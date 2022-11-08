ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Hutch Post

🏀 Strong start lifts Jayhawks to 82-59 win

LAWRENCE, Kan. — The No. 5 ranked Kansas Jayhawks moved to 2-0 on the season with a commanding 82-59 wire-to-wire victory against North Dakota State on Thursday night at Allen Fieldhouse. Redshirt junior Jalen Wilson finished just shy of a double-double with game highs of 21 points and nine rebounds on the night.
LAWRENCE, KS
Hutch Post

🏀 Franklin earns KJCCC Player of the Week honors

Hutchinson Community College Men's Basketball redshirt freshman Aaron Franklin had a tremendous opening weekend and was named the KJCCC's Division I Men's Basketball's Player of the Week. Franklin, a 6-foot-5 guard from Kansas City, Missouri, averaged 26.7 points per game and shot 53.7 percent overall and was 10 of 35...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

🏀 WBB: No. 5 Dragons roll to 4th win

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Four Dragons scored in double digits as Hutchinson (4-0) scored at least 21 points in three of the four quarters Wednesday night against Washburn's JV. Mya Williams led Hutchinson with 20 points on 7 of 14 shooting. She hit 4 0f 9 triples. Bailey Collar of...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Man charged for bank robbery in Kansas

KANSAS CITY, KAN. – A man has been charged by criminal complaint with one count of bank robbery and one count of attempted bank robbery, according to the United States's Attorney. According to the complaint, Lucas John Royce Spies, 27, of Harrisonville, Missouri, allegedly used an intimidating note in...
KANSAS CITY, KS
Hutch Post

Democratic Rep. Davids reelected in redrawn Kansas district

MISSION, Kan. (AP) — Kansas Democrat Sharice Davids held on to her Kansas City-area congressional seat in Tuesday’s election, overcoming Republican attacks over crime and the economy and new GOP-drawn boundaries designed to make her district harder for her to win. Davids, the only Democrat representing the state...
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

Republican US Sen. Moran wins reelection in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas Republican Jerry Moran on Tuesday won a third term in the U.S. Senate, defeating Democrat Mark Holland, former mayor of Kansas City, Kansas. Former President Donald Trump endorsed Moran early in 2021, insulating him from a serious Republican primary challenge, though Moran voted to certify the results of the 2020 presidential election the month before Trump’s endorsement. Holland won the Democratic primary in August against five other largely unknown candidates.
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

One in critical condition after Kan. apartment building fire

SHAWNEE COUNTY—One person was injured in an apartment building fire Thursday in Shawnee County. Just after 8p.m., fire crews responded to a three-alarm fire at a three-story apartment building located at 115 NE Redbud Circle in Topeka, Kansas, according to Fire Marshal Alan Stahl. Due to the advanced fire...
TOPEKA, KS
Hutch Post

Sheriff: Kansas man accused of selling meth

JACKSON COUNTY, Kan. —Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on drug distribution allegations. Just after 8a.m. Monday, a sheriff's deputy conducted a traffic stop on a Chevy Malibu, west of Mayetta, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. A search of the vehicle resulted in the discovery of methamphetamine and...
MAYETTA, KS
Hutch Post

Man dies after exchange of gunfire with Kansas officers

KANSAS CITY —One person is dead after an overnight officer-involved shooting in Kansas City, Kansas. Just after midnight, police were investigating a stolen vehicle in the 2700 block of Wood Street when they encountered a suspicious vehicle parked in the area, according to a media release. Upon inspection, they...
KANSAS CITY, KS
Hutch Post

Kansas veteran values service in country that welcomed him as refugee

TOPEKA — Gleb Gluhovsky enlisted for military service as a way of repaying the country that saved his life as a teenage refugee from war-torn Eastern Europe. Gluhovsky, a physician assistant and colonel in the Kansas Army National Guard, has been deployed to Kosovo, Egypt, Kuwait and Liberal, Kansas, where he helped keep meatpacking plants open at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic by testing workers.
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

KHP still investigating crash that killed bicyclist

WYANDOTTE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal accident that occurred just after 11a.m. Monday in Wyandotte County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a vehicle was traveling on the off ramp from Interstate 35 Northbound to 7th Street. The vehicle ran the red light, continued northbound to the on...
WYANDOTTE COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

KBI agents find drugs, deplorable living conditions

JACKSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on multiple allegations as part of an an ongoing drug investigation at 513 Kansas Avenuke in Holton. At approximately 9:00a.m. Nov. 2, agents with the Kansas Bureau of Investigation and Jackson County Detectives, Deputies served a search warrant, They two...
JACKSON COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Hutch Post

Hutchinson, KS
19K+
Followers
21K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://hutchpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy