 Lady Vols upset in season opener
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - This was not the start head coach Kellie Harper envisioned for her No. 5 Tennessee Lady Vols. Tennessee traveled to Columbus, Ohio, Tuesday night to open the new season against the No. 14 Buckeyes. Ohio State gave the Tennessee team all it could handle. The Lady...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Tennessee reveals uniform combo for Saturday’s game against Mizzou
Tennessee revealed the uniform combo the team will be wearing in Week 11 when they take on the Mizzou Tigers. The Volunteers will be wearing the classic home combo for Senior Day, with white helmets, orange jerseys, and white pants. This will be the 4th time wearing the traditional home...
landgrantholyland.com
Four-star DL from Georgia includes Ohio State as a finalist
As Ohio State found themselves slotted in as the No. 2 team in the latest College Football Playoff rankings, they also secured some positive news on the recruiting trail on the defensive side of the ball as a blue-chip pass rusher include the Buckeyes in his top group. Plus, one of the very best prospects in next years class could be back on campus later this month.
landgrantholyland.com
Hangout in the Holy Land Podcast: Ohio State looks to return to form against Indiana
The latest episode of Land-Grant Holy Land’s flagship podcast ‘Hangout in the Holy Land’ is here! Join LGHL’s co-managing editor Gene Ross alongside his co-host Josh Dooley as they cover everything from football to basketball to recruiting and more!. Listen to the episode and subscribe:. Subscribe:...
landgrantholyland.com
Indiana Defensive Player to Watch: Linebacker Bradley Jennings Jr.
Ohio State is set to face Indiana on Saturday, and for the Hoosiers’ defense, this particular game could turn out to be a classic example of bringing a knife to a gun fight. I say that because IU is not – and has not – been in the business of slowing many opponents down this season, which is less than ideal with C.J Stroud and company on the schedule. The Buckeyes will not be looking to spare any feelings in The Shoe, as they continue their march toward Big Ten supremacy. So buckle up, Hoosier fans.
Bearden’s Treadwell signs to play at FSU, Murphy inks NLI to go to South Carolina
The Bearden High School girls soccer team is reaping the rewards of their undefeated season with three Lady Bulldogs signed on Thursday.
Georgia Punter's Message For Tennessee Fans Goes Viral
When you see the field as little as Georgia punter Brett Thorson, you have to have a sense of humor about the situation. Thorson has punted only 22 times in nine games thanks to the Bulldogs' potent offense. He actually punted four times in Georgia's win over Tennessee last weekend, including a 75-yard bomb that was downed at the 1.
landgrantholyland.com
LGHL Uncut Podcast: Day, Knowles on recent struggles, getting better for TTUN
Throughout the year, Land-Grant Holy Land will be bringing you uncut audio primarily from Ohio State press conferences, but also from individual interview sessions. Subscribe: RSS | Apple | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts | iHeart Radio. On this episode of “Land-Grant Holy Land Uncut,” we have audio from...
Comments / 0