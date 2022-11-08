Read full article on original website
College Football Saturday – The Rock hosting Kutztown
–#9-ranked Slippery Rock will be hosting Kutztown for their regular-season finale. A win by The Rock could give them a home game the following Saturday. Kick-off is 1pm. The Coach Shawn Lutz Show begins at 12:30pm on The Rock Station 97.7fm. IUP is hosting Shepherd for the PSAC Championship. Kick-off...
Harmony Prepping For German Christmas Market
The Harmony Museum is nearly ready for their largest fundraising event of the year. The German Christmas Market will be held from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday at the Museum in Harmony. This event will include many specialty vendors and...
Butler Superintendent Outlines Actions To Curb Behavioral Issues At Senior High
After bringing attention to growing concerns about behavioral issues at the Butler Senior High School, the district superintendent is laying out plans to address the problem. In an email to parents, Dr. Brian White says that the school will continue to notify police of criminal behavior and punish students with suspension. The email comes after numerous fights have broken out at the Senior High School this year, which added 9th graders to the building.
Shutout wins for local Volleyball teams in PIAA openers
–Freeport shutout Corry 3-0 in Class 2A. –North Catholic shutout Latrobe 3-0 in the Class 3A First Round. –Pine-Richland and North Allegheny will both first round shutout winners. The Rams shutout McDowell and the Tigers shutout State College. The post Shutout wins for local Volleyball teams in PIAA openers appeared...
Rotary Fundraiser Brings In Over $20K For Shelter Box
A fundraiser last week in Butler raised over $20,000 for an organization that helps with global disaster relief. Western Pennsylvania Rotary clubs gathered at the Stables at Connoquenessing Township for a dinner to benefit ShelterBox. More than 100 people attended the event which raised over $21,000 for the cause. ShelterBox...
Businesses Offer Specials To Veterans
A couple of local breweries and restaurants are offering specials to veterans. Texas Roadhouse is offering a free meal voucher to vets. They do ask that you bring a form of military identification. Butler Brew Works and Recon Brewing are saluting veterans by offering them a free pint throughout the...
Fetterman And Oz Senate Race Too Close To Call
The race to be the next Senator of Pennsylvania is too close to call as of late night Tuesday. The margin is razor-thin between the Republican candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz and Democratic candidate John Fetterman. As of midnight, Fetterman was leading Oz by about 50,000 votes, however there were a...
Campaign Sign Recycling Event Being Held
With the election season now in the books, a group will be recycling yard signs later today. The Butler County Democratic Committee will be set up at the Clearview Mall from noon until 5:30 p.m. for residents to return their political campaign signs. They ask that you take the plastic...
Election Underway For Farm Service Agency
The ballots for the 2022 Farm Service Agency county committee election are currently being mailed out with two local residents to be considered. Farmers and ranchers in Local Administrative Area 2 in Butler County may consider nominees Linda Heasley-Cranmer of Summit Township and Roger Kennedy also of Summit. Ballots must...
Shapiro Will Be Pennsylvania’s Next Governor
Attorney General Josh Shapiro will be the next governor of Pennsylvania. NBC News and Fox News have both announced the Democrat Shapiro as the winner over the Republican candidate Doug Mastriano. As the results came in throughout the evening, data showed that Shapiro had a consistent lead over Mastriano. Here...
Electronic And Hazardous Waste Recycling Day Set For Saturday
Another electronic and hazardous waste recycling program will be held this weekend. The collection will take place at the Adams Township Community Park starting at 9 a.m. Saturday. You can recycle chemicals like paint, cleaning products, lawn pesticides, batteries, light bulbs and more. As for electronics, they will accept TVs,...
Butler Man Pleads Guilty To Fentanyl Possession
A Butler man is facing up to 40 years in prison after pleading guilty to a federal drug charge. 41-year-old Gerry Lee Kendall pleaded guilty in court earlier this week to one count of possessing 10 grams or more of a mixture containing fentanyl. The Department of Justice says Kendall...
