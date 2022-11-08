ESPN1530 On Demand: The Tony And Mo Football Show. The Bengals Are 5-4.

Podcasts of The Mo Egger Radio Show are a service of Longnecks Sports Grill .

The Bengals are good again! So is Joe Mixon. We talked about Cincinnati's blowout win over the Panthers, Joe Mixon's record-setting performance, and what to make of this team at 5-4 entering the bye. We assessed their playoff chances, took a look at everything that happened in the NFL during week 9, and we talked about UC's win over Navy, the college football weekend, and the next reveal of the College Football Playoff rankings. Listen here...

