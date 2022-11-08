ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hutchinson, KS

Hutch Post

🏀 NJCAA names Franklin Player of the Week

After a week averaging better than 27 points and posting two career-high scoring totals and a career-first double-double, Hutchinson Community College men's basketball's Aaron Franklin was named the NJCAA Division I Men's Basketball's National Player of the Week, the national office released on Wednesday. A 6-foot-5 redshirt freshman from Kansas...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

🏀 WBB: No. 5 Dragons roll to 4th win

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Four Dragons scored in double digits as Hutchinson (4-0) scored at least 21 points in three of the four quarters Wednesday night against Washburn's JV. Mya Williams led Hutchinson with 20 points on 7 of 14 shooting. She hit 4 0f 9 triples. Bailey Collar of...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Ava Jones Signs with University of Iowa

NICKERSON, Kan. — Ava Jones of Nickerson is forging ahead with her future, after signing her National Letter of Intent (NIL) to play basketball at the University of Iowa on Nov. 9. After a life-changing crash in Louisville, Ky. left Ava and her mother, Amy, in critical condition and...
NICKERSON, KS
Hutch Post

Reno County Veterans Memorial continues to add names

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Kelly Danyluk with the Reno County Veterans Memorial told Hutch Post that he is about halfway to another group of names to go on the memorial. "Toward the end of the summer, we printed a wall that had an additional 315 names on it," Danyluk said. "Currently, I think I have about 80 names collected and I have a partial panel. When I collect about 70 more, we'll print one in the Spring. They don't like to engrave in the winter. It's too cold. They're afraid they'll crack a panel. It will be springtime before we do any more engraving."
RENO COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Space Photography Contest open through Nov. 27

Hutchinson, Kan. — The Cosmosphere International SciEd Center and Space Museum in Hutchinson, Kan., announced on Nov. 10, they are holding a Space Photography Contest until Nov. 27. Amateur photographers can submit night sky and space photos for the chance to win a Cosmosphere prize package. Part of winning...
HUTCHINSON, KS
adastraradio.com

Election ’22: Area Results from Tuesday’s General Election

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – In addition to statewide races, mid-Kansas area voters made their voices heard in local races Tuesday, retaining area members of the Kansas House of Representatives and electing three new members to the Reno County Commission. Tax proposals in three communities were also approved. State Representatives Jason...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Statewide call for artists issued for Newton murals

NEWTON, Kan. — There will be five artistic murals of Kansas birds to be displayed on the educational kiosks at the new R. Michael Rhoades (RMR) Community Wetlands Park in Newton. Newton Murals & Arts Project received grant funding from Kansas Creative Arts Industries Commission (KCAIC) and the Rotary...
NEWTON, KS
Government Technology

Vehicle Surveillance Prompts Privacy Concerns in Wichita, Kan.

(TNS) — Where are you going, where have you been — and where are you right now?. If the answer is Wichita, and you got there by motor vehicle, it's likely the Wichita Police Department already knows. Or it can find out with a reasonable degree of certainty using its Flock Safety license plate reader surveillance system, a high-powered database that has helped Wichita police rescue kidnapped children, arrest murder suspects and recover stolen vehicles.
WICHITA, KS
foodmanufacturing.com

Kansas Pizza Plant Expands Again

SALINA, Kan. – Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly on Thursday joined Salina community leaders to celebrate Schwan’s Company’s announcement that it will expand the refrigeration distribution center at its pizza manufacturing facility by 140,000 square feet, creating 225 new jobs. In total, Schwan’s has invested $600 million into...
SALINA, KS
wichitaonthecheap.com

Oscar Mayer Wienermobile in Wichita

See the giant hotdog on wheels in person and get your picture taken with the Wienermobile in Wichita. They are stopping by Wichita from Tuesday November 8 – Monday, November 14, 2022 during their coast-to-coast weenie roast. About the Wienermobile:. Its 27 foot long Oscar Mayer Hotdog vehicle. Drivers...
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Chamber Blue deadline is next week

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Debra Teufel with the Hutchinson/Reno County Chamber of Commerce reminds those who expressed interest in Chamber Blue to finish the process to make sure they are covered for 2023. "Those who filled out the survey in August are eligible to enroll now in Chamber Blue," Teufel...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Strataca presenting third Season of Lights

Hutchinson, Kan. — The Strataca Kansas’ Underground Salt Museum in Hutchinson, Kan. is lighting up underground in preparation for their annual Season of Lights, starting Nov. 12. Strataca will display over 100,000 lights, thousands of wrapped presents, Christmas tree lane, Gingerbread Alley, and of course, jolly ol’ Saint...
HUTCHINSON, KS
KAKE TV

MISSING IN KANSAS: Alice Ackerman

A mom is asking for help with finding her daughter, who went missing more than two weeks ago. Alice Ackerman, 17, was last seen on Oct. 26, 2022, in Wichita. Missing from: Wichita, Kan. Missing since: Oct. 26, 2022. Age when reported missing: 17. Height then: 5’2’’. Weight...
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Washington box culvert on Tuesday City Council agenda

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson City Council will look at the contract with Reece Construction Company for emergency replacement of the reinforced concrete box under Washington Street during its meeting on Tuesday. The box on the new Washington Street bicycle boulevard between 18th and 19th is due to cost...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

