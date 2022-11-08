ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
eenews.net

Calif. grid plan stirs concerns of a solar slowdown

California regulators scaled back a controversial plan Thursday that would have charged rooftop solar customers a monthly fee, but renewable advocates said the state’s revised net metering rules could still create a significant barrier for the growing industry. The California Public Utilities Commission unveiled the updated proposal for the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS DFW

Texas home insurance prices could soon become the highest in the country

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A group of research analysts say Texas is on pace to become the nation's leader on a list that could prove painful for homeowners.The price of home insurance is going up fast, and experts say it could have some serious effects."The average cost to ensure a home in Texas has gone up 6% in the last year, making the state the second-most expensive for home insurance in the entire nation," says Nick VinZant.VinZant is a senior research analyst with Quote Wizard. A study they conducted shows Texas is only behind Oklahoma when it comes to home insurance...
TEXAS STATE
ABC Big 2 News

Local coffee company has big plans, delivers right to you

A local coffee business is starting to become a household name in West Texas. Devoted Grind started business last year, and now it has some big plans for the future. “We do a prayer for all of our customers,” says owner Clarissa Fuentes. The company was started by Fuentes and her friend of more than […]
ODESSA, TX
Ash Jurberg

Abbott, says "the future of Texas is Hispanic"

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, fresh from winning a third term as Texas Governor, took to Twitter today to post a message about the future of Texas. "The future of Texas is Hispanic — and Republican. Voters in theRGV and across Texas sent a clear message Tuesday night. They voted for border security, safer communities, our booming economy, and protecting the values that keep Texas number one." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
TEXAS STATE
KRQE News 13

How has New Mexico’s House of Representatives changed?

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — With election night over, you might be wondering how the results change the balance of power within the New Mexico Legislature. Many seats in the House of Representatives remain unchanged, but there will be a few new legislators taking seats. Overall, the balance of power hasn’t shifted significantly in favor of one […]
TEXAS STATE
CBS Austin

Five Texas cities vote to decriminalize having small amounts of marijuana

"Five Texas cities vote to decriminalize having small amounts of marijuana" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. By the end of Election Day, five Texas...
TEXAS STATE
Texas Observer

Records Shed Light on Abbott’s Secretive Border Wall Boondoggle

As Texas’ construction plans ramp up, records show the state has spent at least $220,000 on rural properties in Cameron and Val Verde Counties. So far, the realization of those plans—not counting some stretches of razor wire-topped chain link fence, stacked shipping containers, and concrete highway barriers—has been limited to a remote parcel of public land in rural and flood-prone Starr County owned by the Texas General Land Office, where contractors recently completed just under two miles of 30-foot-tall steel bollard fencing.
TEXAS STATE
B93

The Most Wealthy County in Texas is In West Texas

The only other Permian Basin county in the top 10 overall was Glasscock County which ranked sixth in the state. But other Permian Basin counties ranked in the top 10 for per-capita investment income like Reeves county was third in per-capita investment income and third in per-capita income overall also. Martin County ranked fourth in the state in both per-capita income and per-capita investment income too.
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
eenews.net

‘Tenacious’ Dem leads Boebert in Colo. upset bid

Colorado Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert was trailing her Democratic challenger by nearly 3,500 votes Wednesday, a potential upset in the Western Slope’s solidly red 3rd District. Former Aspen City Council Member Adam Frisch had 149,698 votes to the first-term Republican’s 147,249 — less than a 1-percentage-point margin as of...
COLORADO STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

See How North Texas Counties Voted for Texas Governor

Curious how the vote went for governor in the various North Texas counties?. See the vote totals broken down by county embedded in the boxes below. Source: Associated Press. (Note: This data may be slightly different than results from NBC News' Decision Desk used elsewhere on this site) Amy O'Kruk/NBC.
TEXAS STATE

