Powerball Jackpot delay still draws winners from Nebraska

KEARNEY, NEB. — A $2 billion jackpot drawing delay may go down in history. The largest jackpot in Powerball history was won by someone out of California. Although the odds of being a winner are low according to the Nebraska Lottery, people playing for a chance to win are high.
Pillen elected governor, first farmer to lead state in decades

LINCOLN, Neb. — “We are just getting started.”. Nebraska’s next governor Jim Pillen declared victory. “It’s just the phenomenal joy we all have in our hearts tonight for the future of Nebraska,” he told supporters. A Husker football player turned veterinarian and hog farmer, Pillen...
Scam Alert: Avoid lottery scams

OMAHA, Neb. — Scammers are trying to make bank after the latest Powerball jackpot. Josh Planos with the Better Business Bureau said they've received a report about a Nebraska resident who was contacted by a scammer pretending to be a winner. Tips to avoid:. Be suspicious of irregular communications.
Carol Blood: "We hear you, we're going to keep fighting for you"

Not long after Jim Pillen was projected to win the governor's race, his opponent Carol Blood, conceded. She thanked her supporters for their help with her campaign. "What we loved about our campaign is that we brought hope to people who truly felt that their voices had not been heard in decades," said Blood. "And so those people, I say 'don't give up hope. We hear you, we're going to keep fighting for you, that is never going to change'. I do wish my opponent luck. I hope and pray that he will be more reactive to the media and to the voters that are different than he is, and believes other things, than he believes. Because we have to bring all of Nebraska together in order for us to move our state forward for a better tomorrow for all."
Nicole strikes Florida as rare November hurricane; weakens to tropical storm

NORTH HUTCHINSON ISLAND, Fla. (WPEC) — Nicole made landfall at 3 a.m. on North Hutchinson Island just south of Vero Beach in Florida, bringing heavy rain and high winds. Nicole made landfall as a category one hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph and a central pressure of 981 MB. The Orange County Sheriff's Office said two people were killed after they were electrocuted by downed power lines caused by the storm.
