MyNorthwest.com
Dori: Ingraham teacher swears, blames Seattleites who ‘didn’t vote blue’ for school shooting
In a profane Instagram post by an Ingraham High School teacher holed up in Tuesday’s student-involved shooting, the instructor blames voters who didn’t vote for progressive candidates in the state’s general election for the killing of another student at the northwest Seattle campus. With some of his...
q13fox.com
Snohomish County identifies 'Stilly Doe' 40 years later through DNA as man born in 1898
EVERETT, Wash. - The Snohomish County Medical Examiner's Office has finally learned the identity of a man found along the Stillaguamish River in Arlington over 40 years ago. Known as "Stilly Doe," the man's remains were found on July 23, 1980 by a fly fisherman near the Stillaguamish River, half a mile from Interstate 5.
'Super pod' of orcas spotted four days in a row in western Washington
SEATTLE — The orca pods are showing off in western Washington this week. Thursday marked four days in a row that a “super pod” of orcas was spotted. It even delayed a couple of ferries between Seattle and Vashon Island. A super pod happens when the J,...
The Stranger
Slog AM: Smiley Concedes, Putin Supporters Think He's a Loser, and Listeria Linked to Deli Meats and Cheeses
Turn up the heat, baby: Good morning, Seattle! Put on your fuzziest socks because we are in for another chilly day. According to the meteorologists at Weather.com, you can expect partly cloudy skies and a very, very low chance of rain. Throughout the morning, plan for temperatures in the low 40s. It won’t heat up too much in the afternoon, with temperatures expected to hover in the mid 40s. After the sun sets PROMPTLY at 4:38 pm, temperatures will dip into the upper 30s.
shorelineareanews.com
Brown Bear Car Wash salutes veterans and active military with free car washes on Friday
Brown Bear Car Wash will offer free washes to all current or former members of the military on Veterans Day, Friday, November 11, 2022. The free “Beary Clean” washes will be available at Brown Bear’s 28 tunnel wash locations from 8am to 6pm. The offer operates on...
The Stranger
Ballot Drop Update
The Secretary of State's Office and King County Elections will be counting ballots through Veteran's Day and into the weekend, but the additional votes that dropped this afternoon shifted a few of the key races we’re tracking here at the Stranger’s Elections HQ. According to a spokesperson for King County Elections, roughly 300,000 ballots still need to be counted after the County released today's drop of about 73,400 more votes.
‘At the least it’s kind of gross’: Mattresses at Tacoma hospital oozing fluids
TACOMA, Wash. — A dispute over damaged mattresses is pitting a Tacoma hospital against some of its nurses and their union. The Washington State Nurses Association says nurses complained months ago that damaged mattresses at St. Joseph Medical Center were oozing fluids. The nurses wanted the mattresses to be replaced, but say it’s not happening fast enough.
KUOW
2022 general election results for Seattle, King County, and Washington state
Here are the top vote-getters in Washington state's 2022 general election, as of 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 9. These are preliminary results, as ballots will come in by mail for several more days. Congressional Seats. U.S. Senator. Patty Murray (D): 57%. Tiffany Smiley (R): 43%. U.S. Representative District 1.
The Stranger
Slog AM: Patty Murray Wins, Florida Is Now Deep Red State, Seattle Is Not Gloomy but Chilly
I was ready to write a gloomy AM, but, in all honesty, I can't. The Red Wave did not happen in Washington and, for that matter, the US. The GOP appears to have won where they were expected to win and not much else. Roevember, however, did not happen either. And what the Big Picture tells us is that the US will not show a clear direction on defining social issues until 2024. Even if the Dems hold onto the Senate, its composition will likely not be any different from that of the past two years. The grip Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin have on their party will continue. That is where we are now. Not horrible, but not great either.
Numerous homes vandalized in northeast Tacoma with thousands of dollars in damages
TACOMA, Wash. — Tacoma police have released photos of suspects who vandalized numerous homes in northeast Tacoma late last month. On Oct. 30, teenage suspects who were recorded by surveillance cameras, as well as other suspects, broke decorations and threw pumpkins at house windows, causing thousands of dollars in damage, according to a post on the Tacoma Police Department’s Facebook page.
Body recovered after crews respond to call of swimmer in distress in Lake Washington
A body was recovered after Seattle Fire Department crews responded to reports of a person in distress in Lake Washington on Thursday afternoon. According to SFD, crews responded to the 2200 block of Lake Washington Boulevard South just before 3 p.m. Rescue swimmers found an adult male submerged in the water who was pronounced dead on the scene.
practicalhorsemanmag.com
Washington Horse Positive for Pigeon Fever
The state vet office confirmed that a horse in Kitsap County, Washington, has tested positive for pigeon fever. The horse has draining from an abdominal swelling. It is currently under private vet care. EDCC Health Watch is an Equine Network marketing program that utilizes information from the Equine Disease Communication...
Chronicle
Washington Legislative Elections Show Democrats Leading Republicans in Key Races
Democrats were leading in multiple swing-district races as Washington state Legislature election results rolled in Tuesday night, running ahead of Republicans on the Kitsap Peninsula, in Whatcom County, in King County and elsewhere. Meanwhile, potential winners of the Nov. 8 election were emerging in Seattle for several Democrat versus Democrat...
seattlerefined.com
Seattle couple goes viral as they save senior dogs
Plenty of people adopted 'pandemic pups' during the COVID quarantine period. But one Seattle couple opened their hearts and homes to four older pets and never looked back. Now Adrian Lott and Spencer Erickson have made it their mission to advocate for senior dogs and have gone viral in the process.
Can You Name the Two Famous Candies Created in Washington State?
Can You Name Two Famous Candies From Washington State?. There are two famous candies created in Washington State close to 100 years ago and they still are being manufactured in Tacoma whilst you didn't realize they are Washington originals. Have You heard Of Mountain Bars?. The first candy that's famous...
Manion leads King County Prosecutor’s race, still too close to call
Leesa Manion continues to hold a significant lead over Jim Ferrell in the King County Prosecuting Attorney race. With almost 400,000 votes counted, Manion has 55% of the vote with 216,545. Ferrell has 44% with 173,144. However, the race continues to be too close to call. Manion is the longtime...
secretseattle.co
These Seattle Train Routes Were Named Two Of The Most Scenic Winter Rides In The US
Looking to take a relaxing getaway this winter? Travel + Leisure just compiled a ranking of the most scenic winter train routes in the US, and not one but two Seattle train routes made the list. Both routes depart from Seattle but each offers something uniquely special. Read on for...
MyNorthwest.com
Elder statesmen of Washington weigh in on current politics
As yesterday’s election was underway, KIRO Newsradio checked in with three ‘elder statesmen’ of Evergreen State politics for some perspective and for the long view of democracy in America, circa Nov. 8. Politics – and democracy – go way back in the Northwest. Historians point to the...
WSDOT demands Everett mayor retraction, apology in homeless hotels flap
(The Center Square) – Everett Mayor Cassie Franklin called out the Washington State Department of Transportation for moving homeless people into Everett motels. State departments responded with contrary information to Franklin and requests for a public apology. In a statement posted on Twitter, Franklin said the department is moving...
Chopper captures video of pod of orcas off Elliott Bay
Chopper 7 captured video of a large pod of orcas off Elliott Bay on Monday. About a dozen orcas were spotted splashing and jumping together. Last year, nearly 30 different Bigg’s orca whales were seen over the Labor Day weekend around the Sound. According to the Orca Behavior Institute,...
