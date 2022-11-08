Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Passenger Arrested For Masturbating During Two-Hour Flight From JFK To DetroitAbdul GhaniDetroit, MI
Ford Stock Forecast 2022, 2023, 2025, 2030, 2040, 2050CoinglidDearborn, MI
Michigan dog alerts owner to UFO just above tree topsRoger MarshWayne County, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Related
HometownLife.com
How family inspired Novi's Sarah Vellucci, Kaitlyn Hoffman to become D-I volleyball stars
For Sarah Vellucci and Kaitlyn Hoffman, it starts with family. The two Novi volleyball players made it official during a national signing day event Wednesday at the high school: Vellucci joined Long Beach State, while Hoffman is headed to Ohio State. Not bad for two players ranked in the top...
HometownLife.com
How Molly Banta's paving Bloomfield Hills Marian volleyball's road to Battle Creek
Surprisingly, Molly Banta has been late for school only twice as a senior. But both times haven't necessarily been her fault. She can't do anything about car crashes on the expressway that keep her from getting to Bloomfield Hills Marian on time. On a good day, it's a 45-minute trip...
HometownLife.com
Who does Folsom got? Hometown Life's high school football picks for Round 3 of playoffs
Sports reporter Brandon Folsom picks the winners for the Round 3 playoff matchups this week around the Hometown Life region. He went 4-3 picking games last week and is 51-17 on the season. Detroit Catholic Central (8-2) at Belleville (11-0), 1 p.m. Saturday. Belleville is the undisputed No. 1 team...
Michigan Daily
Michigan looks to contain Emoni Bates in Detroit
With tipoff set for Friday night at Detroit’s Little Caesars Arena, one thing should be clear: The No. 22 Michigan men’s basketball team is a level above Eastern Michigan, and that’s understandable. The Eagles’ arena is significantly smaller than Crisler, they play in the Mid-American Conference and...
Look: Michigan Quarterback Appears To Have Undergone Surgery
On Wednesday, Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara posted a photo from a hospital bed — confirming a season-ending surgery on the lower-body injury he suffered earlier this year. McNamara entered the 2022 season in a quarterback battle with the Wolverines' now-starter J.J. McCarthy. He was knocked out of action during...
Detroit News
Longtime Detroit pediatrician 'had a servant heart'
For decades, Dr. Charles Inniss was the friendly pediatrician scores of parents entrusted with their children’s care. The Detroit-based physician’s gentle care and wisdom also meant he kept close ties long after his patients grew up. “He was a fantastic doctor, but he was also so much more...
wdet.org
CuriosiD: Who made Detroit-style pizza first?
WDET’s CuriosiD series answers your questions about everything Detroit. Subscribe to CuriosiD on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, NPR.org or wherever you get your podcasts. In this episode of CuriosiD, listener Tim Kaiser asks…. “What is Detroit-style pizza?”. The short answer. Detroit-style pizza was invented by Gus Guerra and his family...
Rudy Giuliani suggests Michigan’s Upper Peninsula should belong to Wisconsin
Michigan’s Upper Peninsula should belong to Wisconsin, former NYC Mayor Rudy Giuliani suggested on his latest podcast which came out this morning. The former personal lawyer to Donald Trump also implied the Detroit Lions and the Green Bay Packers should get involved. Giuliani was discussing the midterm elections and...
Detroit News
Metro Detroit restaurants open and serving on Thanksgiving Day 2022
Rather than turning your kitchen upside down or organizing a family-sized potluck-style dinner for Thanksgiving this year, make nothing but a reservation. Many Metro Detroit restaurants are open and serving guests this holiday, and even more are offering carryout packages with everything taken care of, from appetizers to desserts. Below...
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train to pass through metro Detroit for first time in 3 years
The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is returning to southeast Michigan after the COVID-19 pandemic put a halt to its cross-continent tour for three years. "We are very pleased to be resuming our CP Holiday Train program raising money, food and awareness for local food banks in communities along the CP network," said...
fox2detroit.com
Student arrested after bringing weapon to Roseville High School, officials say
ROSEVILLE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A student was arrested Wednesday after he brought a weapon to Roseville High School. According to a letter sent by the superintendent, a person came forward and reported the student to a staff member. The school then went under lockdown until police secured the weapon.
How a Detroit firefighter’s death might have sent an innocent man to prison
Fire wall: The case of Mario Willis (part I)
wdet.org
Detroit Evening Report: Mayor Mike Duggan welcomes opening of arts and wellness center Convent Detroit
Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan and city councilmember Scott Benson held a press conference to officially open The Convent Detroit, a new hub for health and wellness businesses in the Campau/Banglatown neighborhood. Listen and Subscribe to the Detroit Evening Report. NPR | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts. Formerly the...
Michigan's 7th District viewing parties capture different moods in hours preceding Slotkin's victory
The State News attended both election viewing parties of Michigan's 7th Congressional District candidates - Rep. Elissa Slotkin and Michigan Sen. Tom Barrett - Tuesday night.Both events portrayed different moods to the media. Slotkin's was an open and celebratory event, touting victories big and small into the early hours of the morning. Barrett's was a private affair in which media was not allowed inside, with the candidate coming down a handful times throughout the night to update the press.Slotkin was declared winner of the 7th District race at around 3:15 a.m. by the Associated Press, with 50.9% of the vote.Slotkin's...
HometownLife.com
Sovik and Baaki, partners in crime for 30 years, prep for a final South Lyon police caper
Chris Sovik and Doug Baaki know the meaning of brotherhood. In 30 years of working together on the South Lyon Police Force, they have had each other's backs through the good, the bad, and the crazy. This month, they will bid a fond farewell to their unique partnership but keep their memories and their bond.
HometownLife.com
Celebrating 25 years, Andiamo in Bloomfield Township makes changes to its menu
If it's been a while since you last dined at Andiamo, Chef Daniel Scannell wants to invite you back. To do that, he's cooked up some new dishes on the menu, bringing some new life to the 25-year-old upscale restaurant chain. His advice for regular customers? As he mentioned to...
PLANetizen
Detroit Opens Segment of Joe Lewis Greenway
A 27.5 mile multi-use greenway in Michigan is one step closer to reality, with the city of Detroit opening one segment on its west side between Warren Avenue and Joy Road. The segment follows an old railroad right-of-way adjacent to the Barton McFarland neighborhood. In an article for WDET, Laura...
HometownLife.com
How metro Detroit communities voted on reproductive rights proposal on Michigan ballot
Every Hometown Life area community in metro Detroit except one voted Nov. 8 in favor of Proposal 3, which establishes reproductive rights in Michigan's state constitution and forbids prosecution of individuals exercising the right to abortion. Statewide, the measure passed with about 56% of voters in favor and 44% of...
HometownLife.com
Broasted Brothers brings new chicken option to Livonia
It seems Broasted Brothers isn't just the name of Livonia's newest restaurant, it's their entire business model. The restaurant, now open at 30983 Five Mile just east of Merriman, is ran by — you guessed it — brothers: Chris and Nick Barbas. They believe they've brought a unique product to town.
Detroit News
Oakland: Southfield voters support culling deer herd
Southfield voters approved an advisory measure Tuesday calling for the city to reduce the community's deer herd by humane, lethal means. According to final, unofficial results, 62% of voters answered yes while 38% opposed it. A growing deer population is eating plant life, causing more car crashes and spreading the...
Comments / 0