Clemson vs. Louisville predictions, schedule, game time, TV channel, streamingHow to watchWhen: Sat., Nov. 12 Time: 3:30 p.m. Eastern TV: ESPN network Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial) Odds, point spread, betting linesGame lines courtesy of SI Sportsbook and may change after publication ...
Swinney on QB Situation Moving Forward
Dabo Swinney found himself again having to defend his starting quarterback, stating that not all of the blame falls squarely on the shoulders of the quarterback.
Rivals South Carolina, Clemson clash after tough wins
Fresh off a gritty win over The Citadel, Clemson heads to Columbia for Friday night’s annual rivalry matchup with South
How to Watch | Louisville at Clemson TV time, point spread, what's at stake
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A week ago, Clemson was 8-0, ranked No. 4 in the College Football Playoff poll, positioned to glide into the four-team scrum for the national title. Then, Notre Dame flipped the Tigers upside down, delivering a 35-14 win in South Bend, Indiana, last Saturday. Dabo Swinney's team generated only 281 yards, failing to score in the first three quarters against a Notre Dame team that lost to Marshall and Stanford.
Dabo Swinney threatens to bench starting QB if it will improve Clemson’s offensive woes
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said he is willing to do whatever it takes to get the Tigers offense going in the right direction — including benching the starting quarterback. Starter DJ Uiagalelei has been taken out of action in each of the last two games, including during Clemson’s...
Tigers Tumble in Latest CFP Rankings
The Clemson Tigers fell hard in the College Football Playoff rankings Tuesday night.
Huge commit for Clemson, Bakich
Clemson picked up a huge commitment Thursday from an in-state prospect. Charleston 2026 OF Sterling Coaxum committed to play for coach Bakich and the Tigers. Coaxum covers the outfield with ease and (...)
Notre Dame Offers Standout 2024 Wideout Jaylan Hornsby
Notre Dame has expanded its 2024 board after offering New Jersey wide receiver Jaylan Hornsby
Paul Finebaum believes it's time to 'say goodbye' to one teams Playoff chances in 2022
Paul Finebaum believed that Clemson’s College Football Playoff hopes have been put to an end in 2022. After Clemson suffered it’s 1st loss of the season to Notre Dame, the Playoff was likely a distant memory. Clemson probably needed to win out to have the best chance to make the Playoff in December.
2024 Tight End Carter Nelson Is An Elite Athlete And An Intriguing Prospect For Notre Dame
Notre Dame recently offered 2024 tight end Carter Nelson, who is an incredibly intriguing athlete
Four-star safety Brauntae Johnson In-Depth on Notre Dame Visit
Fort Wayne (Ind.) Northside four-star safety and receiver Brauntae Johnson made his way to South Bend for the Notre Dame win over Clemson. The 6-3, 170-pounder from the class of 2024, who has been a top target for the Fighting Irish for quite some time, returned to South Bend to check Notre Dame out vs. the Tigers.
Five Notable Comments from Notre Dame’s Tommy Rees ahead of Navy
Ahead of Saturday’s matchup between Notre Dame and Navy, Fighting Irish offensive coordinator Tommy Rees spoke with the media. Here are some notable comments he made this week about the win last weekend over Clemson and the upcoming game with the Midshipmen. On his on-field celebration with the team...
Paul Finebaum: "Say Goodbye" To 1 College Football Team's Playoff Chances
This past Saturday provided some further clarity into who can/won't make the College Football Playoff. And on Wednesday morning's "Get Up" on ESPN, Paul Finebaum bid farewell to one modern CFB power's chances of being one of the last four standing. Say goodbye to Clemson. They are done. They have...
South Carolina high school football games rescheduled
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina high school football games are being changed in advance of this weekend’s impending weather with some moving their games up to Thursday, with others pushing back their games to Saturday. Thursday, November 10th. 6:00 p.m. - Newberry at Abbeville. 6:30 p.m. -...
Former pro basketball player arrested for robbery in Goshen
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - A former professional basketball player was arrested by Goshen police on several robbery-related charges while at a local gas station early Tuesday morning. Our reporting partners at The Goshen News say Donté Greene, 34, of Waldorf, Md., was arrested on charges of robbery, intimidation and interfering...
Weekly Dish: Lewis Barbecue announces seven-day schedule
Lewis Barbecue announces seven-day schedule … Double Stamp Brewery to donate a portion of beer proceeds to Upstate Forever … and Chipotle to open Mauldin location. Here’s the dish on some local restaurant news for the week of Nov. 11. Lewis Barbecue announces seven-day schedule. Lewis Barbecue...
Toll Brothers Launches Notre Dame Student Housing
The luxury property will be named for the first year of the school’s storied football team. Toll Brothers Inc. has broken ground on a luxury low-rise student housing property in South Bend, Ind. The 87 will be a 355-unit community and the firm’s seventh luxury student housing asset in the nation.
Work begins on former Rick Erwin location in downtown Greenville
A project is underway for two new restaurants to occupy the former Rick Erwin’s Nantucket Seafood site located in the Main@Broad mixed-use development in downtown Greenville at 40 West Broad St. Charleston-based authentic Asian cuisine O-Ku and rustic Italian cuisine Indaco restaurants from The Indigo Road Hospitality Group will...
Indiana RV Sales Recede After Record Year
ELKHART, Ind.–Indiana builds and ships more RVs than anywhere else on Earth. If you buy an RV, it most likely was built in Elkhart or one of Indiana’s north central cities. But, fewer are being built and shipped. “Over 600,000 RVs were built in 2021,” said RV Industry...
Decades-old West Michigan cold case to be featured on '48 Hours'
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A cold case spanning 35 years is expected to be featured on an upcoming episode of "48 Hours," according to CBS News. Roxanne Woods was killed in the kitchen of her Niles home by someone she likely knew, according to police. The episode featuring the West...
