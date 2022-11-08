ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Popculture

'The Voice' Bringing Back Major Coach for Season 23

Kelly Clarkson is making her way back to The Voice for Season 23. After taking a hiatus during Season 22, the "Breakaway" singer will return to her role as a coach in the upcoming season of the NBC singing competition, joining returning coach Blake Shelton and newcomers Chance the Rapper and Niall Horan.
Footwear News

Gwen Stefani Edges Up in Latex Bodysuit & Spiked Louboutin Boots for ‘The Voice’ Knockouts

Gwen Stefani looked stunning on the first day of the knockout round for “The Voice”, which aired last night on NBC. The “Sweet Escape” singer is one of the coaches on Season 22 of the singing competition alongside her husband Blake Shelton, Camila Cabello, and John Legend. The singer wore a black Good American latex bodysuit with thick straps and a straight neckline. She paired the top with blue Comme des Garcons capri jeans that featured sidings decorated that connected to a ruched belt lining. She opted for black fishnet stockings. View this post on Instagram A post shared by camila (@camila_cabello) Stefani...
Whiskey Riff

CMA Awards 2016: Alan Jackson Walks Out In The Middle Of A Performance By Beyoncé

Alan Jackson has never been afraid to make a statement. There was of course his shot at the Nashville music industry that he took with his 1999 duet with George Strait, “Murder on Music Row.” But even before that, there was Alan’s protest at the ACM Awards back in 1994 when he had his drummer play without drumsticks after being told that he would have to perform with a pre-recorded track. And then in 1999, when the CMA Awards were […] The post CMA Awards 2016: Alan Jackson Walks Out In The Middle Of A Performance By Beyoncé first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
GEORGIA STATE
shefinds

Carrie Underwood Leaves Fans Speechless In A Sparkly Plunging Bodysuit On The Cover Of Her New Single

Carrie Underwood just confirmed that her highly-anticipated second single from her latest album “Denim & Rhinestones” will be the track “Hate My Heart,” which will be released on October 31st. The song will be the second single from the album, after the hugely-successful “Ghost Story,” and was written by Carrie alongside Hillary Lindsey, David Garcia and singer/songwriter Hardy.
OK! Magazine

Forced Out? Producers At 'The Voice' Hatched 'Secret Plot' To Replace Blake Shelton Prior To Exit Announcement

Blake Shelton may have made the decision to leave The Voice, but producers were already hatching a plan to get him out. Following the country singer's heartfelt announcement — which he made on Tuesday, October 11 — he will be leaving the show after season 23, insiders revealed to Radar that his exit was a relief to the crew behind the scenes. “After a decade on the show, producers are quietly looking to replace Blake with someone younger and more current," sources revealed more than a year ago when Ariana Grande joined the cast. “It is time for a shake-up....
Taste of Country

Scotty McCreery’s Baby Boy’s Name Explained

Scotty McCreery introduced his fans to Merrick Avery McCreery on Tuesday (Oct. 25). Wife Gabi delivered the baby boy on Oct. 24 at 4:34AM in Raleigh, N.C., and fans immediately noticed the unusual name choice. "I'm no longer the last male McCreery," the singer says, celebrating. Gabi's father is also...
RALEIGH, NC
AOL Corp

'Jeopardy!' champion becomes fan favorite after hilarious wrong answer: 'What are meese?'

Tuesday’s Jeopardy! proved that even the smartest contestants don’t know everything. Law student Jack Weller appeared in the Second Chance Tournament, following an extremely rare tie-breaking loss last season. “In your first appearance on the show, you took eventual Tournament of Champions player Brian Chang to a tiebreaker...
Whiskey Riff

CMA Awards 2005: Miranda Lambert Literally Sets The Stage On Fire With Debut CMA Performance Of “Kerosene”

With the CMA’s right around the corner, we’ve been taking a look back at some of the greatest moments on the show throughout the years. From Alan Jackson’s 1999 protest performance of “Choices”, to Waylon Jennings’ 1975 acceptance speech, to Sturgill Simpson’s iconic busking performance outside of Bridgestone Arena and plenty more, we’ve seen wild stuff happen since the shows inception in 1967.
HollywoodLife

Sheryl Underwood Celebrates 95-Lb. Weight Loss In Heels On ‘The Talk’: Before & After Pics

Sheryl Underwood is celebrating new beginnings! The host of The Talk marked both her 59th birthday and a nearly 100 pound weight loss on the Friday, October 28 episode by rocking a dress and heels on the show…for the very first time! To mark the occasion, Sheryl rocked a stunning purple midi dress with flutter sleeves and rocked a pair of excellent red heels. You can see her weight transformation in the purple dress in the on-set photo below. The dynamic TV personality also opened up to PEOPLE about her transformation. “I’ve worked really, really hard,” she told the outlet in an interview published the same day. She reportedly admits she enlisted the help of a dietician and personal trainer and got appetite suppression injections called Wegovy.

