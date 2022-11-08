Read full article on original website
FACT FOCUS: Did late night Michigan voting lines show fraud?
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Michigan saw record turnout for a midterm election this week, with control of the governor’s office and referendums on abortion and voting rights in the balance. But with a heightened focus on voting problems and irregularities nationwide, Ann...
Republican candidate for Oregon governor Drazan concedes
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Republican candidate for Oregon governor Christine Drazan conceded on Friday that she lost the race to Democrat Tina Kotek. Drazan said the math shows that, even with ballots remaining to be counted, she cannot win. She pointed out that Kotek has won less than 50% of the vote, with unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson taking a share.
Calif. politicians killed slavery ban that passed in Tennessee, Alabama
This result went viral because of the unintentionally hilarious graphic that FOX13 Memphis posted on Twitter that read "YOU DECIDE/SLAVERY BANNED."
Odds are good for sequel to California sports betting effort
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The effort to legalize sports betting in California ran headlong into a typical challenge for competing ballot measures as each was battered in a torrent of negative advertising that doomed both to spectacular failure in the most expensive ballot race in U.S. history. Anytime voters...
Snag delays Arizona ballots; officials say all to be counted
PHOENIX (AP) — Election officials assured voters that every ballot would be counted after a printing malfunction at about one-quarter of the polling places across Arizona's most populous county slowed down voting. The snag on Tuesday fueled conspiracy theories about the integrity of the vote in the tightly contested...
California Assembly announces leadership change for 2023
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon says he will step down next summer, ending what will be a seven-year run as one of the state's most powerful politicians before he is termed out of office in 2024. Rendon said Thursday he will relinquish the speakership on...
California governor's race called for Gavin Newsom 2 minutes after polls close
California Gov. Gavin Newsom won his second term as the state's top executive on Tuesday in a race that was called just two minutes after polls closed statewide, illustrating just how much of a stranglehold Democrats have on the reins of power in the Golden State. Preliminary results from Tuesday's...
Tight California races may determine US House control
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A string of too-early-to-call California U.S. House races remains in play and might end up determining whether Republicans seize control or Democrats hang on to power. With millions of votes still uncounted Wednesday across the nation’s most populous state, uncertainty remained for about a dozen...
US outlines effects of withdrawing land from oil drilling
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The U.S. Interior Department’s plan to withdraw hundreds of square miles in New Mexico from oil and gas production for the next 20 years is expected to result in only a few dozen wells not being drilled on federal land surrounding Chaco Culture National Historical Park, according to an environmental assessment.
In red California, election deniers rant about fraud and promise they won't go away
REDDING, Calif. — A cold rain poured outside as Patty Plumb stood before the Shasta County Board of Supervisors on Election Day and — with a warm smile and a chipper voice — warned that the local voting system is rigged. Plumb had conducted a "citizen's audit"...
Big bet a bust in bid to allow sports gambling in California
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The most expensive ballot proposition gamble in U.S. history went bust Tuesday as California voters overwhelmingly rejected sports betting initiatives by Native American tribes and the gaming industry. About $460 million was raised in competing efforts to expand gambling and try to capture a share...
Search continues for 4 missing in California storm runoff
ONTARIO, Calif. (AP) — Searchers probed a flooded basin Friday in a lengthening search for four people believed to have been swept down a wash during the powerful storm that drenched California early this week. The search began Tuesday when 10 people, believed to be homeless, were swept down...
California pot companies sued for not getting smokers high enough
"This behavior is rampant in the industry and it was only a matter of time."
Can this San Francisco company's 'dad weed' get you high?
Pot this weak hasn't been around since "Friends" was on TV.
Southern California Men Arrested In Connection With Gas Station Robberies
Tracy Police announced the arrest Tuesday of two Southern California residents in connection to two gas station robberies last month. Reynaldo Parsons, 31, and Bruce Nelson, 34, were arrested and detained on Oct. 30 on suspicion of second-degree robbery and being a felon with a firearm. The Tracy Police Department's...
CA Reno NV Zone Forecast
Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast. This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged. values for large geographic areas and may not be representative. of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,. please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev. CAZ072-NVZ002-121500- Greater Lake Tahoe Area- Including the cities of...
These Lake Tahoe hotels are dishing out room deals as ski season nears
Get ready to shred and save.
