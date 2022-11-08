Read full article on original website
Local Police Departments Receive Honors From AAA
A couple of local police departments were recognized for outstanding efforts to increase road safety by AAA East Central earlier this week. The Cranberry Township Police Department received a Platinum award for their efforts in the Community Traffic Safety Program. Additionally, PA State Police Troop D in Butler also received...
Butler Superintendent Outlines Actions To Curb Behavioral Issues At Senior High
After bringing attention to growing concerns about behavioral issues at the Butler Senior High School, the district superintendent is laying out plans to address the problem. In an email to parents, Dr. Brian White says that the school will continue to notify police of criminal behavior and punish students with suspension. The email comes after numerous fights have broken out at the Senior High School this year, which added 9th graders to the building.
Rotary Fundraiser Brings In Over $20K For Shelter Box
A fundraiser last week in Butler raised over $20,000 for an organization that helps with global disaster relief. Western Pennsylvania Rotary clubs gathered at the Stables at Connoquenessing Township for a dinner to benefit ShelterBox. More than 100 people attended the event which raised over $21,000 for the cause. ShelterBox...
ShelterBox Fundraiser Nets Over $20K In Donations
Local veterans are in the spotlight as a new show opens at the Butler Art Center with an opening reception scheduled for later this week. A Local Hero Portrait Show will run through next Friday (11/18) and feature veterans, first responders, and those in the medical field. The opening day...
Medicare Plan Workshops Coming to South Butler Library
Two workshop events on Medicare Plans will be held Thursday and next Monday at the South Butler Library. During the workshops, seniors will have a chance to learn more about Medicare’s open enrollment period that ends in early December. The Thursday event begins at 6:30 p.m. The Monday session...
Harmony Prepping For German Christmas Market
The Harmony Museum is nearly ready for their largest fundraising event of the year. The German Christmas Market will be held from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday at the Museum in Harmony. This event will include many specialty vendors and...
Fetterman And Oz Senate Race Too Close To Call
The race to be the next Senator of Pennsylvania is too close to call as of late night Tuesday. The margin is razor-thin between the Republican candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz and Democratic candidate John Fetterman. As of midnight, Fetterman was leading Oz by about 50,000 votes, however there were a...
County Officials Say Election Went “Fairly Smooth”
It was a fairly smooth election in terms of how the processing of votes went for Butler County. That’s according to interim elections director and county solicitor Wil White. He spoke to our newsroom and said there were minor issues such as precincts running low on “I Voted” stickers...
Campaign Sign Recycling Event Being Held
With the election season now in the books, a group will be recycling yard signs later today. The Butler County Democratic Committee will be set up at the Clearview Mall from noon until 5:30 p.m. for residents to return their political campaign signs. They ask that you take the plastic...
Butler Man Pleads Guilty To Fentanyl Possession
A Butler man is facing up to 40 years in prison after pleading guilty to a federal drug charge. 41-year-old Gerry Lee Kendall pleaded guilty in court earlier this week to one count of possessing 10 grams or more of a mixture containing fentanyl. The Department of Justice says Kendall...
Shapiro Will Be Pennsylvania’s Next Governor
Attorney General Josh Shapiro will be the next governor of Pennsylvania. NBC News and Fox News have both announced the Democrat Shapiro as the winner over the Republican candidate Doug Mastriano. As the results came in throughout the evening, data showed that Shapiro had a consistent lead over Mastriano. Here...
High School Football Playoffs going to be damp tonight
It will be a wet Friday night for the High School Football Playoffs:. –Slippery Rock will meet Hickory in the District 10 Class 3A Semifinals Friday at Wilmington high school. –Triple-A top-seeded Grove City will face Sharon at Farrell high school in the other Semifinal. Both games have 7pm kick-offs.
College Football Saturday – The Rock hosting Kutztown
–#9-ranked Slippery Rock will be hosting Kutztown for their regular-season finale. A win by The Rock could give them a home game the following Saturday. Kick-off is 1pm. The Coach Shawn Lutz Show begins at 12:30pm on The Rock Station 97.7fm. IUP is hosting Shepherd for the PSAC Championship. Kick-off...
