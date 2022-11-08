ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Tyson Foods CFO Arrested Passed Out In Strangers Bed

 3 days ago

The Chief Financial Officer of Tyson Foods John R. Tyson…the son of the company chairman… is in a hot mess.

He was found asleep in a stranger’s bed early Sunday morning.

A college-age woman living in the Fayetteville AR home called cops and said she came home to find Tyson in her bed. When cops arrived, they found Tyson's clothes on the ground and he reeked of alcohol. The 32-year-old is now facing charges of criminal trespassing and public intoxication.

John was jailed at the Washington County Detention Center and released on a $415 bond late Sunday.

Tyson is the world's second-largest meat processor with brands like Jimmy Dean, Hillshire Farm and Ball Park.

The chief financial officer of Tyson Foods, John R. Tyson, was arrested in Arkansas on Sunday afternoon and charged with criminal trespass and public intoxication. Tyson is the son of company chairman John H. Tyson, and police say that he entered a random woman's home in Fayetteville and fell asleep in her bed. Tyson was released on bond on Sunday evening, and is due in court on Dec. 1, according to a report by TODAY.
We’ve not seen anyone else tie these two incidents together. We will. So back in September, Doug Ramsey, chief operating officer of Beyond Beef and a 1992 SAU graduate, got busted in Fayetteville for a parking garage rage incident. He was alleged to have broken a windshield and bitten the nose of another driver. Ramsey joined Tyson Foods shortly after graduating from SAU but in late 2021, went to work for Beyond Beef. Beyond Beef uses bean and pea protein to resemble the form and favor of food products such as ground beef, sausage and chicken. Fast forward to early Sunday. John R. Tyson, chief financial officer of Tyson Foods, was charged with public intoxication and criminal trespass when a young woman arrived at her home in Fayetteville and found Tyson – a man she didn’t know -- asleep in her bed. Tyson, 31, son of Tyson’s board chair and great-grandson of the company founder, issued a statement that said he was embarrassed by his personal conduct. “I made a serious mistake and this has caused me to reflect deeply on the impact my actions can have on others,” he said. One wonders how the manager of a Tyson Foods chicken plant would react if a de-boner arrived for work drunk on Monday morning, and then passed out in the break room. You can be sure that question was being asked at Tyson facilities around the country earlier this week. What are they eating and drinking on Saturday nights up there in Fayetteville?
