Bi-district game times, locations in 2022 UIL 5A DII Texas high school football playoffs

A closer look at game times and locations for bi-district round matchups in the UIL Class 5A Division II Texas high school football playoffs

With the regular season officially in the books, it’s time to turn our attention to the 2022 Texas high school football playoffs.

The top UIL and TAPPS teams across the Lone Star State are set to kick off the postseason with first-round action beginning Thursday, Nov. 10, and wrapping up Saturday, Nov. 12.

Here’s a closer look at bi-district round matchups, along with their kick-off times and locations, in the UIL’s Class 5A Division II bracket in the 2022 Texas high school football playoffs:

Class 5A Division II

Region I

Canutillo Eagles (8-2) vs. Amarillo Palo Duro Dons (3-7), 5 p.m. Thursday at Lowenberg Stadium in Canutillo

Fort Worth Arlington Heights Yellowjackets (9-1) vs. Frisco Independence Knights (8-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Farrington Field in Fort Worth

Abilene Wylie Bulldogs (7-3) vs. El Paso High Tigers (5-5), 7 p.m. Thursday at Sandifer Stadium in Abilene

Frisco Emerson Mavericks (9-1) vs. Colleyville Heritage Panthers (7-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Ford Center in Frisco

Argyle Eagles (10-0) vs. Fort Worth Wyatt Chaparrals (7-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Eagle Stadium in Argyle

Wichita Falls Rider Raiders (7-3) vs. El Paso Chapin Huskies (4-6), 6 p.m. Friday at Memorial Stadium in Wichita Falls

Grapevine Mustangs (9-1) vs. Lake Dallas Eagles (7-3), 7 p.m. Thursday at Mustang-Panther Stadium in Grapevine

El Paso Andress Eagles (5-5) vs. Abilene Cooper Cougars (5-5), 5 p.m. Thursday at Sepkowitz Stadium in El Paso

Region II

Midlothian Heritage Jaguars (9-1) vs. Dallas Kimball Knights (4-6), 7 p.m. Thursday at Midlothian ISD Stadium

Marshall Mavericks (6-4) vs. Crandall Pirates (8-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Maverick Stadium in Marshall

South Oak Cliff Bears (7-3) vs. Mansfield Summit Jaguars (5-5), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Kincaide Stadium in Dallas

Lucas Lovejoy Leopards (7-3) vs. Whitehouse Wildcats (8-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Leopard Stadium in Lucas

Melissa Cardinals (8-2) vs. Hallsville Bobcats (7-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Cardinal Field in Melissa

Dallas Wilson (5-5) vs. Ennis Lions (5-5), 7 p.m. Thursday at Forrester Field in Dallas

Texarkana Texas High Tigers (8-2) vs. Terrell Tigers (5-5), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Tiger Stadium in Texarkana

Everman Bulldogs (8-2) vs. Seagoville Dragons (6-4), 7 p.m. Thursday at Marr Stadium in Everman

Region III

Fort Bend Marshall Buffaloes (9-1) vs. Huntsville Hornets (4-6), 7 p.m. Thursday at Crump Stadium in Houston

Austin McCallum Knights (7-3) vs. Waco University Trojans (5-5), 7:30 p.m. Friday at House Park Stadium in Austin

Montgomery Lake Creek Lions (10-0) vs. Texas City Stingarees (6-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Montgomery ISD Stadium

Leander Rouse Raiders (5-5) vs. Austin Crockett Cougars (6-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Bible Stadium in Leander

Belton Tigers (8-2) vs. Austin Northeast Raiders (4-5-1), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Tiger Field in Belton

Brenham Cubs (6-4) vs. Dayton Broncos (7-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Cub Stadium in Brenham

Austin LBJ Jaguars (8-2) vs. Elgin Wildcats (7-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Nelson Field in Austin

Port Neches-Groves Indians (8-2) vs. Montgomery Bears (3-7), 7 p.m. Friday at Indian Stadium in Port Neches-Groves

Region IV

Liberty Hill Panthers (9-1) vs. San Antonio Highlands Owls (5-5), 7 p.m. Friday at Panther Stadium in Liberty Hill

Sharyland Pioneer Diamondbacks (7-3) vs. Mercedes Tigers (5-5), 7 p.m. Thursday at Paul Thompson Stadium in Mission

Alamo Heights Mules (9-1) vs. Kerrville Tivy Antlers (5-5), 7 p.m. Friday at Orem Stadium in San Antonio

Gregory-Portland Wildcats (7-3) vs. Mission Veterans Patriots (5-5), 7 p.m. Thursday at Ray Akins Wildcat Stadium in Portland

Corpus Christi Flour Bluff Hornets (7-3) vs. Roma Gladiators (5-5), 7 p.m. Friday at Hornet Stadium in Corpus Christi

San Antonio Burbank Bulldogs (7-3) vs. Lockhart Lions (7-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Alamo Stadium in San Antonio

Sharyland Rattlers (6-4) vs. Edcouch-Elsa Yellow Jackets (4-6), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Paul Thompson Stadium in Mission

San Antonio Veterans Patriots (7-3) vs. San Antonio Harlandale Indians (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday at D.W. Rutledge Stadium in Converse