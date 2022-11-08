ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

How Memphis, Tulsa football obtained an NCAA waiver to practice on Election Day

By Evan Barnes, Memphis Commercial Appeal
The Commercial Appeal
 3 days ago
Memphis football has a short week hosting Tulsa on Thursday (6:30 p.m., ESPN). That includes practicing Tuesday, which would seem to create conflict with recent NCAA legislature.

In 2020, the NCAA passed a rule that Division I athletes would be free from athletically related activities, including practices and game, on the first Tuesday after Nov. 1. Athletes would then be free to “participate in civic engagement”, which includes voting on Election Day.

CALVIN AUSTIN:Former Memphis WR Calvin Austin III not happy over misidentification, tweets he won't be back 'soon'

GIANNOTTO:Memphis football is in the worst spot it can be with Ryan Silverfield | Giannotto

So why are Memphis (4-5, 2-4 AAC) and Tulsa (3-6, 1-4) practicing? According to Tigers coach Ryan Silverfield, both schools filed and received a waiver with the NCAA to be allowed to practice provided players have another day off for civic engagement within a 15-day window before or after Tuesday.

The idea was first recommended by the NCAA Student-Athlete Advisory Committee earlier this year and passed by the NCAA in June. Other schools have followed suit as there are 21 men’s and women’s basketball games occurring Tuesday as well as three college football games.

Memphis-Tulsa is one of two games scheduled for Thursday along with Georgia Southern at Louisiana-Lafayette. Three college football games will be played Wednesday.

Silverfield said the program also provided players with absentee ballots and voter registration along with information on where to vote. Players have also been educated in meetings on the voting process and since practice ends before noon, they're free afterwards to vote in-person if they choose.

"Lauren Hillman, our director of player relations, has done a fantastic job of making sure that we're continuing to teach and educate some type of civic engagement," Silverfield said. "I've tried to educate them and we will continue to encourage to do so."

