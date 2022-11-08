Read full article on original website
WMBF
HCFR: 1 person rescued from sunken car in Myrtle Beach area
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – One person was rescued after a car plunged into some water in the Myrtle Beach area. Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called around 6:20 a.m. Friday to the area of 880 Lake Arrowhead Road for a reported vehicle under water. WMBF News reporter Makayla Evans is at the scene and appears the car went into a pond at the Arcadian Shores Golf Club.
SCHP: Hit-and-run crash that injured 1 to be investigated in Marion County
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Deputies are searching for information about a hit-and-run crash that injured a pedestrian in Marion County, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol. It happened at 5:54 p.m. Wednesday on Marion Road near Victoria Court, SCHP said. The make and model information of the vehicle that struck the pedestrian is currently […]
WMBF
Troopers seeking suspect vehicle involved in hit-and-run in Marion County
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is asking for help finding a suspect vehicle involved in a hit-and-run. Troopers were called around 6 p.m. Wednesday to Marion Road near Victoria Court. They said someone hit a pedestrian and drove away. The pedestrian was hurt, but...
Person rescued from sunken car, taken to hospital, Horry County Fire Rescue says
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was taken to the hospital Friday morning after being rescued from a sunken vehicle, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. HCFR was dispatched at 6:17 a.m. to the area of 880 Lake Arrowhead Road. The department’s dive team will be assisting with the removal of the sunken vehicle. […]
wpde.com
Car valued at $23 million stolen outside of Holiday Inn Express in Latta: Detective
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A car valued at $23 million was stolen back in July outside of the Holiday Inn Express in the Latta community of Dillon County, according to Detective Sara Albarri with the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office. I didn’t think it was possible, actually what...
wpde.com
SLED investigating double shooting in Marlboro County
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The State Law Enforcement Division is investigating a double shooting Friday morning on McLaurin Street in the McColl community of Marlboro County, according to McColl Mayor George Garner. Garner said he turned the investigation over to SLED because they have more resources to handle...
wpde.com
98-year-old Florence man says being robbed at gunpoint in own yard was terrifying
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — Henry Bryant, 98, said he's thankful to be alive after two men robbed him at gunpoint Monday while he was doing yard work outside his home in North Florence. “I have a little hole in my drive on the other side of the house. And...
wpde.com
North Myrtle Beach woman dies of heart attack after man attempts break-in: Warrants
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A man is being charged in connection to the death of a woman whose home he attempted to break into. Records show Austin Thomas Jones is charged with involuntary manslaughter stemming from a July 24 incident on 20th Avenue South in North Myrtle Beach.
wpde.com
Man in custody after deputies, U.S. Marshals surround Florence apartment complex
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — A man was taken into custody after more than a dozen officers surrounded an apartment complex in Florence Thursday afternoon. Florence Police Captain Mike Brandt said they're were assisting U.S. Marshals in a warrant service at an apartment complex near the intersection of Lawton Drive and Cherokee Road.
Person hit, killed while walking on W. Palmetto Street near Florence
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A 44-year-old pedestrian was hit and killed Monday night while walking on W. Palmetto Street near Florence, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. It happened at about 11:40 p.m. while the person was walking near Cashua Drive about two miles west of Florence, Master Cpl. Mitchell Ridgeway said. Florence County […]
wpde.com
Man robbed at gunpoint while unloading truck in Florence County: Deputies
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Police responded to the 600 block of Bradford Street regarding an armed robbery on Monday around 11:30 a.m. Officers learned that two people approached the victim while he was unloading dirt from his truck and took money and a cell phone from the victim at gunpoint, police said.
wpde.com
Pedestrian hit & killed by Lake City train identified
LAKE CITY, S.C. (WPDE) — A pedestrian was struck by a train at the Fairview Street railroad crossing in Lake City Monday around 8: 30 p.m., according to Lake City Police Chief Joseph “Jody” Cooper. The pedestrian died as a result of injuries sustained in the incident,...
WMBF
Coroner: Woman struck, killed by train in Lake City
LAKE CITY, S.C. (WMBF) - Lake City police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a train Monday night. Lake City Police Chief Jody Cooper said the incident happened around 8:30 p.m. at the Fairview Street railroad crossing. Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken later identified the...
WMBF
Suspect in custody after standoff with Florence police, U.S. Marshals
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - A man is in custody after a standoff at a Florence with Florence police and U.S. Marshals. Florence Police Captain Mike Brandt said officers were assisting U.S. Marshals on a warrant service on Cherokee Road near Lawton Drive. The warrant for the suspect, Nigee Glenn Wilson,...
WMBF
Sheriff: Arrests made after months-long investigation into break-ins, gun thefts in Florence County
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Two men are in custody after a months-long investigation into vehicle break-ins and gun thefts in Florence County. According to the report, Ryan Kendrick Myers, 25, and Saleek Gayvion Shentaze McClease, 24, both of Florence, were arrested and charged this week for vehicle break-ins that occurred between Sept. 9 and Nov. 4.
wpde.com
3 police cars, suspect vehicle damaged in Hartsville chase turned crash, official says
HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WPDE) — A police chase ended in a crash Tuesday night on 5th Street in Hartsville, according to officials. Lt. Mark Blair said that four vehicles were damaged, three police cars and the suspect's car. He said the suspect was taken to the hospital and the officers...
WMBF
33-year-old killed, another person hurt in Florence County shooting
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are investigating one of two deadly shootings in Florence County. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said two victims were shot Sunday on Ervin Street. Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken later said 33-year-old Deangelo Darnell James died as a result of the incident....
Florence County coroner identifies victims in 2 separate deadly weekend shootings
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken has identified two victims in separate deadly shootings over the weekend. Dominique Maxie Taylor, 34, of Florence, died in a shooting Saturday evening on Autumn Lane, according to von Lutcken. Joseph Michael Barefoot, 19, was arrested and charged with murder, pointing and presenting a […]
No injuries reported in fire that destroyed building in Horry County
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — No injuries were reported Wednesday in a fire that destroyed a building in Horry County, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. The fire happened at 4:32 p.m. at an outbuilding on Highway 701 near McNabb Shortcut Road, according to HCFR. The building was destroyed and a nearby residence was destroyed, […]
Police release photos of people wanted for questioning in Florence Waffle House shooting
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence police released photos Wednesday of people wanted for questioning in connection with a shooting Oct. 30 at a Waffle House that injured a bystander. Police were called at about 2:20 a.m. to the Waffle House on Pamplico Highway, according to police. One person was injured in the shooting. Police believe […]
