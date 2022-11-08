ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Downtown city-owned parking lot could be redeveloped for affordable housing

By Dyana Bagby
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IWxiV_0j2sa8TA00
Atlanta City Council is moving forward with plans to redevelop the city-owned parking lot at 184 Forsyth Ave. SW near the Garnett MARTA station. (Google maps)

A city-owned parking lot used by the Atlanta Department of Corrections could soon be redeveloped for affordable housing.

The Atlanta City Council on Nov. 7 approved an ordinance to sell the South Downtown parking lot at 184 Forsyth Ave. SW to Invest Atlanta, the city’s economic development arm, for $1.

As the owner of the nearly one-acre lot, Invest Atlanta would then have the authority to issue request for proposals for the sale or lease and development of the property and execute a redevelopment agreement with a successful bidder.

The ordinance, sponsored by Councilmember Jason Dozier, is part of the city’s initiative “to meet increasing demand for affordable housing and activate underused space in the downtown corridor for improvement of uses.”

“The property is well-situated to provide mixed-income housing in a transit-rich area and ensure publicly owned land is used to meet the broad needs of the city,” according to the ordinance.

The parking lot is about one block away from the Garnett MARTA station.

South Downtown is undergoing a revival with major mixed-use projects by developers Newport RE , CIM Group’s $5 billion Centennial Yards project on the property once known as The Gulch, and a planned redevelopment of Underground Atlanta.

The post Downtown city-owned parking lot could be redeveloped for affordable housing appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Public ‘visioning session’ for 17th Street corridor is Nov. 16

Midtown Alliance is conducting a study of 17th Street between the Peachtree Street intersection and Market Street intersection in Atlantic Station, including the 17th Street Bridge. The session will be held from 4:30-6:30 p.m .at Center Stage, 1374 West Peachtree St. The 17th Street Corridor Enhancements study will assess all existing and possible modes along the corridor, […] The post Public ‘visioning session’ for 17th Street corridor is Nov. 16 appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Venkman’s in O4W to close, but could be part of new development

After a seven-year run in the rapidly changing Old Fourth Ward, Venkman’s is set to close Nov. 28, according to a report in the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Nick Niaspodziani, co-owner of the bar and live music venue, told the AJC that Venkman’s building at 740 Ralph McGill Blvd. is now owned by Atlanta developer New City. […] The post Venkman’s in O4W to close, but could be part of new development appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Va-Hi residents ‘wary’ but open to Portman’s plans to redevelop stretch of Ponce

Kay Stephenson has lived in Virginia-Highland for 26 years. In that time, she has seen significant changes along Ponce de Leon Avenue, the southern border of the historic neighborhood that separates it from the booming Old Fourth Ward. The Atlanta Beltline’s Eastside Trail spurred the massive redevelopment of O4W’s Ponce City Market, the construction of […] The post Va-Hi residents ‘wary’ but open to Portman’s plans to redevelop stretch of Ponce appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
atlantaga.gov

City of Atlanta Receives $45 Million Federal Allocation for Community Investment

55 Trinity Avenue, Suite 2500 • Atlanta, Georgia 30303. City of Atlanta Receives $45 Million Federal Allocation for Community Investment. Second Consecutive New Markets Tax Credit Award for Jobs and Neighborhood Development. ATLANTA—Mayor Andre Dickens announced that Invest Atlanta—through Atlanta Emerging Markets Inc. (AEMI)—has received a $45 million New...
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Atlanta landlords could be required to accept housing vouchers

Atlanta City Councilmember Liliana Bakhtiari has introduced legislation that would require local landlords that receive city subsidies to accept federal housing vouchers to pay the rents for very low-income families, the elderly, and disabled. The legislation, introduced at the council’s Nov. 7 meeting, is part of the city’s attempt to create more affordable housing as […] The post Atlanta landlords could be required to accept housing vouchers appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Dunwoody homeowners accuse city council member of favoritism in walking path location

Dunwoody residents opposed to a proposed walking path on Tilly Mill Road accused one city council member of favoritism. Speakers at the Dunwoody Homeowners Association meeting on Nov. 6 also said there is no demand for a multi-use path in that area. Neighborhood representatives from Stephens Walk and surrounding neighborhoods are opposed to a proposed […] The post Dunwoody homeowners accuse city council member of favoritism in walking path location appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
DUNWOODY, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Ribbon cutting to be held for Oakland Cemetery’s refurbished Bell Tower

The refurbishment of Oakland Cemetery’s historic Bell Tower is complete and a ribbon-cutting celebration is set for Nov. 16 to mark the occasion. Historic Oakland Foundation and the City of Atlanta will host the ceremony at 9:45 a.m. at the cemetery, 248 Oakland Ave. SE, with Mayor Andre Dickens expected to cut the ribbon. The Romanesque Revival building, built in […] The post Ribbon cutting to be held for Oakland Cemetery’s refurbished Bell Tower appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

High Point Civic Association plants daffodils as living Holocaust memorials

High Point Civic Association members planted daffodil bulbs in seven locations around the neighborhood as part of The Daffodil Project. The Daffodil Project is an international effort that aspires to create a worldwide living Holocaust memorial by planting 1.5 million daffodils in memory of the children who perished in the Holocaust and in support of […] The post High Point Civic Association plants daffodils as living Holocaust memorials appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
HIGH POINT, NC
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

VIỆTVANA rebrands as coffee concept

VIỆTVANA Phở Noodle House will open on Nov. 18 under a new name. The Vietnamese restaurant, located at Square on Fifth at 848 Spring Street NW, is planning to rebrand its Midtown location under the name VIỆTVANA Coffee House, according to a press release. The company has plans to grow this cafe concept into multiple […] The post VIỆTVANA rebrands as coffee concept appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Brookhaven closes Peachtree Creek Greenway ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole

Brookhaven has closed the Peachtree Creek Greenway and is advising residents to exercise caution ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole.   “At this time while we are not expecting sustained hurricane-strength winds, we are expecting gusts that could reach as high as 40 miles per hour, and two inches of rain within the next day or two,” […] The post Brookhaven closes Peachtree Creek Greenway ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
BROOKHAVEN, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

What happens next in the City of Mableton? A few questions asked and answered

With an evident win for supporters of the City of Mableton (the vote is still unofficial but the margin is significant) a lot will happen relatively quickly. First, by Cobb County standards this is a big city, the largest in the county. While the Census-designated Place (CDP) only has around 40,000 people, the boundaries of the new city will be much larger than the CDP, with an estimated 77,000 people.
MABLETON, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Atlanta, GA
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
510K+
Views
ABOUT

Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown cover Atlanta, Brookhaven, Buckhead, Dunwoody, and Sandy Springs. Subscribe to our newsletter at RoughDraftAtlanta.com

 https://reporternewspapers.net/

Comments / 0

Community Policy