Houston, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

The Spun

Listen: Audio Emerges From Kyler Murray, DeAndre Hopkins Moment

Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins of the Arizona Cardinals had a brief sideline tiff during last Sunday's loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Thanks to HBO's Hard Knocks, we can now hear the content of their back-and-forth. The exchange started because Hopkins was unhappy Murray did not throw him the ball when he felt he was open.
atozsports.com

Cowboys can’t let golden opportunity slip through their fingers

News around the Dallas Cowboys was jumping on Tuesday, mainly because of free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham. Not only did team owner Jerry Jones say how good a star would look on his helmet, but All-Pro linebacker, Micah Parsons, did some recruiting of Odell also. The communication between Parsons and...
DALLAS, TX
iheart.com

Astros Decline Options On Two Players

The Astros are moving on from Trey Mancini and Will Smith. These two moves should come as no surprise as Mancini was scheduled to make 10 million dollars while Smith would have made 13 million. Smith is due a one million dollar buyout.
Yardbarker

Alex Bregman Has A Great Label For The City Of Houston

The City of Houston is buzzing after the hometown Houston Astros captured yet another World Series title, their second in the last six years. Houston defeated the underdog Philadelphia Phillies in six games on Saturday night to bring home another championship. And on Monday afternoon, fans got a chance to...
HOUSTON, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Astros targeting big upgrade at catcher?

The Houston Astros are not wasting a second after their World Series win. Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported Wednesday that the Astros are one of the teams who are most involved in courting Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras. Morosi also mentions the St. Louis Cardinals and the Detroit Tigers as being in the mix.
HOUSTON, TX

