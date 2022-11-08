Read full article on original website
BNB Price Prediction: Why This Support Is The Key For Fresh Increase
BNB price (Binance coin) declined heavily after the FTX collapse against the US Dollar. BNB must stay above the $300 support to start a fresh increase. Binance coin price started a major decline from the $360 resistance zone against the US Dollar. The price is now trading above $300 and...
Two Coins To Add To Your Portfolio Are Solana And Big Eyes Coin
The crypto market is a fascinating place. It is home to tens of thousands of coins. It opens its doors to numerous investment opportunities for different traders. Every crypto enthusiast interested in making it big will always find a coin that suits their portfolio in the marketplace. As it is the very nature of cryptocurrency, the crypto market is highly volatile, meaning it is challenging to try to guess what will happen next. However, certain coins have all the markings of a fruitful future. All investors conduct their due research before putting their money into any coin. Identifying the coins that have the potential to do well is the hardest challenge any crypto investor must overcome. Two coins that should be on the watch list of every investor are Solana (SOL) and Big Eyes Coin (BIG).
Polygon (MATIC) Looks Good Above $0.75 Despite Market Turmoil; Here Is Why?
MATIC’s price loses its $1 support as the price trades to a region of $0.8. MATIC’s price continues to look bearish with the market’s current state, as things look uncertain for most traders and investors. MATIC’s price remains weak across all timeframes as the price trades slightly...
Polygon Soars 13% In Last 7 Days As MATIC Bulls Work To Hit New Highs
Polygon (MATIC) has been on an upward trend since it broke out of a rising wedge pattern last week. Across all time frames examined by CoinGecko, MATIC has been on the rise, with the monthly time frame revealing the most increase (41.9%). The crypto has been able to mount a...
Binance Coin Holds Above $290 Amidst Crypto Purge; Are Bulls Still In Control?
BNB’s price loses its $340 support as the price trades to a region of $290 before bouncing off this region. BNB’s price continues to look bearish with the market’s current state, as things look uncertain for most traders and investors. BNB’s price remains weak across all timeframes...
Crypto Market Liquidations Reach $830 Million, When Will It Stop Bleeding?
Crypto liquidations across the market have ramped up in the last 24 hours. Digital assets in the space suffered declines in the last day, which has led to hundreds of millions of dollars being wiped from traders. These liquidations span the entire crypto market with hundreds of thousands of traders getting caught in one of the worst liquidation events of 2022.
Ethereum Bulls Defend $1,200 Support As Price Holds; How Long Will This Last?
ETH’s price loses its $1,500 support as the price trades to a region of $1,250 before bouncing off this region. ETH’s price continues to look bearish with the market’s current state, as things look uncertain for most traders and investors. ETH’s price remains weak across all timeframes...
Bitcoin (BTC) Loses Previous All-time High Of $18,000; Here Is What To Expect
BTC’s price loses its $18,000 all-time high support as the price trades to a region of $17,000 before bouncing off this region. BTC’s price continues to look bearish with the market’s current state, as things look uncertain for most traders and investors. BTC’s price remains weak across...
Ethereum Price Consolidates Losses, Why 100 SMA Could Trigger Rally
Ethereum started a recovery wave above the $1,200 level against the US Dollar. ETH must clear $1,320 and the 100 hourly SMA to start a sustained upward move. Ethereum started a recovery wave above the $1,200 and $1,220 levels. The price is now trading below $1,300 and the 100 hourly...
Ethereum Reclaims Demand Zone As Market Turmoil Heats Up; Is $500 Possible?
ETH’s price loses its $1,200 demand zone in the early hours as Binance rejects FTX takeover, with the price responding with a bounce from its daily low. ETH’s price continues to look bearish with the market’s current state, as things look uncertain for most traders and investors.
Ethereum Price Tumbles, Why Recovery Could Be Round The Corner
Ethereum extended losses below the $1,400 support against the US Dollar. ETH is consolidating and might recover if there is a clear move above $1,340 resistance. Ethereum started a major decline below the $1,400 and $1,350 levels. The price is now trading below $1,400 and the 100 hourly simple moving...
Bitcoin Price Takes Major Hit, Why The Bears Are Not Done Yet
Bitcoin price declined over 10% and even spiked below $18,000. BTC remains at a risk of more losses, as the FTX faces more heat. Bitcoin started failed to recover ground and declined over 10%. The price is trading below $19,500 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There is a...
Is Dogeliens the Best Cryptocurrency to Invest in 2022 for Multifold Returns alongside Polygon and Litecoin
Being a smart investor, you should consider some important factors to find the best cryptocurrency to invest in 2022. Experts suggest checking the market cap, the current supply of tokens, total coins available for minting, use cases, and future roadmap. All these factors will lead you to the best cryptocurrency available on the market. If you want a long-term investment, you can buy a new token during the presale phase. According to many crypto analysts, it is predicted that Dogeliens (DOGET) may become the most famous meme coin and provide multi-fold returns. Polygon (MATIC) and Litecoin (LTC) Tokens are also gearing up for a bull run. Continue reading to find out which token is the best cryptocurrency to invest in 2022.
Bitcoin Price Rejects $18K, Why There is Risk of Another Drop To $16K
Bitcoin price recovered over $1,500 and climbed above $17,500. BTC failed to clear the $18,000 resistance and started a fresh decline. Bitcoin started a recovery wave above the $17,000 and $17,200 resistance levels. The price is trading below $18,500 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There is a key...
MANA Loses 80% Of Its Value Over The Last 12 Months – No More Blessings To Come?
The MANA cryptocurrency used in Decentraland has clearly seen better days. From its 2017 high of $5.85, MANA has dropped 80% in value in the last 12 months, as shown by the most recent available data. Presently, a share of MANA can be purchased for as little as $0.4773. Investor...
