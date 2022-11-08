Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
eenews.net
Calif. grid plan stirs concerns of a solar slowdown
California regulators scaled back a controversial plan Thursday that would have charged rooftop solar customers a monthly fee, but renewable advocates said the state’s revised net metering rules could still create a significant barrier for the growing industry. The California Public Utilities Commission unveiled the updated proposal for the...
cbs7.com
NET Power to build worlds first utility-scale natural gas fired power plant
Recordings of the CBS7 News at 6 broadcast. Local Marines gather for U.S. Marine Corps 247th birthday celebration. Hogan Park project becomes surprising flashpoint in Midland mayoral race. The Hogan Park Project has come to the forefront of the Midland mayoral race.
Texas home insurance prices could soon become the highest in the country
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A group of research analysts say Texas is on pace to become the nation's leader on a list that could prove painful for homeowners.The price of home insurance is going up fast, and experts say it could have some serious effects."The average cost to ensure a home in Texas has gone up 6% in the last year, making the state the second-most expensive for home insurance in the entire nation," says Nick VinZant.VinZant is a senior research analyst with Quote Wizard. A study they conducted shows Texas is only behind Oklahoma when it comes to home insurance...
Local coffee company has big plans, delivers right to you
A local coffee business is starting to become a household name in West Texas. Devoted Grind started business last year, and now it has some big plans for the future. “We do a prayer for all of our customers,” says owner Clarissa Fuentes. The company was started by Fuentes and her friend of more than […]
Why can’t Texas Democrats win? State stays ‘solidly’ red
While Democrats have been outperforming expectations nationally in a midterm election, Texas' statewide candidates took another hit as Texas Republicans are maintaining what is now a near-three-decade grasp on statewide offices.
Are You Ready For Snow? Here’s the 2022-23 Winter Forecast for Texas
Winter is revving up and getting ready to hit the state of Texas. But what do we have to look forward to?. The National Weather Service has put out its three-month outlook for the state of Texas, and it looks like La Niña still has a hold on our winter.
Abbott, says "the future of Texas is Hispanic"
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, fresh from winning a third term as Texas Governor, took to Twitter today to post a message about the future of Texas. "The future of Texas is Hispanic — and Republican. Voters in theRGV and across Texas sent a clear message Tuesday night. They voted for border security, safer communities, our booming economy, and protecting the values that keep Texas number one." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
New Businesses Opening In Midland And Odessa
New businesses opening in our area is a great thing! Not only does it give us as consumers more opportunities but it also opens the doors for more jobs. Some of these businesses have recently opened or are going to open. five Below. Last week the news broke of a...
Top 10 Businesses That You Said Made Growing Up In West Texas Awesome
We asked West Texans what businesses made growing up in West Texas awesome. We got some great places. I remember some of them since I grew up here too. Here are the Top 10 from the comments we got on Facebook:. 1. Shakey's Pizza. Shakeys Pizza was located at 3305...
Why did 11 million eligible Texans choose not to vote in the midterms
"A state record 9.6 million registered voters did not vote, breaking the previous mark of 9.3 million set in 2014. Combined with the estimated 1.4 million Texans who are eligible to vote but aren't registered, almost 11 million Texans who could have voted didn't." Texas Election Source.
Senior Life Midland holds groundbreaking ceremony for new facility
MIDLAND, Texas — Senior Life Midland held a groundbreaking ceremony Thursday in celebration of their new facility. The facility will be able to provide more meals to more seniors, and will act as a way to counteract the growing population in Midland. “So before the renovation, Senior Life was...
How has New Mexico’s House of Representatives changed?
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — With election night over, you might be wondering how the results change the balance of power within the New Mexico Legislature. Many seats in the House of Representatives remain unchanged, but there will be a few new legislators taking seats. Overall, the balance of power hasn’t shifted significantly in favor of one […]
CBS Austin
Five Texas cities vote to decriminalize having small amounts of marijuana
"Five Texas cities vote to decriminalize having small amounts of marijuana" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. By the end of Election Day, five Texas...
Chick-Fil-A Set To Open It’s 8th Store Here in Midland Odessa This Thursday!
Bring it! Say Chic-fil-A in Texas and we say Bring it! And, yes there is another one on the way here in the Permian Basin. Get ready for the newest addition to the Chik-Fil-A family here in West Texas. • CHIC-FIl-A RANKIN HIGHWAY TO OPEN NOVEMBER 10th IN MIDLAND, TEXAS!
How Expensive Is This Unique Texas Flint? More Than You’d Think.
Not far from Amarillo is a very unique piece of history. The Alibates Flint Quarries National Monument is home to flint that people came in search of for thousands of years. It was so sought after, that it has turned up all over the place. So how much would you...
Records Shed Light on Abbott’s Secretive Border Wall Boondoggle
As Texas’ construction plans ramp up, records show the state has spent at least $220,000 on rural properties in Cameron and Val Verde Counties. So far, the realization of those plans—not counting some stretches of razor wire-topped chain link fence, stacked shipping containers, and concrete highway barriers—has been limited to a remote parcel of public land in rural and flood-prone Starr County owned by the Texas General Land Office, where contractors recently completed just under two miles of 30-foot-tall steel bollard fencing.
The Most Wealthy County in Texas is In West Texas
The only other Permian Basin county in the top 10 overall was Glasscock County which ranked sixth in the state. But other Permian Basin counties ranked in the top 10 for per-capita investment income like Reeves county was third in per-capita investment income and third in per-capita income overall also. Martin County ranked fourth in the state in both per-capita income and per-capita investment income too.
eenews.net
‘Tenacious’ Dem leads Boebert in Colo. upset bid
Colorado Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert was trailing her Democratic challenger by nearly 3,500 votes Wednesday, a potential upset in the Western Slope’s solidly red 3rd District. Former Aspen City Council Member Adam Frisch had 149,698 votes to the first-term Republican’s 147,249 — less than a 1-percentage-point margin as of...
3 People Hospitalized In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Ector County (Ector County, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Ector County on Wednesday. The crash happened on State Highway 302 and FM 1936. According to the authorities, a semi-truck trailer and a Honda Pilot were involved in the collision.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
See How North Texas Counties Voted for Texas Governor
Curious how the vote went for governor in the various North Texas counties?. See the vote totals broken down by county embedded in the boxes below. Source: Associated Press. (Note: This data may be slightly different than results from NBC News' Decision Desk used elsewhere on this site) Amy O'Kruk/NBC.
Comments / 0