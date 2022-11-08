ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

ESPN1530 On Demand: The Tony And Mo Football Show. The Bengals Are 5-4.

By Mo Egger
700WLW
700WLW
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oGrct_0j2sa33X00

Podcasts of The Mo Egger Radio Show are a service of Longnecks Sports Grill .

The Bengals are good again! So is Joe Mixon. We talked about Cincinnati's blowout win over the Panthers, Joe Mixon's record-setting performance, and what to make of this team at 5-4 entering the bye. We assessed their playoff chances, took a look at everything that happened in the NFL during week 9, and we talked about UC's win over Navy, the college football weekend, and the next reveal of the College Football Playoff rankings. Listen here...

For more podcasts, including interviews and entire shows, go to my podcast page . Listen to my show weekday afternoons, 3:00 - 6:00 on ESPN1530.

Listen to ESPN1530 24/7 by going here .

Follow me on Twitter: @MoEgger .

Email me: mo@espn1530.com

Get more from me: https://linktr.ee/MoEgger

Thumbnail: Andy Lyons/Getty

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Steelers May Be Without Key Player In Week 10 And Beyond; Sign His Potential Fill-In To 53-Man Roster

The Pittsburgh Steelers have dealt with a plethora of injuries this season. The main one and a huge reason as to why the team is 2-6 was the torn pectoral that T.J. Watt suffered in Week 1 against the Cincinnati Bengals. Another underrated, but key player of the team has recently been dealing with a groin injury that he suffered prior to the organization’s Week 8 bout versus the Philadelphia Eagles. Rookie kicker, Nick Sciba was signed to the active roster to replace Chris Boswell and he dressed for the game in Philadelphia. Ahead of Week 10’s matchup against the New Orleans Saints, a different kicker, but familiar face was signed on Wednesday.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NFL Analysis Network

Steelers Receive Massive Injury Update On Defensive Star

This season has been a very difficult one for the Pittsburgh Steelers. They are among the worst teams in the NFL on offense and defense as it has been a struggle in every facet of the game in 2022. Defense is something that the Steelers have notoriously prided themselves on,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NFL Analysis Network

1 Massive Number For Bengals’ Joe Burrow From Week 9

The Cincinnati Bengals got back into the win column in Week 9, defeating the Carolina Panthers 42-21. It was a nice bounce-back performance after the Bengals were thoroughly embarrassed by their AFC North rivals, the Cleveland Browns, on Monday Night Football to wrap up Week 8. That performance against the...
CINCINNATI, OH
700WLW

700WLW

Cincinnati, OH
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
885K+
Views
ABOUT

Cincinnati's News Radio 700WLW! Home of the Bill Cunningham show, Mike McConnell, Scott Sloan, Eddie & Rocky, Lance McAlister, and flagship station of the Cincinnati Reds!

 https://700wlw.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy