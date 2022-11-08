Read full article on original website
WKYT 27
Kentucky elects first transgender public official
BEREA, Ky. (WKYT) - On Tuesday night, Rebecca Blankenship made history in Kentucky. Rebecca Blankenship was elected to the Berea community school board. She became the first openly transgender person to win an election as a public official. “I’m glad that by consequence that children LGBT children and questioning children...
fox56news.com
How election yard signs are being repurposed in Lexington
Election Day has come and gone, and with it, yards have political signs slowly being removed. The city of Lexington is offering to reuse and repurpose these signs instead of seeing them thrown away. How election yard signs are being repurposed in Lexington. Election Day has come and gone, and...
fox56news.com
Charles Booker's campaign and election night coverage
Charles Booker to bring his campaign slogan, "From the hood to the holler" into fruition with a win over incumbent Rand Paul on Election night. Charles Booker’s campaign and election night coverage. Charles Booker to bring his campaign slogan, "From the hood to the holler" into fruition with a...
First woman's statue unveiled at Kentucky State Capitol
FRANKFORT, Ky. — History was made in Frankfort on Thursday as the first permanent monument of a woman was unveiled in the Kentucky State Capitol. Nettie Depp was an educator and teacher advocate in the early 1900s. She was elected as the superintendent of Barren County Schools in 1913, seven years before women had the right to vote.
wdrb.com
Coin flip needed to declare winner in more than one Kentucky political race
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A coin flip was needed to declare a winner in more than one Kentucky race left in limbo after Tuesday's election. In Breckinridge County, the Fourth District Magistrate race was a tie. Democrat David Albright and Ronnie Robinson each received 572 votes. State law dictates the such races be decided by lots.
fox56news.com
Checking in on Rand Paul's bid for re-election
Rand Paul has represented Kentucky for 11 years and hopes to serve the Bluegrass State for another six years. Rand Paul has represented Kentucky for 11 years and hopes to serve the Bluegrass State for another six years. Carly Pearce at the County Music Awards. Out & About with DeAnn...
fox56news.com
Kentuckians reject Amendment #1
The power to call a special session will remain with Kentucky's governor. The power to call a special session will remain with Kentucky's governor. Penn’s Store has been owned by the same family since …. It's the oldest country store in America continuously owned by the same family. UK...
rchsprowler.com
Lexington Locals Vote on Elections
On Nov. 8th, 2022, Lexington locals voted on the midterm elections. Voting was for the House of Representative, City Council, and a referendum to make school board positions a voted position rather than appointed. The City Council candidates were incumbents, someone who is already in office, Charles Smith and David...
WHAS 11
FOCUS | Medical marijuana movement in Kentucky
Kentucky and Indiana remain two of 13 states left without legal medical marijuana. This despite at least 90 percent of Kentuckians, by some polls, in favor of it.
wkyufm.org
Republicans flip Kentucky’s last Democratic-held legislative seat in the central time zone
When the Kentucky General Assembly convenes January 3rd, there will be no Democrats serving counties in the central time zone. The change comes after the defeat of two-term Representative Patti Minter. Minter was first elected to the Bowling Green-based 20th House district in 2018, filling the seat occupied for more than forty years by former House Speaker Jody Richards.
fox56news.com
Lexington mayor race: Linda Gorton secures second term
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Linda Gorton has won her second term as mayor of Lexington. Gorton defeated challenger David Kloiber with 71% of the reported vote. Gorton has served as Lexington’s mayor since January 2019 after defeating Ronnie Bastin in the 2018 Kentucky general election. The 74-year-old...
KFVS12
3 Kentucky Republicans win re-election to Congress
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Three Kentucky Republicans have easily won reelection to Congress, including the longest-serving member of the U.S. House. Andy Barr, James Comer and Harold “Hal” Rogers, who was elected to a 22nd consecutive term, won their districts in Tuesday’s election. Meanwhile, the retirement of...
WHAS 11
Live Kentucky election results: Track key races county-by-county
See a breakdown of Kentucky's votes and track key races and issues on the ballot as results come in. Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. for the 2022 Kentucky Midterm Election. REWATCH OUR LIVE COVERAGE:. Download the WHAS11 News app to receive election alerts as the...
WTVQ
New DART truck will serve areas of Kentucky impacted by major disasters
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — There’s a new DART truck in Lexington, which stands for Disaster Area Response Team. The state-of-the-art truck, unveiled Thursday morning, will be used to serve areas of Kentucky impacted by major disasters. It’s part of Burning Barrel’s ongoing efforts to support communities and invest...
WKYT 27
Lexington elects diverse new Urban County Council
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington’s Urban County Council will look much different in the new year with several first-time council members. Five of the 12 district representatives are newly elected and two of the three council-at-large. The new faces joining the council are also some of the most diverse...
fox56news.com
Ale 8 drops new custom sneakers
Three pairs are up for auction with proceeds benefitting eastern Kentucky relief funds. Three pairs are up for auction with proceeds benefitting eastern Kentucky relief funds. FOX 56 Meteorologist Justin Logan shares central Kentucky's Friday morning forecast. UK’s Boyd Hall receives threatening phone call. University of Kentucky police are...
fox56news.com
'The U.S. elections did not favor us,' Venezuelan migrant says
Nestor, a Venezuelan migrant staying at a tent camp near the Rio Grande in Juarez, Mexico, said the results of the U.S. mid-term elections were unfavorable to migrants hoping to seek asylum in the United States. ‘The U.S. elections did not favor us,’ Venezuelan …. Nestor, a Venezuelan migrant...
fox56news.com
Georgetown Police Department solving crimes with flock safety cameras
Georgetown's Police Department is being proactive in fighting crime. Joining the multiple agencies across Kentucky using flock safety cameras. Georgetown Police Department solving crimes with …. Georgetown's Police Department is being proactive in fighting crime. Joining the multiple agencies across Kentucky using flock safety cameras. Jelly Roll at the Country...
College Heights Herald
Warren County midterm election results: Minter loses seat, Paul defeats Booker
U.S. Senate – Kentucky. Rand Paul* (R) 59.84%, 22,951 votes in Warren County | Charles Booker (D) 40.16%, 15,403 votes in Warren County. Statewide: Called in favor of Paul with 61.8% of the votes, more than 95% of votes are in. Rand Paul, the Libertarian-leaning Republican, won re-election for...
Both Constitutional Amendments fail; voters retain governor’s call of special sessions, affirm choice
Statewide results — with some 85% of votes reported just after midnight — indicate that voters have rejected both Constitutional Amendments on the ballot. This means that Constitutional Amendment #1 was defeated. It would have amended the state Constitution to allow the General Assembly to call itself into special session. Currently, only the governor can call a special legislative session, and that it the way it will remain. The measure also would have changed the effective date of new laws.
