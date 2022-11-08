ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WIBX 950

Significant Snow Could Soon Impact New York State

We are officially in the second week of November, which means that Thanksgiving is just around the corner and Halloween is now a distant memory. The weather in New York State this past weekend was flat-out gorgeous, especially Saturday, when temperatures reached 80 degrees in many parts of the state and no rain in sight. It's very rare to be able to wear shorts in November in this part of the country.
WIBX 950

Snow in Forecast After CNY Hits Record Warm Temperatures

Welcome to Central New York. Days after reaching record-warm temperatures, making it feel like June or July, we're about to get a reminder of what season it really is. Snow showers are in the forecast!. Record highs were set all across the state. Utica reached 77, 1 degree warmer than...
UTICA, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

When Is The Next Snowfall Coming To New York?

Coming off a record-breaking weekend, many ski and snowboarders are wondering when they will have a chance to hit the slopes. Besides a brief blast of snow last month, the forecast for snow is far and few for much of New York State. Looking ahead, according to Accuweather, the next...
NEW YORK STATE
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Video: “Fearless” Predator Caught On Camera In HV Park

Dutchess County, NY recently had a visit from one of the most elusive predators in the Hudson Valley. One man was lucky enough to catch it on camera. New York State is full of sharp-toothed omnivores, and there are constant sightings of black bears, coyotes, and foxes all over the Hudson Valley. Recently, the NYS DEC even recorded a fisher in the forest adorably playing with bait (in the form of a CD hanging from a tree branch), as well as a marten frolicking in the Adirondack woods. This recent predator sighting, however, was right in the middle of a populated area.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse announces details for tree-lighting ceremony

Syracuse, N.Y. -- The City of Syracuse will hold its annual tree-lighting ceremony in Clinton Square on Friday, Nov. 25 at 6 p.m. The 42-foot artificial tree will be lit the day after Thanksgiving, an annual tradition in Syracuse. The tree-lighting event will include a pre-show from Gary Carpentier, a former contestant on the television show “The Voice,” and be co-hosted by 95X radio hosts Marty and Shannon.
SYRACUSE, NY
whcuradio.com

Cortland couple donates 15 acres to Finger Lakes Land Trust

NILES, N.Y. (WHCU) – A couple from Cortland makes a generous donation. Residents Karen and Chet Seibert have given 15 acres of forested hillside to the Finger Lakes Land Trust. The property is in the Town of Niles in Cayuga County, on the southwestern shore of Skaneateles Lake. The couple said they made the donation to protect the land and water for future generations. The property has multiple creeks that flow into the lake, which supplies drinking water for the City of Syracuse. Keeping the hillside undeveloped will decrease contaminant runoff into the lake.
CORTLAND, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
67K+
Followers
53K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcom

 https://www.syracuse.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy