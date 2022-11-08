Read full article on original website
🏈 🎥 Hutch High Football travel to Maize in Round #3 of the 5A playoffs
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Salthawks football team, #4 West Seed (8-2) will travel to the #1 ranked and #1 West Seed Maize Eagles (10-0) on Friday night in Maize at 7pm. Catch the KPREPS Football Show at 6pm followed by the Salthawk Football Pregame sponsored by the Medicine...
🏀 NJCAA names Franklin Player of the Week
After a week averaging better than 27 points and posting two career-high scoring totals and a career-first double-double, Hutchinson Community College men's basketball's Aaron Franklin was named the NJCAA Division I Men's Basketball's National Player of the Week, the national office released on Wednesday. A 6-foot-5 redshirt freshman from Kansas...
🏀 WBB: No. 5 Dragons roll to 4th win
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Four Dragons scored in double digits as Hutchinson (4-0) scored at least 21 points in three of the four quarters Wednesday night against Washburn's JV. Mya Williams led Hutchinson with 20 points on 7 of 14 shooting. She hit 4 0f 9 triples. Bailey Collar of...
Ava Jones Signs with University of Iowa
NICKERSON, Kan. — Ava Jones of Nickerson is forging ahead with her future, after signing her National Letter of Intent (NIL) to play basketball at the University of Iowa on Nov. 9. After a life-changing crash in Louisville, Ky. left Ava and her mother, Amy, in critical condition and...
mvnews.org
After moving to 6A, boys soccer wins first state title in 1-0 victory over Olathe West
The boys soccer team huddled inside of Olathe West’s goal post at Wichita-Stryker Sports Complex for team photos, medals around their necks, the 6A championship state trophy front and center and the number one shown on their fingers. Victorious screams and yells echoed across the field “We’re not a...
kmuw.org
Wichita Pool Hall of Fame aims to honor the best players in the city's history
Quietly tucked inside Club Billiards in Delano is a shrine to the legends of their sport. The Wichita Pool Hall of Fame honors the best players in the city's history, along with those who helped grow the game. Terry Young was part of the Hall of Fame's inaugural class in...
Central Christian School Stewardship Dinner full, with waiting list
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Central Christian School Stewardship Dinner Nov. 12 is booked. "If people are interested in attending, they can call the school and get on the waiting list," said Dr. John Walker with Central Christian. "Otherwise, we are pretty full and packed out for that night, as well."
Reno County Veterans Memorial continues to add names
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Kelly Danyluk with the Reno County Veterans Memorial told Hutch Post that he is about halfway to another group of names to go on the memorial. "Toward the end of the summer, we printed a wall that had an additional 315 names on it," Danyluk said. "Currently, I think I have about 80 names collected and I have a partial panel. When I collect about 70 more, we'll print one in the Spring. They don't like to engrave in the winter. It's too cold. They're afraid they'll crack a panel. It will be springtime before we do any more engraving."
KAKE TV
How likely is Kansas to pass medical marijuana after Missouri votes to legalize recreational use?
Teressa Hammond opened The Health Connection, CBD store, in Wichita in 2018 after her husband started using the product to help is COPD. Today, she says they see all sorts of illness. “We see people every day that are suffering with high blood pressure, anxiety, Crohn's, cancer.”. Hammond says...
Space Photography Contest open through Nov. 27
Hutchinson, Kan. — The Cosmosphere International SciEd Center and Space Museum in Hutchinson, Kan., announced on Nov. 10, they are holding a Space Photography Contest until Nov. 27. Amateur photographers can submit night sky and space photos for the chance to win a Cosmosphere prize package. Part of winning...
adastraradio.com
Election ’22: Area Results from Tuesday’s General Election
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – In addition to statewide races, mid-Kansas area voters made their voices heard in local races Tuesday, retaining area members of the Kansas House of Representatives and electing three new members to the Reno County Commission. Tax proposals in three communities were also approved. State Representatives Jason...
Statewide call for artists issued for Newton murals
NEWTON, Kan. — There will be five artistic murals of Kansas birds to be displayed on the educational kiosks at the new R. Michael Rhoades (RMR) Community Wetlands Park in Newton. Newton Murals & Arts Project received grant funding from Kansas Creative Arts Industries Commission (KCAIC) and the Rotary...
Government Technology
Vehicle Surveillance Prompts Privacy Concerns in Wichita, Kan.
(TNS) — Where are you going, where have you been — and where are you right now?. If the answer is Wichita, and you got there by motor vehicle, it's likely the Wichita Police Department already knows. Or it can find out with a reasonable degree of certainty using its Flock Safety license plate reader surveillance system, a high-powered database that has helped Wichita police rescue kidnapped children, arrest murder suspects and recover stolen vehicles.
foodmanufacturing.com
Kansas Pizza Plant Expands Again
SALINA, Kan. – Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly on Thursday joined Salina community leaders to celebrate Schwan’s Company’s announcement that it will expand the refrigeration distribution center at its pizza manufacturing facility by 140,000 square feet, creating 225 new jobs. In total, Schwan’s has invested $600 million into...
wichitaonthecheap.com
Oscar Mayer Wienermobile in Wichita
See the giant hotdog on wheels in person and get your picture taken with the Wienermobile in Wichita. They are stopping by Wichita from Tuesday November 8 – Monday, November 14, 2022 during their coast-to-coast weenie roast. About the Wienermobile:. Its 27 foot long Oscar Mayer Hotdog vehicle. Drivers...
Chamber Blue deadline is next week
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Debra Teufel with the Hutchinson/Reno County Chamber of Commerce reminds those who expressed interest in Chamber Blue to finish the process to make sure they are covered for 2023. "Those who filled out the survey in August are eligible to enroll now in Chamber Blue," Teufel...
Strataca presenting third Season of Lights
Hutchinson, Kan. — The Strataca Kansas’ Underground Salt Museum in Hutchinson, Kan. is lighting up underground in preparation for their annual Season of Lights, starting Nov. 12. Strataca will display over 100,000 lights, thousands of wrapped presents, Christmas tree lane, Gingerbread Alley, and of course, jolly ol’ Saint...
KAKE TV
MISSING IN KANSAS: Alice Ackerman
A mom is asking for help with finding her daughter, who went missing more than two weeks ago. Alice Ackerman, 17, was last seen on Oct. 26, 2022, in Wichita. Missing from: Wichita, Kan. Missing since: Oct. 26, 2022. Age when reported missing: 17. Height then: 5’2’’. Weight...
Washington box culvert on Tuesday City Council agenda
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson City Council will look at the contract with Reece Construction Company for emergency replacement of the reinforced concrete box under Washington Street during its meeting on Tuesday. The box on the new Washington Street bicycle boulevard between 18th and 19th is due to cost...
Inman USD 448 parents encouraged to fill out survey for superintendent search
INMAN, Kan. —The Inman USD 448 Board of Education is partnering with the Kansas Association of School Boards as the board searches for the district’s next superintendent. Current leader Scott Friesen will retire on June 30, 2023. An online survey has been sent to parents in the district....
