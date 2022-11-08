Read full article on original website
Apple curbs AirDrop file sharing on devices in China
Apple has limited the use of the AirDrop wireless file sharing function on devices in China, just weeks after reports that some protesters had used the popular feature to spread messages critical of the Chinese government. Users of iPhones in mainland China who updated their iOS software this week can...
China’s muted Singles’ Day shopping fest expects slow growth
HONG KONG (AP) — China’s biggest online shopping festival, Singles’ Day, is muted this year with sales numbers expected to grow slowly amid an uncertain economy and COVID-19. Singles’ Day — also known as Double 11 as it falls on Nov. 11 annually — is closely watched as a barometer of consumption in China. Consumers typically spend billions on online shopping platforms as merchants offer attractive discounts and promotions. But a slowing economy and a maturing consumer market means that massive sales growth is not sustainable, experts say. Festivities and high-profile campaigns have also been toned down this year, with an absence of China’s top livestreamers and Alibaba skipping out on holding its annual Double 11 gala.
Crypto CEO warns his industry faces 2008-style crisis, calls regulator scrutiny ‘a good thing’
The reeling crypto industry faces a 2008-style crisis that will lead to a much-needed regulatory crackdown, crypto CEO Changpeng Zhao warned on Friday. “It’s devastating for the industry. A lot of consumer confidence is shaken. We’ve been set back a few years,” Zhao, the CEO of cryptocurrency exchange Binance, said during a conference in Indonesia.
UK economy shrinks as economists warn of more pain to come
LONDON (AP) — Statistics show that Britain’s economy shrank in the three months to September, and forecasters are warning of many months of contraction to come. The Office for National Statistics said Friday that gross domestic product fell by 0.2% between July and September. It said a decline in manufacturing output and an extra holiday to mark the death of Queen Elizabeth II were behind the decline. It said the U.K. economy is now 0.2% smaller than in February 2020, just before the COVID-19 pandemic. Britain’s economy is struggling as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has driven up food and energy costs. Treasury chief Jeremy Hunt is due to announce tax increases and public spending cuts next week.
Biden to press Xi on N. Korea in G20 talks
US President Joe Biden landed in Asia on Saturday vowing to urge Chinese leader Xi Jinping to rein in North Korea when they hold their first face-to-face meeting at next week's G20 summit. As well as Biden, Xi will also meet French President Emmanuel Macron, before heading to Bangkok later in the week for the APEC summit.
