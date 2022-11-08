Read full article on original website
Related
macaronikid.com
Apple Crisp Bars
It's been weeks since we went apple picking and here I am... 3 apple desserts in and still a ton of apples left over! Someone talk me out of a peck of apples next year. :) Who am I kidding? I love baking and this is one of the best times of year to do it. It's been years since I've made these apple crisp bars and I'm glad I made them because they are delicious.
WPRI
In the Kitchen: Chocolate Walnut Caramel Tart
In the kitchen today, we welcome Gerry Dupont from Edible Creations by Gerry, making Chocolate Walnut Caramel Tart. 1 cup chocolate ganache….or just plain melted chocolate (microwave until pourable) Mix caramels and cream together and simmer until melted. Add in nuts and craisins and set aside to cook slightly.
macaronikid.com
Salted Oatmeal Coconut Cookies Offer The Perfect Bite
These cookies are the perfect combination of sweet, chewy, and salty — that perfect treat that satisfies all your cravings in just one bite — or four. This recipe is a new family favorite and it's easy to make with ingredients you probably already have on hand. Warning, you may want to make a double batch — they don't last a day in my household!
How To Make The Perfect Roasted Cauliflower
This Roasted Cauliflower recipe gives this diverse vegetable a quick and easy way to become super-flavorful and rich in texture. This recipe takes 15 minutes to prepare and 20 minutes to cook. Check out the video above to see how they are made or read through the ingredients and step-by-step instructions below.
gordonramsayclub.com
Creamy Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie
If you like the combination of peanut butter and chocolate then this recipe is perfect for you! This chocolate peanut butter pie is so rich, creamy, and delicious! Plus, no-bake and easy to prepare! Here is the recipe:. Servings 8 slices. Ingredients:. For the crust:. 1 standard package (14.3 ounce/36...
BHG
Cherry Pie Bites
2 cups fresh or frozen tart red cherries (thawed if frozen) Preheat oven to 325°F. In a medium mixing bowl beat the ½ cup butter and the cream cheese with an electric mixer on medium to high speed until combined. Stir in the 1 cup flour. Shape dough into 24 balls. Press the balls evenly into the bottoms and up the sides of 24 ungreased 1¾-inch muffin cups.
thecountrycook.net
Pecan Pie Cheesecakes
These mini Pecan Pie Cheesecakes are smooth, creamy and topped with a delicious pecan pie topping. The perfect holiday recipe to grace your dessert table!. I love pecan pie and I love cheesecake so why not mash the two together and make these utterly delicious Pecan Pie Cheesecakes?! Even better is they are individual cheesecakes which makes them so much easier to serve. Perfect for holiday gatherings, these are one dessert that always goes quickly! Plus they are super simple to put together with easily available ingredients. If you want an amazing single serving dessert to share at your holiday gatherings, you have to make my Pecan Pie Cheesecake recipe.
12tomatoes.com
Coconut White Texas Sheet Cake
There’s more than one way to make a Texas sheet cake. Now, there’s more than one way to make a Texas Sheet Cake, you know. There’s Classic White Texas Sheet Cake, of course. But we’ve also got black forest and almond and eggnog and turtle… What I’m saying is, we love a Texas Sheet Cake here at 12 Tomatoes. So here’s another one! This time we’ve got a coconut version for you and it’s every bit as soft and sweet and white as the classic, but this time has a tropical twist.
Outside Online
Overnight Oat Bake with Cherries and Almonds
Portable and calorically dense, the energy bar is an essential pick-me-up for hikers and other outdoor adventurers. Emma Zimmerman, cookbook author and cofounder of Hayden Flour Mills in Queen Creek, Arizona, often takes her homemade version on backpacking trips in the saguaro-spiked Superstition Mountains. It’s filled with heart-healthy oatmeal and vitamin- and mineral-rich fruits and nuts. And unlike many store-bought bars, it feels like a soft brownie.—Rachel Ng.
recipesgram.com
Super Soft Chocolate Yogurt Cake
This chocolate yogurt cake is really delicious! The combination of chocolate and yogurt makes this cake the perfect moist cake that you will love! Takes just 15 minutes to make and around 25 minutes to bake. Here is the recipe:. Servings 12. Ingredients:. For the chocolate yogurt cake:. 150 grams’...
Healthy Recipe: Cucumber, Yogurt & Wheat Berry Soup
The light, creamy texture of this Cucumber, Yogurt & Wheat Berry Soup combined with its chewy wheat berries is irresistible. And that little bite of lemon and mint? Delicious. Boil the wheat berries until tender and chewy, about 30 minutes if presoaked, or 50 minutes if not. Drain and set aside to cool.
Food & Wine
Spinach Dip Hot Bread
This gooey, cheesy appetizer is perfect for watching the game, alongside a salad or bowl of soup, or on a lazy weekend afternoon. The toasty sliced sourdough boule is filled with buttery bechamel sauce and spinach, but the real star is the Calabrian chiles, which lend each bite a gentle kick of heat. Feel free to customize this depending on the bread you have on-hand; it works nicely with a baguette, too.
princesspinkygirl.com
Peanut Butter Fluff
This easy Peanut Butter Fluff recipe makes a rich and creamy dessert dip in 10 minutes. A simple combination of cream cheese, peanut butter, instant pudding, and whipped topping is folded together and filled with plenty of chocolate and peanut butter flavor and candy pieces. Reese’s Peanut Butter Fluff Recipe...
Food & Wine
Gluten-Free Sugar Cookies
The cinnamon, nutmeg and almond extract in this recipe gives the cookie dough a nice hint of spice. But letting the dough rest overnight to better hydrate the flour is the secret to the tender texture of these sugar cookies. When you roll out the dough, place it between two pieces of parchment so it doesn't stick to the counter, and be sure to flour your cookie cutters. We suggest topping the cookies with a classic vanilla-scented icing and sparkling sugar to make them fit any occasion that calls for cookies.
mvmagazine.com
Spiced Pumpkin Pancakes
Lightly spiced, these moist and lofty pumpkin pancakes are a grand way to use up that last bit of pumpkin puree. Pumpkin pancakes are the ultimate autumnal breakfast. Lightly spiced with ground cinnamon, ginger and nutmeg, this pancake batter mixes up quickly with mostly on-hand ingredients and cooks up into fragrant, lofty cakes with moist texture. Serving these hot from the griddle with traditional accompaniments like a pat (or two) of butter and a drizzle of maple syrup is wonderful and delicious, but these beauties can also be served with a simple dusting of confectioners’ sugar or even topped with sliced bananas or a dollop of warmed applesauce or compote.
gordonramsayclub.com
Royal Lemon Cream Pie (Fast Ready Recipe!)
This creamy lemon pie is so rich, refreshing, and delicious! You will need just 20 minutes to prepare it, plus a few hours to set. Simple and lemony, this pie is ideal for those who like easy and creamy desserts. Here is the recipe:. Servings: 8 to 10. Ingredients:. For...
Allrecipes.com
Gingerbread Cinnamon Rolls
Combine warm milk, molasses, and yeast in a small bowl and stir together until combined. Let sit until foamy, about 5 minutes. Add sugar, salt, and 4 1/2 cups of the flour to the work bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment. Beat on low speed until just combined, about 15 seconds. With mixer running on low speed, add milk mixture, sour cream, butter, and egg. Continue beating until dough forms, 1 to 2 minutes. Switch to a dough hook attachment. Beat on medium-low speed until dough is smooth and elastic, 6 to 9 minutes; add remaining 1/4 cup flour 1/2 to 1 teaspoon at a time, if necessary.
Delish
Brown Butter Pumpkin Blondies
The rich, nutty taste of brown butter makes these pumpkin blondies even better and the perfect fall treat. Pumpkin adds a lot of moisture to baked goods, which keeps these blondies soft and tender, but they’re still slightly chewy in the center, the way the best blondies are. These are super-quick to make and warmly spiced with pumpkin spice. Though special on their own, they would be phenomenal with some added chopped pecans or chocolate chips!
Comments / 0