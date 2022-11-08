Read full article on original website
Are you ready for some lake effect snow in Central NY?
Syracuse, N.Y. -- It was less than a week ago that Central New York basked in a record-breaking, 80-degree day in early November. Now the payback begins: The season’s first lake effect snowfall is expected late this weekend and into Monday. It won’t be a lot -- an inch...
cnycentral.com
What can you expect for winter? Our Weather Authority team looks at the possibilities
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Central New York winters can be long. They can be impactful. They can cause dangerous driving conditions. But they can also be fun and an important economic drivers for local businesses that rely on winter sports. Weather Authority Meteorologists Violet Scibior, Josh Kozlowski, and I spent...
Tropical Storm Nicole’s impact on N.Y. weather: What to expect and when
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Tropical Storm Nicole made landfall Thursday morning in Florida. The storm is expected to move up the East Coast of the United States over the next 24-36 hours, bringing along with it “plentiful tropical moisture,” a forecaster said. Currently, the storm is still...
Welcome to CNY! Heavy Rain From Tropical Storm One Day, Lake Effect Snow the Next
Welcome to Central New York. Heavy rain one day. Lake effect snow the next. Tropical Storm Nicole will make landfall, possibly as a hurricane in Florida later this week but its effects will hit Central New York. The downpour is expected by the end of the week in Central New York and it'll be followed by Old Man Winter bringing in a cold front to end the weekend.
As Tropical Storm Nicole nears Florida, flood worries rise in Upstate NY
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Tropical Storm Nicole is expected to make landfall tonight on Florida’s Atlantic coast, and Upstate New York forecasters are already worried about potential flooding here this weekend. With each new forecast from the National Weather Service, the projected path of the storm has inched westward, and...
Clear leaves from homes and storm drains ahead of heavy rain from Tropical Storm Nicole
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The fallen leaves mark the change of seasons. “This is a really challenging time every year,” said Corey Driscoll Dunham, the Chief Operating Officer for the City of Syracuse. “We’re still dealing with the effects of fall, warmer days, but at the same time on a dime could be facing some […]
Significant Snow Could Soon Impact New York State
We are officially in the second week of November, which means that Thanksgiving is just around the corner and Halloween is now a distant memory. The weather in New York State this past weekend was flat-out gorgeous, especially Saturday, when temperatures reached 80 degrees in many parts of the state and no rain in sight. It's very rare to be able to wear shorts in November in this part of the country.
Snow in Forecast After CNY Hits Record Warm Temperatures
Welcome to Central New York. Days after reaching record-warm temperatures, making it feel like June or July, we're about to get a reminder of what season it really is. Snow showers are in the forecast!. Record highs were set all across the state. Utica reached 77, 1 degree warmer than...
WNY Weather Whiplash: 70 degrees Thursday to snow on Sunday
BUFFALO, N.Y. — After a very warm and tame start to November, the forecast will take a chilly turn with cold temperatures and lake effect rain and snow showers this weekend. From the 70s last weekend to 30s this weekend, get ready for this dose of weather whiplash!. The...
When Is The Next Snowfall Coming To New York?
Coming off a record-breaking weekend, many ski and snowboarders are wondering when they will have a chance to hit the slopes. Besides a brief blast of snow last month, the forecast for snow is far and few for much of New York State. Looking ahead, according to Accuweather, the next...
Judge orders temporary stop to I-81 rebuild; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Nov. 11)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 65; Low: 51. Don’t look now, but flurries are in the weekend forecast. Photo of the Day. MYSTERY MACHINE IN SYRACUSE IS ONLY ONE IN THE WORLD: The last presstape machine in the...
Video: “Fearless” Predator Caught On Camera In HV Park
Dutchess County, NY recently had a visit from one of the most elusive predators in the Hudson Valley. One man was lucky enough to catch it on camera. New York State is full of sharp-toothed omnivores, and there are constant sightings of black bears, coyotes, and foxes all over the Hudson Valley. Recently, the NYS DEC even recorded a fisher in the forest adorably playing with bait (in the form of a CD hanging from a tree branch), as well as a marten frolicking in the Adirondack woods. This recent predator sighting, however, was right in the middle of a populated area.
House of the Week: ‘Chutzpah’ was needed to restore Syracuse’s ‘Driscoll House’ after 1981 fire
SYRACUSE, N.Y. – When fire tore through the three-story house at 218 Green Street in the Hawley-Green section of Syracuse on June 5, 1981, it was just the latest suspicious blaze to ravage the neighborhood over the previous decade. Left in ruins, it was just another of the close...
Upstate NY housing market, which jumped 30 percent during pandemic, may be stabilizing
Albany, N.Y. — The end of a pandemic-driven housing boom may be in sight, economists from the Federal Reserve predicted Thursday, pointing to cooling housing prices — but lower affordability — in upstate New York as mortgage rates rise. Economists forecast an imminent slowdown in housing prices,...
Syracuse announces details for tree-lighting ceremony
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The City of Syracuse will hold its annual tree-lighting ceremony in Clinton Square on Friday, Nov. 25 at 6 p.m. The 42-foot artificial tree will be lit the day after Thanksgiving, an annual tradition in Syracuse. The tree-lighting event will include a pre-show from Gary Carpentier, a former contestant on the television show “The Voice,” and be co-hosted by 95X radio hosts Marty and Shannon.
TODAY.com
Rare elephant twins are born in 'historic moment’ at Syracuse zoo
Twin Asian elephant calves were born at the Rosamond Gifford Zoo in Syracuse, New York, in what the zoo is calling a “miracle.”. The two big bundles of joy were born on Oct. 24 to parents Mali and Doc, and are both doing well. “This is truly an historic...
The Tiki Bar at The Winds of Cold Springs Harbor Marina to rebuild after Nov. 1 fire
BALDWINSVILLE — Just over a week after it closed for the season, the Tiki Bar at The Winds of Cold Springs Harbor Marina in Lysander was badly damaged in a […]
whcuradio.com
Cortland couple donates 15 acres to Finger Lakes Land Trust
NILES, N.Y. (WHCU) – A couple from Cortland makes a generous donation. Residents Karen and Chet Seibert have given 15 acres of forested hillside to the Finger Lakes Land Trust. The property is in the Town of Niles in Cayuga County, on the southwestern shore of Skaneateles Lake. The couple said they made the donation to protect the land and water for future generations. The property has multiple creeks that flow into the lake, which supplies drinking water for the City of Syracuse. Keeping the hillside undeveloped will decrease contaminant runoff into the lake.
