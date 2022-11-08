Read full article on original website
NebraskaTV
Powerball Jackpot delay still draws winners from Nebraska
KEARNEY, NEB. — A $2 billion jackpot drawing delay may go down in history. The largest jackpot in Powerball history was won by someone out of California. Although the odds of being a winner are low according to the Nebraska Lottery, people playing for a chance to win are high.
NebraskaTV
Pillen elected governor, first farmer to lead state in decades
LINCOLN, Neb. — “We are just getting started.”. Nebraska’s next governor Jim Pillen declared victory. “It’s just the phenomenal joy we all have in our hearts tonight for the future of Nebraska,” he told supporters. A Husker football player turned veterinarian and hog farmer, Pillen...
NebraskaTV
$18 and one vote could've won an election as some races saw no candidates
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Why spend millions campaigning when for $18 and a single vote you could've been elected. That’s all it would have taken to get a seat on the Wood River City Council. “Literally that person could have gone to their polling site, written in their...
NebraskaTV
Scam Alert: Avoid lottery scams
OMAHA, Neb. — Scammers are trying to make bank after the latest Powerball jackpot. Josh Planos with the Better Business Bureau said they've received a report about a Nebraska resident who was contacted by a scammer pretending to be a winner. Tips to avoid:. Be suspicious of irregular communications.
NebraskaTV
Carol Blood: "We hear you, we're going to keep fighting for you"
Not long after Jim Pillen was projected to win the governor's race, his opponent Carol Blood, conceded. She thanked her supporters for their help with her campaign. "What we loved about our campaign is that we brought hope to people who truly felt that their voices had not been heard in decades," said Blood. "And so those people, I say 'don't give up hope. We hear you, we're going to keep fighting for you, that is never going to change'. I do wish my opponent luck. I hope and pray that he will be more reactive to the media and to the voters that are different than he is, and believes other things, than he believes. Because we have to bring all of Nebraska together in order for us to move our state forward for a better tomorrow for all."
NebraskaTV
Nicole strikes Florida as rare November hurricane; weakens to tropical storm
NORTH HUTCHINSON ISLAND, Fla. (WPEC) — Nicole made landfall at 3 a.m. on North Hutchinson Island just south of Vero Beach in Florida, bringing heavy rain and high winds. Nicole made landfall as a category one hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph and a central pressure of 981 MB. The Orange County Sheriff's Office said two people were killed after they were electrocuted by downed power lines caused by the storm.
NebraskaTV
History made: Sarah Huckabee Sanders becomes first female elected governor of Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders made history Tuesday night as she became the first female elected governor of Arkansas. Sanders defeated Democratic candidate Chris Jones and Libertarian candidate Ricky Dale Harrington Jr. Sanders began her speech by acknowledging her opponents and thanking her supporters. "At the...
NebraskaTV
Florida couple, along with their pets, rescued from boat during Hurricane Nicole
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (WPEC) — A Florida couple survived a frightening incident early Thursday morning aboard their 52-foot boat during Hurricane Nicole. They said they owe their lives to the first responders who came to their rescue and saved them. David Snow, 64, of Fort Pierce, said he's fortunate...
