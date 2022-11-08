The Lubbock Christian men's basketball team just slides into the D2SIDA National Preseason rankings, slotting at 24th in the first national poll of the season. The regional poll is released every Monday, followed by the national poll every Tuesday. Each region has six representatives (two per conference) that comprise the regional poll. The national poll has 16 voters - 2 from each region.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO