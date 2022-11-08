Tyson Foods CFO Arrested Passed Out In Strangers Bed

The Chief Financial Officer of Tyson Foods John R. Tyson…the son of the company chairman… is in a hot mess.

He was found asleep in a stranger’s bed early Sunday morning.

A college-age woman living in the Fayetteville AR home called cops and said she came home to find Tyson in her bed. When cops arrived, they found Tyson's clothes on the ground and he reeked of alcohol. The 32-year-old is now facing charges of criminal trespassing and public intoxication.

John was jailed at the Washington County Detention Center and released on a $415 bond late Sunday.

Tyson is the world's second-largest meat processor with brands like Jimmy Dean, Hillshire Farm and Ball Park.