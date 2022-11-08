ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

SFGate

FACT FOCUS: Did late night Michigan voting lines show fraud?

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Michigan saw record turnout for a midterm election this week, with control of the governor’s office and referendums on abortion and voting rights in the balance. But with a heightened focus on voting problems and irregularities nationwide, Ann...
MICHIGAN STATE
SFGate

Republican candidate for Oregon governor Drazan concedes

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Republican candidate for Oregon governor Christine Drazan conceded on Friday that she lost the race to Democrat Tina Kotek. Drazan said the math shows that, even with ballots remaining to be counted, she cannot win. She pointed out that Kotek has won less than 50% of the vote, with unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson taking a share.
OREGON STATE
SFGate

Odds are good for sequel to California sports betting effort

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The effort to legalize sports betting in California ran headlong into a typical challenge for competing ballot measures as each was battered in a torrent of negative advertising that doomed both to spectacular failure in the most expensive ballot race in U.S. history. Anytime voters...
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

Snag delays Arizona ballots; officials say all to be counted

PHOENIX (AP) — Election officials assured voters that every ballot would be counted after a printing malfunction at about one-quarter of the polling places across Arizona's most populous county slowed down voting. The snag on Tuesday fueled conspiracy theories about the integrity of the vote in the tightly contested...
ARIZONA STATE
SFGate

California Assembly announces leadership change for 2023

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon says he will step down next summer, ending what will be a seven-year run as one of the state's most powerful politicians before he is termed out of office in 2024. Rendon said Thursday he will relinquish the speakership on...
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

Tight California races may determine US House control

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A string of too-early-to-call California U.S. House races remains in play and might end up determining whether Republicans seize control or Democrats hang on to power. With millions of votes still uncounted Wednesday across the nation’s most populous state, uncertainty remained for about a dozen...
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

US outlines effects of withdrawing land from oil drilling

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The U.S. Interior Department’s plan to withdraw hundreds of square miles in New Mexico from oil and gas production for the next 20 years is expected to result in only a few dozen wells not being drilled on federal land surrounding Chaco Culture National Historical Park, according to an environmental assessment.
COLORADO STATE
SFGate

Big bet a bust in bid to allow sports gambling in California

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The most expensive ballot proposition gamble in U.S. history went bust Tuesday as California voters overwhelmingly rejected sports betting initiatives by Native American tribes and the gaming industry. About $460 million was raised in competing efforts to expand gambling and try to capture a share...
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

Search continues for 4 missing in California storm runoff

ONTARIO, Calif. (AP) — Searchers probed a flooded basin Friday in a lengthening search for four people believed to have been swept down a wash during the powerful storm that drenched California early this week. The search began Tuesday when 10 people, believed to be homeless, were swept down...
ONTARIO, CA
SFGate

CA Reno NV Zone Forecast

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast. This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged. values for large geographic areas and may not be representative. of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,. please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev. CAZ072-NVZ002-121500- Greater Lake Tahoe Area- Including the cities of...
RENO, NV

