The Stranger

Slog AM: Smiley Concedes, Putin Supporters Think He's a Loser, and Listeria Linked to Deli Meats and Cheeses

Turn up the heat, baby: Good morning, Seattle! Put on your fuzziest socks because we are in for another chilly day. According to the meteorologists at Weather.com, you can expect partly cloudy skies and a very, very low chance of rain. Throughout the morning, plan for temperatures in the low 40s. It won’t heat up too much in the afternoon, with temperatures expected to hover in the mid 40s. After the sun sets PROMPTLY at 4:38 pm, temperatures will dip into the upper 30s.
Ballot Drop Update

The Secretary of State's Office and King County Elections will be counting ballots through Veteran's Day and into the weekend, but the additional votes that dropped this afternoon shifted a few of the key races we’re tracking here at the Stranger’s Elections HQ. According to a spokesperson for King County Elections, roughly 300,000 ballots still need to be counted after the County released today's drop of about 73,400 more votes.
Slog AM: Patty Murray Wins, Florida Is Now Deep Red State, Seattle Is Not Gloomy but Chilly

I was ready to write a gloomy AM, but, in all honesty, I can't. The Red Wave did not happen in Washington and, for that matter, the US. The GOP appears to have won where they were expected to win and not much else. Roevember, however, did not happen either. And what the Big Picture tells us is that the US will not show a clear direction on defining social issues until 2024. Even if the Dems hold onto the Senate, its composition will likely not be any different from that of the past two years. The grip Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin have on their party will continue. That is where we are now. Not horrible, but not great either.
KIRO 7 Seattle

Numerous homes vandalized in northeast Tacoma with thousands of dollars in damages

TACOMA, Wash. — Tacoma police have released photos of suspects who vandalized numerous homes in northeast Tacoma late last month. On Oct. 30, teenage suspects who were recorded by surveillance cameras, as well as other suspects, broke decorations and threw pumpkins at house windows, causing thousands of dollars in damage, according to a post on the Tacoma Police Department’s Facebook page.
practicalhorsemanmag.com

Washington Horse Positive for Pigeon Fever

The state vet office confirmed that a horse in Kitsap County, Washington, has tested positive for pigeon fever. The horse has draining from an abdominal swelling. It is currently under private vet care. EDCC Health Watch is an Equine Network marketing program that utilizes information from the Equine Disease Communication...
seattlerefined.com

Seattle couple goes viral as they save senior dogs

Plenty of people adopted 'pandemic pups' during the COVID quarantine period. But one Seattle couple opened their hearts and homes to four older pets and never looked back. Now Adrian Lott and Spencer Erickson have made it their mission to advocate for senior dogs and have gone viral in the process.
MyNorthwest.com

Elder statesmen of Washington weigh in on current politics

As yesterday’s election was underway, KIRO Newsradio checked in with three ‘elder statesmen’ of Evergreen State politics for some perspective and for the long view of democracy in America, circa Nov. 8. Politics – and democracy – go way back in the Northwest. Historians point to the...
KIRO 7 Seattle

Chopper captures video of pod of orcas off Elliott Bay

Chopper 7 captured video of a large pod of orcas off Elliott Bay on Monday. About a dozen orcas were spotted splashing and jumping together. Last year, nearly 30 different Bigg’s orca whales were seen over the Labor Day weekend around the Sound. According to the Orca Behavior Institute,...

