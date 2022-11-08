ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delishably

Caprese Salad Swaps Tomatoes for Beets and the Result Is Gorgeous

By Mandi Jacewicz
Delishably
Delishably
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2V9ReU_0j2saWK700

This is a fun take on a classic recipe.

If you love beets but rarely prepare them at home, we’ve found a wonderful recipe that you’ll want to make for dinner tonight. TikTok content creator @ holistic.foodie shows us how to make a Caprese -style salad; using beets instead of tomatoes. This unique salad looks all sorts of sensational.

Forget the out-of-season tomatoes. Sweet, earthy beets make this too irresistible.

View the original article to see embedded media.

This delightful salad has us mesmerized. The creaminess of the mozzarella must pair so perfectly with those sweet beets. We usually love goat cheese for the contrasting tanginess, but we're ready to give dreamy mozzarella a try.

We adore the use of salty pistachios in this salad and combined with the olive oil and sweet basil, it must be an absolute masterpiece. Add a nice slice of warm, buttery bread for a perfect fall meal. You can easily mix up this dish with walnuts or sunflower seeds or you could add a splash of citrus dressing for a little acid in each bite, too.

Most of the audience loved this spectacular salad. Viewer @MisterD4N commented, “Beets are so underrated. Love them. This looks like a great recipe.” It really does look amazing. Some in the audience weren’t feeling this mild cheese choice. Viewer @Tronnaandy added, “The mozzarella has no chance to stand up against the earthiness of the beets. You’ll need goat cheese and acidity to make this work.”

We think a mild cheese works just fine in this salad. Not everyone loves the strong flavor of goat cheese and we think we will adore this soft change too. Viewer @ireneirene7373 chimed in with, “Omg. That looks so yummy!” We agree!

We're very happy to have red and golden beets in our fridge, along with a fresh ball of burrata. Yum!

Comments / 0

Related
Tina Howell

Simple chicken and dumplings, a delicious dish

Chicken and dumplings are a delicious meal, well known in the south as comfort food. For those who are unfamiliar with this tasty treat, chicken and dumplings are like a thick soup that consists of chicken that is cooked in water, resulting in a broth that is used to cook the dumplings by boiling. The dumpling is made with flour and can be rolled flat and cut in pieces or formed into a ball and dropped into the broth.
Mashed

Easy Strawberry Pretzel Salad Recipe

When most people think of a salad, they picture fresh greens paired with some sort of dressing. However, salads are not one-size-fits-all and come in different forms. This strawberry pretzel salad is more like a dessert, with layers of cream cheese and strawberry on a pretzel crust. You could definitely serve it as a dessert, but it's also an excellent option to sneak in as a "side," so you can have dessert with your meal.
TODAY.com

43 Thanksgiving appetizers: Salads, soups, dips and finger foods

For many, the star of the show on Thanksgiving is the turkey; the sides are a close second and the desserts are essential for finishing off the feast. But, what about something exciting to nibble on before the big meal?. It may seem like an overabundance of eats, but if...
Family Proof

How To Make The Perfect Roasted Cauliflower

This Roasted Cauliflower recipe gives this diverse vegetable a quick and easy way to become super-flavorful and rich in texture. This recipe takes 15 minutes to prepare and 20 minutes to cook. Check out the video above to see how they are made or read through the ingredients and step-by-step instructions below.
Mashed

Homemade Italian Dressing Recipe

Hands up if you can tell a bottled dressing from a fresh, homemade one — we thought so!. Why ruin a good salad with the wrong dressing? Recipe developer and wellness coach Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe for homemade Italian dressing and remarks, "there is really no reason to buy bottled dressings. They are so easy to make at home!" We're betting that you have all of the ingredients sitting right in your pantry, and this whole recipe takes a whopping 5 minutes.
James Patrick

Thanksgiving Stuffing Recipe

Classic holiday stuffing that is easy to dospendwithpennies.com. The Thanksgiving meal is usually the largest meal of the year for most families. Stuffing is one of the foods that so many look forward to eating because it usually is only seen once a year. Over time people have added all sorts of things to it to make it unique. On the site of how stuff works, they show some crazy things people say they put in their stuffing. Things like oysters, popcorn, twinkies, pepperoni, and mozzarella cheese, are just some of the things people say they add.
Allrecipes.com

4-Ingredient Bacon Ranch Cheese Ball

Place bacon in a large skillet and cook over medium-high heat, turning occasionally, until evenly browned, about 10 minutes. Transfer bacon strips to a lined baking sheet with a drip tray. Refrigerate bacon until crisp. In a bowl spread out cream cheese and sprinkle ranch seasoning over the cheese. Blend...
mamalikestocook.com

Cheesy Velveeta Corn Recipe

Enjoy cheesy Velveeta corn made in the microwave, when you want to throw together an easy side dish at the last minute. No special kitchen skills are needed, so anyone with a microwave can easily make this tasty side. The recipe is made with basic comfort food ingredients, frozen corn...
Mashed

Boost Your Roasted Vegetables By Seasoning After Cooking, Not Before

Conventional wisdom tells us to marinate our vegetables or meat before putting them in the oven or getting them to the grill. Seasoning or marinating anything before it hits the heat adds a layer of complexity and can even enhance the natural flavors of whatever you're cooking. Seasoning your meat well and as long as possible before you cook means the meat will be juicier and more tender (via Recipes).
WGN TV

Lunchbreak: Thanksgiving Salads

New Book Coming Out Soon (12/6/22)! – L.A.’s Legendary Restaurants. You can never have enough ideas for those prepared chickens from the deli. This is a fast, perfect salad for leftovers of turkey too. Serves 6. 1/2 cup mayonnaise. 2 tbsp Dijon Mustard. 2 tbsp pickle relish. 1...
Mashed

3-Ingredient Sausage Roll Recipe

If you're searching for a quick breakfast recipe that requires just a few ingredients, then we have the perfect suggestion for you! This 3-ingredient sausage roll is every bit as delicious as it sounds, and it combines all the ingredients you need for a great breakfast like puff pastry sheets and breakfast sausage. Another great thing to point out is that you can use your go-to sausage, whether it be turkey, spicy Italian, or any other variety — feel free to customize this recipe based on your preferences.
Allrecipes.com

Skillet Zucchini and Squash

Heat butter and olive oil together in a large non-stick skillet over medium-high heat. Add onion once butter is bubbly; cook and stir for 2 minutes. Add bell pepper and cook for 1 minute. Stir in yellow squash and zucchini slices. Season with salt and pepper. Cook, stirring, for about 3 minutes.
Gin Lee

Easy-bake chicken legs

Nothing dramatic here! Just a simple take on my yummy chicken leg recipe. Today, I thought I would show y'all how you can use a few simple ingredients to make a very delicious pan of chicken. It requires no oil and no flour, but the skin on the chicken still comes out just as crispy. The chicken legs are baked for thirty-five minutes at a high temperature.
Tina Howell

Cajun shrimp and corn soup, a fall favorite

Now that we are officially in Fall and some cooler, sweater weather is approaching, it is also soup season. This Cajun shrimp and corn soup is a flavorful soup that tastes like something you have spent all day in the kitchen making but actually takes less than one hour from stove top to table. Living in Louisiana, we have an abundancy of fresh seafood but fortunately, with this recipe you can use frozen shrimp as well and it comes out just as good.
thecountrycook.net

Pecan Pie Cheesecakes

These mini Pecan Pie Cheesecakes are smooth, creamy and topped with a delicious pecan pie topping. The perfect holiday recipe to grace your dessert table!. I love pecan pie and I love cheesecake so why not mash the two together and make these utterly delicious Pecan Pie Cheesecakes?! Even better is they are individual cheesecakes which makes them so much easier to serve. Perfect for holiday gatherings, these are one dessert that always goes quickly! Plus they are super simple to put together with easily available ingredients. If you want an amazing single serving dessert to share at your holiday gatherings, you have to make my Pecan Pie Cheesecake recipe.
oprahdaily.com

Our Favorite Holiday Morning Recipes: Lemon Bundt Cake

Step 1Make cake: Heat oven to 350ºF. Very generously butter and flour a large (15-cup) Bundt pan, tapping out excess flour. In a medium bowl, whisk together flour, baking soda, and salt. Step 2In a large bowl, using an electric mixer, beat butter, granulated sugar, and lemon zest on...
Delishably

Delishably

New York, NY
60
Followers
201
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

Food and Drink. Recipes, news, cooking hacks, tips, and tricks from around the world written by home chefs and foodistas like you!

 https://delishably.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy