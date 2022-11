West Virginia's Emmitt Matthews Jr. (left) drives the ball towards the basket against Mount St. Marys on Monday night. (Benjamin Powell/ The Dominion Post)

MORGANTOWN — What Seth Wilson began in the first half was carried over by both Emmitt Matthews Jr. and Tre Mitchell in the second half, as West Virginia pounded Mount St. Mary’s 76-58 on

You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers