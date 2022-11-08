Read full article on original website
GREAT BEND, Kan. — No. 5 Hutchinson shot out to a 20-point advantage Friday afternoon against Labette at the Cougar Booster Club Classic. That lead dissipated with 8:04 left as the Dragons (5-0) held on to a 53-51 lead. Mya Williams scored just two points in the first half...
After a week averaging better than 27 points and posting two career-high scoring totals and a career-first double-double, Hutchinson Community College men's basketball's Aaron Franklin was named the NJCAA Division I Men's Basketball's National Player of the Week, the national office released on Wednesday. A 6-foot-5 redshirt freshman from Kansas...
Hutchinson Community College Men's Basketball redshirt freshman Aaron Franklin had a tremendous opening weekend and was named the KJCCC's Division I Men's Basketball's Player of the Week. Franklin, a 6-foot-5 guard from Kansas City, Missouri, averaged 26.7 points per game and shot 53.7 percent overall and was 10 of 35...
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Four Dragons scored in double digits as Hutchinson (4-0) scored at least 21 points in three of the four quarters Wednesday night against Washburn's JV. Mya Williams led Hutchinson with 20 points on 7 of 14 shooting. She hit 4 0f 9 triples. Bailey Collar of...
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Salthawks football team, #4 West Seed (8-2) will travel to the #1 ranked and #1 West Seed Maize Eagles (10-0) on Friday night in Maize at 7pm. Catch the KPREPS Football Show at 6pm followed by the Salthawk Football Pregame sponsored by the Medicine...
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The No. 6 Dragons (4-0) scored the second-most points in a single game in school history Wednesday night against Labette. Led by conference and national player of the week Aaron Frankin's 21 points, the Dragons won 139-84. Franklin scored 10 points in the game's first four...
Wichita State Adds Six Student-Athletes on Signing Day
WICHITA, Kan. – Wichita State head softball coach Kristi Bredbenner announced the signing of six student-athletes to National Letters of Intent Wednesday afternoon. Chloe Barber, Avery Barnard, Sophie Johnson, Erica Schertz, Mila Seaton and Sydney Zenon will join the Shocker softball program in the fall of 2023. "We are...
Ava Jones Signs with University of Iowa
NICKERSON, Kan. — Ava Jones of Nickerson is forging ahead with her future, after signing her National Letter of Intent (NIL) to play basketball at the University of Iowa on Nov. 9. After a life-changing crash in Louisville, Ky. left Ava and her mother, Amy, in critical condition and...
Wichita Pool Hall of Fame aims to honor the best players in the city's history
Quietly tucked inside Club Billiards in Delano is a shrine to the legends of their sport. The Wichita Pool Hall of Fame honors the best players in the city's history, along with those who helped grow the game. Terry Young was part of the Hall of Fame's inaugural class in...
Central Christian School Stewardship Dinner full, with waiting list
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Central Christian School Stewardship Dinner Nov. 12 is booked. "If people are interested in attending, they can call the school and get on the waiting list," said Dr. John Walker with Central Christian. "Otherwise, we are pretty full and packed out for that night, as well."
Reno County Veterans Memorial continues to add names
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Kelly Danyluk with the Reno County Veterans Memorial told Hutch Post that he is about halfway to another group of names to go on the memorial. "Toward the end of the summer, we printed a wall that had an additional 315 names on it," Danyluk said. "Currently, I think I have about 80 names collected and I have a partial panel. When I collect about 70 more, we'll print one in the Spring. They don't like to engrave in the winter. It's too cold. They're afraid they'll crack a panel. It will be springtime before we do any more engraving."
Parking lot and capital fundraising going well at CCS
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Dr. John Walker with Central Christian School said the parking lot project is coming along nicely. "They got kind of the southeast quadrant just about complete," Walker said. "They painted the parking stalls. I'm hoping that we'll be able to open up that section of it here before too long."
Veterans Honor 5K and Fun Run is Saturday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Vieyra Honors Foundation is hosting its 2nd annual Veterans Honor 5K & Fun Run, this Saturday, Nov. 12 starting at 8:30 a.m. at DCI Park at 2nd & Main. Registration continues through event morning, and can be done online. In-person registration will also take place...
Statewide call for artists issued for Newton murals
NEWTON, Kan. — There will be five artistic murals of Kansas birds to be displayed on the educational kiosks at the new R. Michael Rhoades (RMR) Community Wetlands Park in Newton. Newton Murals & Arts Project received grant funding from Kansas Creative Arts Industries Commission (KCAIC) and the Rotary...
Strataca presenting third Season of Lights
Hutchinson, Kan. — The Strataca Kansas’ Underground Salt Museum in Hutchinson, Kan. is lighting up underground in preparation for their annual Season of Lights, starting Nov. 12. Strataca will display over 100,000 lights, thousands of wrapped presents, Christmas tree lane, Gingerbread Alley, and of course, jolly ol’ Saint...
Kansas Pizza Plant Expands Again
SALINA, Kan. – Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly on Thursday joined Salina community leaders to celebrate Schwan’s Company’s announcement that it will expand the refrigeration distribution center at its pizza manufacturing facility by 140,000 square feet, creating 225 new jobs. In total, Schwan’s has invested $600 million into...
Election ’22: Area Results from Tuesday’s General Election
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – In addition to statewide races, mid-Kansas area voters made their voices heard in local races Tuesday, retaining area members of the Kansas House of Representatives and electing three new members to the Reno County Commission. Tax proposals in three communities were also approved. State Representatives Jason...
Chamber Blue deadline is next week
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Debra Teufel with the Hutchinson/Reno County Chamber of Commerce reminds those who expressed interest in Chamber Blue to finish the process to make sure they are covered for 2023. "Those who filled out the survey in August are eligible to enroll now in Chamber Blue," Teufel...
USD 308 to host Second Annual Educator for a Day event next week
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson USD 308 will host its second annual Educator for a Day event in celebration of American Education Week on Thursday, November 17. Educator for a Day is an immersive event that goes beyond a typical school tour. Community leaders will be paired with a USD 308 principal while engaging in classroom activities, meeting with staff, and sharing their experiences with district leaders.
Live updates: Here are the latest results from the 2022 election in Wichita and Kansas
Get unofficial voting results for election races in Sedgwick County and Kansas; the Wichita school board issue is also on the ballot.
