Laughter Over Dog 'Trying So Hard to Be Happy' at Meeting Owner's New Baby

A dog who struggled to hide her true emotions when meeting her owner's newborn baby has left viewers crying with laughter online.

Footage of Hazel the chocolate Labrador simultaneously smiling and grimacing at the sight of the young child was posted by her owner em.hort.22 to TikTok, where it has amassed more than 13 million views.

File photo of a dog and a baby staring at each other. A canine's hilarious first encounter with their owner's newborn child has been captured on camera, delighting TikTokers. PTSOlathe/Getty

On first glance, Hazel's expression bears some resemblance to a snarl, which might perhaps have left some viewers feeling uneasy about the dog's closeness to the young child.

However, as several fellow dog-lovers were quick to note in the video's comments section, her expression is something called "submissive smiling." According to one user, Amanda Keyes, "it's a way dogs show they are being good and submissive."

That assessment appears to be backed up by Mikkel Becker, a certified dog behavior counselor, who refers to it as the "submissive grin."

"Submissive grins are a way for a dog to show deference to another individual," she told VetStreet. "This behavior is commonly seen in greeting situations where the dog is actively soliciting attention in a non-threatening manner.

"Often, the submissive grin invites interaction from others, but it's also possible that your dog is trying to increase distance between herself and others if she feels threatened."

Becker said again that the response is a "non-threatening" one, which should allay any fears about Hazel's response in the clip. For many on social media, her expression was one that suggested she may be feeling a little jealous at all the attention the family's new arrival was getting.

TikToker Clare Myles wrote that Hazel's reaction was a classic example of: "When you're trying your hardest to be nice," with god.loves.a.msn.rn commenting: "Definitely looks upset with the board's decision to expand."

Jessica Carlton commented: "He looks like he's trying so hard to be happy," while strugglebuscentral wrote: "When the intrusive thoughts are winning."

Another TikToker, meanwhile, found Hazel's reaction entirely relatable, commenting: "he is like me, pretending to smile and be happy around the kids," with Taneijza adding: "The pup like 'but that's my spot.'"

More than anything else, though, the comments section was dominated with users eager to stress that Hazel was definitely not angry or a threat to the baby.

"My dog always smiles like this," Heather Rupe wrote. "He's not aggressive, just happy." Sabrina Forsyth agreed, writing: "My dog smiles like that all the time when she's excited to see us."

