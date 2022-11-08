Read full article on original website
'The Voice' Bringing Back Major Coach for Season 23
Kelly Clarkson is making her way back to The Voice for Season 23. After taking a hiatus during Season 22, the "Breakaway" singer will return to her role as a coach in the upcoming season of the NBC singing competition, joining returning coach Blake Shelton and newcomers Chance the Rapper and Niall Horan.
Gwen Stefani Edges Up in Latex Bodysuit & Spiked Louboutin Boots for ‘The Voice’ Knockouts
Gwen Stefani looked stunning on the first day of the knockout round for “The Voice”, which aired last night on NBC. The “Sweet Escape” singer is one of the coaches on Season 22 of the singing competition alongside her husband Blake Shelton, Camila Cabello, and John Legend. The singer wore a black Good American latex bodysuit with thick straps and a straight neckline. She paired the top with blue Comme des Garcons capri jeans that featured sidings decorated that connected to a ruched belt lining. She opted for black fishnet stockings. View this post on Instagram A post shared by camila (@camila_cabello) Stefani...
Small-town Michigan teen brings Gwen Stefani to tears with his ‘The Voice’ Knockout
He’s already defied the odds and made it to the third round on “The Voice.” Now, 16-year old Brayden Lape, a sophomore at Grass Lake High School, took on not one, but two singers in the Knockout Round with the winner advancing to the Live shows on the hit NBC reality singing competition.
'The Voice' Season 22's final Knockout Rounds bring big surprises: 'Something I can't put words to'
The three-way Knockout Rounds of The Voice Season 22 concluded Monday, and as is typical for the series, it was a nail-biter right down to the end — with the final showdown between Team Gwen teens Alyssa Witrado, Daysia, and Sasha Hurtado yielding a shocker result. It seemed obvious,...
Gwen Stefani Brought to Tears After This ‘Beautiful’ Performance on ‘The Voice’: VIDEO
In this video posted to her Twitter page, Gwen Stefani tears up during a performance on the singing competition show The Voice. In the video, a contestant named Sasha Hurtado on the newest season of the show delivers an incredibly impassioned performance. Fellow judges, including John Legend and her husband Blake Shelton, listened with intense focus during the song.
CMA Awards 2016: Alan Jackson Walks Out In The Middle Of A Performance By Beyoncé
Alan Jackson has never been afraid to make a statement. There was of course his shot at the Nashville music industry that he took with his 1999 duet with George Strait, “Murder on Music Row.” But even before that, there was Alan’s protest at the ACM Awards back in 1994 when he had his drummer play without drumsticks after being told that he would have to perform with a pre-recorded track. And then in 1999, when the CMA Awards were […] The post CMA Awards 2016: Alan Jackson Walks Out In The Middle Of A Performance By Beyoncé first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
See 'The Voice' Star Gwen Stefani Shake With Anger After Blake Shelton "Stabs Her in the Back"
In the true spirit of competition, Blake Shelton is not letting any of his fellow Voice coaches miss out on his unique antics before he leaves next season ... even if that person is his wife, Gwen Stefani. In the latest episode of The Voice season 22, the country singer...
Carrie Underwood Leaves Fans Speechless In A Sparkly Plunging Bodysuit On The Cover Of Her New Single
Carrie Underwood just confirmed that her highly-anticipated second single from her latest album “Denim & Rhinestones” will be the track “Hate My Heart,” which will be released on October 31st. The song will be the second single from the album, after the hugely-successful “Ghost Story,” and was written by Carrie alongside Hillary Lindsey, David Garcia and singer/songwriter Hardy.
Camila Cabello reveals how Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton act off camera on 'The Voice'
Camila Cabello is spilling the tea on what it’s actually like to work with married couple, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton on The Voice and what they told her is “the key” to a lasting relationship. LISTEN NOW: Camila Cabello discusses her new role as a coach...
Forced Out? Producers At 'The Voice' Hatched 'Secret Plot' To Replace Blake Shelton Prior To Exit Announcement
Blake Shelton may have made the decision to leave The Voice, but producers were already hatching a plan to get him out. Following the country singer's heartfelt announcement — which he made on Tuesday, October 11 — he will be leaving the show after season 23, insiders revealed to Radar that his exit was a relief to the crew behind the scenes. “After a decade on the show, producers are quietly looking to replace Blake with someone younger and more current," sources revealed more than a year ago when Ariana Grande joined the cast. “It is time for a shake-up....
Celebrity Jeopardy! host Mayim Bialik fires back at player who demanded help on stage before shocking with massive wager
ONE celebrity learned firsthand not to challenge Jeopardy! host Mayim Bialik on her show. The Celebrity Jeopardy! host jokingly fired back at Pitch Perfect star John Michael Higgins when the actor made a daring bet. On Sunday's edition of the game show spin-off, John, who went by his middle name...
Kelly Clarkson Welcomes a Surprising Duet Partner for Special Tribute To Loretta Lynn
Kelly Clarkson is teaming up with a celebrity in a tribute to the late Loretta Lynn. Her duet partner? Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson. The singer/songwriter/talk show host shared the news on her show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, on the Monday, October 17 episode. She does a segment on the show called “Kellyoke,” in which she covers a song.
Jason Aldean and Brittany Aldean Put on United Front at CMA Awards Amid Maren Morris Feud
Jason Aldean and Brittany Aldean aren't letting a feud stop their awards show plans. The couple, who have been married since 2015, arrived at the 2022 CMA Awards on Nov. 9 after having a tense exchange with Maren Morris earlier this year. For the occasion, Jason—who is nominated for the...
Scotty McCreery’s Baby Boy’s Name Explained
Scotty McCreery introduced his fans to Merrick Avery McCreery on Tuesday (Oct. 25). Wife Gabi delivered the baby boy on Oct. 24 at 4:34AM in Raleigh, N.C., and fans immediately noticed the unusual name choice. "I'm no longer the last male McCreery," the singer says, celebrating. Gabi's father is also...
'Jeopardy!' champion becomes fan favorite after hilarious wrong answer: 'What are meese?'
Tuesday’s Jeopardy! proved that even the smartest contestants don’t know everything. Law student Jack Weller appeared in the Second Chance Tournament, following an extremely rare tie-breaking loss last season. “In your first appearance on the show, you took eventual Tournament of Champions player Brian Chang to a tiebreaker...
DWTS fans stunned after Len Goodman snaps at Tyra Banks for her ‘annoying’ commentary in ‘cringe’ live TV moment
DANCING With the Stars host Tyra Banks has ruffled judge Len Goodman's feathers according to viewers following an awkward exchange. The head-turning moment occurred after Charli D'amelio and Mark Ballas had wrapped up performing their Argentine Tango to a thunderous ovation from fans. As Charli and Mark listened in on...
CMA Awards 2005: Miranda Lambert Literally Sets The Stage On Fire With Debut CMA Performance Of “Kerosene”
With the CMA’s right around the corner, we’ve been taking a look back at some of the greatest moments on the show throughout the years. From Alan Jackson’s 1999 protest performance of “Choices”, to Waylon Jennings’ 1975 acceptance speech, to Sturgill Simpson’s iconic busking performance outside of Bridgestone Arena and plenty more, we’ve seen wild stuff happen since the shows inception in 1967.
"Will and Grace" Star Dies
Greg Hernandez (Creative Commons) Sad news coming out of Hollywood on Monday morning with word that Leslie Jordan, the famed actor, singer and comedian, has died at 67, according to Variety.
Are ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Duo Trevor Donovan and Emma Slater Dating? Rumors Explained
Finding love on the dance floor? Dancing With the Stars fans have speculated that season 31 couple Trevor Donovan and Emma Slater are more than just dance partners. Even one of the show's hosts, Alfonso Ribeiro,...
Sheryl Underwood Celebrates 95-Lb. Weight Loss In Heels On ‘The Talk’: Before & After Pics
Sheryl Underwood is celebrating new beginnings! The host of The Talk marked both her 59th birthday and a nearly 100 pound weight loss on the Friday, October 28 episode by rocking a dress and heels on the show…for the very first time! To mark the occasion, Sheryl rocked a stunning purple midi dress with flutter sleeves and rocked a pair of excellent red heels. You can see her weight transformation in the purple dress in the on-set photo below. The dynamic TV personality also opened up to PEOPLE about her transformation. “I’ve worked really, really hard,” she told the outlet in an interview published the same day. She reportedly admits she enlisted the help of a dietician and personal trainer and got appetite suppression injections called Wegovy.
