Mahri Petree scores career-best 24 points to lead UTEP women's basketball past New Orleans

UTEP women's basketball coach Kevin Baker likes his depth, his defense and his team's ability to score.

On Monday night at the Don Haskins Center, the Miners showed a lot of what Baker likes in an 83-55 win against New Orleans in the season opener for both teams.

UTEP forced 33 turnovers, scored 42 points off those turnovers, had 10 players score, made eight 3-pointers and was 23 of 30 from the free throw line.

Petree leads the way

Junior small forward Mahri Petree led all scorers with a career-best 24 points on 6 of 11 shooting from the field and 11 of 11 from the free throw line. She added five rebounds and three steals and scored 16 points in the second half. Petree was one of four Miners in double figures. Eliana Cabral scored a career-best 15 points, Elina Arike scored 12 and Sabine Lipe added 10.

Alvarez gives team stability

Sophomore point guard Grace Alvarez is giving the Miners a steady effort off the bench. She scored nine points, all on 3-pointers in Saturday's exhibition win against Western New Mexico. In Monday's win, she scored six points on two 3's, added three assists and one steal in nearly 16 minutes.

Miners with strong 1st half surge

UTEP trailed 23-19 with 4:47 remaining in the first half, but ended on an 18-2 run to lead 37-25 at the break. The Miners were 5 of 13 from 3-point range, 6 of 8 from the free throw line, forced 21 turnovers and scored 25 points off those turnovers. The Miners added 12 assists in the first half and finished with 21.

The Miners outscored New Orleans 21-11 in the second quarter. Alvarez came off the bench and helped lead UTEP's rally with two 3-pointers and an assist. Cabral led the Miners with 10 points in the opening half and Elina Arike had eight points.

What the winning coach said

"Mahri did a great job. She's accepted moving to a small forward position and the sky is the limit for her," Baker said. "Our effort was tremendous and we got contributions from several people."

What the winning players said

"It's been a journey. Trusting this program, trusting what they saw in me," Petree said. "That game was fun, we put in a lot of work in the preseason. We brought a lot of energy to the game. We have a lot of work to do but we have potential to do lots of great things."

Added Arike: "We played well as a team. We kept our composure throughout the game. We have a long way to go but it's a good way to start the season."

Up next

The Miners hit the road for a game at the University of Missouri-Kansas City on Sunday. The Miners are back at home on Nov. 16 against Texas Southern.

