Read full article on original website
Related
NFL to honor late John Madden by starting annual Thanksgiving tradition
John Madden loved calling games on Thanksgiving, so in his honor, the NFL will celebrate the late Hall of Famer by starting new traditions for this year's Thanksgiving games.
Ex-Brown Joe Thomas on Jeff Saturday hiring: 'Most egregious thing I can ever remember happening' in NFL
Joe Thomas was shocked by the recent hiring of fellow former NFL offensive lineman Jeff Saturday, who was named Indianapolis Colts' interim head coach.
KSN News
Chiefs DT Khalen Saunders declares himself run defense of Kansas City
Chiefs defensive tackle Khalen Saunders is staking his claim as 'Run Nation' in Kansas City, declaring himself as the team's run defense.
Top 2023 Recruit Visits for 'Nipp at Night'
Cincinnati is in the running for him along with three other teams.
Comments / 0