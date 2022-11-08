ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Michigan Daily

Michigan looks to contain Emoni Bates in Detroit

With tipoff set for Friday night at Detroit’s Little Caesars Arena, one thing should be clear: The No. 22 Michigan men’s basketball team is a level above Eastern Michigan, and that’s understandable. The Eagles’ arena is significantly smaller than Crisler, they play in the Mid-American Conference and...
DETROIT, MI
The Spun

Look: Michigan Quarterback Appears To Have Undergone Surgery

On Wednesday, Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara posted a photo from a hospital bed — confirming a season-ending surgery on the lower-body injury he suffered earlier this year. McNamara entered the 2022 season in a quarterback battle with the Wolverines' now-starter J.J. McCarthy. He was knocked out of action during...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit News

Longtime Detroit pediatrician 'had a servant heart'

For decades, Dr. Charles Inniss was the friendly pediatrician scores of parents entrusted with their children’s care. The Detroit-based physician’s gentle care and wisdom also meant he kept close ties long after his patients grew up. “He was a fantastic doctor, but he was also so much more...
DETROIT, MI
wdet.org

CuriosiD: Who made Detroit-style pizza first?

WDET’s CuriosiD series answers your questions about everything Detroit. Subscribe to CuriosiD on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, NPR.org or wherever you get your podcasts. In this episode of CuriosiD, listener Tim Kaiser asks…. “What is Detroit-style pizza?”. The short answer. Detroit-style pizza was invented by Gus Guerra and his family...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Metro Detroit restaurants open and serving on Thanksgiving Day 2022

Rather than turning your kitchen upside down or organizing a family-sized potluck-style dinner for Thanksgiving this year, make nothing but a reservation. Many Metro Detroit restaurants are open and serving guests this holiday, and even more are offering carryout packages with everything taken care of, from appetizers to desserts. Below...
DETROIT, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

Michigan's 7th District viewing parties capture different moods in hours preceding Slotkin's victory

The State News attended both election viewing parties of Michigan's 7th Congressional District candidates - Rep. Elissa Slotkin and Michigan Sen. Tom Barrett - Tuesday night.Both events portrayed different moods to the media. Slotkin's was an open and celebratory event, touting victories big and small into the early hours of the morning. Barrett's was a private affair in which media was not allowed inside, with the candidate coming down a handful times throughout the night to update the press.Slotkin was declared winner of the 7th District race at around 3:15 a.m. by the Asso﻿ciated Press, with 50.9% of the vote.Slotkin's...
MICHIGAN STATE
PLANetizen

Detroit Opens Segment of Joe Lewis Greenway

A 27.5 mile multi-use greenway in Michigan is one step closer to reality, with the city of Detroit opening one segment on its west side between Warren Avenue and Joy Road. The segment follows an old railroad right-of-way adjacent to the Barton McFarland neighborhood. In an article for WDET, Laura...
DETROIT, MI
HometownLife.com

Broasted Brothers brings new chicken option to Livonia

It seems Broasted Brothers isn't just the name of Livonia's newest restaurant, it's their entire business model. The restaurant, now open at 30983 Five Mile just east of Merriman, is ran by — you guessed it — brothers: Chris and Nick Barbas. They believe they've brought a unique product to town.
LIVONIA, MI
Detroit News

Oakland: Southfield voters support culling deer herd

Southfield voters approved an advisory measure Tuesday calling for the city to reduce the community's deer herd by humane, lethal means. According to final, unofficial results, 62% of voters answered yes while 38% opposed it. A growing deer population is eating plant life, causing more car crashes and spreading the...
SOUTHFIELD, MI

