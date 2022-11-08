Read full article on original website
🏀 Strong start lifts Jayhawks to 82-59 win
LAWRENCE, Kan. — The No. 5 ranked Kansas Jayhawks moved to 2-0 on the season with a commanding 82-59 wire-to-wire victory against North Dakota State on Thursday night at Allen Fieldhouse. Redshirt junior Jalen Wilson finished just shy of a double-double with game highs of 21 points and nine rebounds on the night.
🏀 Franklin earns KJCCC Player of the Week honors
Hutchinson Community College Men's Basketball redshirt freshman Aaron Franklin had a tremendous opening weekend and was named the KJCCC's Division I Men's Basketball's Player of the Week. Franklin, a 6-foot-5 guard from Kansas City, Missouri, averaged 26.7 points per game and shot 53.7 percent overall and was 10 of 35...
🏀 WBB: No. 5 Dragons roll to 4th win
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Four Dragons scored in double digits as Hutchinson (4-0) scored at least 21 points in three of the four quarters Wednesday night against Washburn's JV. Mya Williams led Hutchinson with 20 points on 7 of 14 shooting. She hit 4 0f 9 triples. Bailey Collar of...
NFL flexes Week 11 Chiefs-Chargers matchup to prime time
NEW YORK (AP) — The NFL has made its first change of the season to its “Sunday Night Football” schedule by moving the Nov. 20 game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers into prime time. The game between the AFC West rivals will kick...
Kan. game warden: Hunter responsible for poaching 8-point buck
ATCHISON COUNTY—The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks Law Enforcement Division is seeking information on an 8 point buck deer that was poached November 8, according to a social media report from the KDW&P Game Wardens. The deer was illegally shot using a small caliber rifle. The incident occurred...
Man charged for bank robbery in Kansas
KANSAS CITY, KAN. – A man has been charged by criminal complaint with one count of bank robbery and one count of attempted bank robbery, according to the United States's Attorney. According to the complaint, Lucas John Royce Spies, 27, of Harrisonville, Missouri, allegedly used an intimidating note in...
Democratic Rep. Davids reelected in redrawn Kansas district
MISSION, Kan. (AP) — Kansas Democrat Sharice Davids held on to her Kansas City-area congressional seat in Tuesday’s election, overcoming Republican attacks over crime and the economy and new GOP-drawn boundaries designed to make her district harder for her to win. Davids, the only Democrat representing the state...
Republican US Sen. Moran wins reelection in Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas Republican Jerry Moran on Tuesday won a third term in the U.S. Senate, defeating Democrat Mark Holland, former mayor of Kansas City, Kansas. Former President Donald Trump endorsed Moran early in 2021, insulating him from a serious Republican primary challenge, though Moran voted to certify the results of the 2020 presidential election the month before Trump’s endorsement. Holland won the Democratic primary in August against five other largely unknown candidates.
One in critical condition after Kan. apartment building fire
SHAWNEE COUNTY—One person was injured in an apartment building fire Thursday in Shawnee County. Just after 8p.m., fire crews responded to a three-alarm fire at a three-story apartment building located at 115 NE Redbud Circle in Topeka, Kansas, according to Fire Marshal Alan Stahl. Due to the advanced fire...
Sheriff: Kansas man accused of selling meth
JACKSON COUNTY, Kan. —Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on drug distribution allegations. Just after 8a.m. Monday, a sheriff's deputy conducted a traffic stop on a Chevy Malibu, west of Mayetta, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. A search of the vehicle resulted in the discovery of methamphetamine and...
2 jailed after video records Kansas City-area child being beaten
KANSAS CITY—A Kansas City-area man and woman face child abuse charges after police responded to reports of a video showing the child's beating, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Terry L. Watson, 34, Independence, Mo., faces Domestic Assault 1st Degree or, in the alternative, Abuse or Neglect...
Man dies after exchange of gunfire with Kansas officers
KANSAS CITY —One person is dead after an overnight officer-involved shooting in Kansas City, Kansas. Just after midnight, police were investigating a stolen vehicle in the 2700 block of Wood Street when they encountered a suspicious vehicle parked in the area, according to a media release. Upon inspection, they...
Kansas City officer appeals conviction in man's shooting death
KANSAS CITY (AP) — A former Kansas City police detective convicted of shooting and killing a Black man in 2019 is asking that his conviction be overturned or that he be given a new trial. Jackson County Circuit Judge Dale Youngs convicted Eric DeValkenaere in March of involuntary manslaughter...
Kansas veteran values service in country that welcomed him as refugee
TOPEKA — Gleb Gluhovsky enlisted for military service as a way of repaying the country that saved his life as a teenage refugee from war-torn Eastern Europe. Gluhovsky, a physician assistant and colonel in the Kansas Army National Guard, has been deployed to Kosovo, Egypt, Kuwait and Liberal, Kansas, where he helped keep meatpacking plants open at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic by testing workers.
KHP still investigating crash that killed bicyclist
WYANDOTTE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal accident that occurred just after 11a.m. Monday in Wyandotte County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a vehicle was traveling on the off ramp from Interstate 35 Northbound to 7th Street. The vehicle ran the red light, continued northbound to the on...
KBI agents find drugs, deplorable living conditions
JACKSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on multiple allegations as part of an an ongoing drug investigation at 513 Kansas Avenuke in Holton. At approximately 9:00a.m. Nov. 2, agents with the Kansas Bureau of Investigation and Jackson County Detectives, Deputies served a search warrant, They two...
