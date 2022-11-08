Contract Logix Launches New Artificial Intelligence (AI) Capabilities to Help Businesses Accelerate Digital Contract Transformation

Read full article on original website
Barcodes Group Acquires MSA Systems, Inc., Expanding Warehouse Management Software and Technical Services Capabilities
Barcodes Group announced its acquisition of MSA Systems, Inc., an automatic identification data capture (AIDC) solutions provider with a focus on warehouse management software, devices, and services. Based in San Jose, CA, MSA Systems has more than twenty years of expertise in AIDC hardware and software mobility solutions. “Barcodes Group...
G2 Market Intelligence Informs Smarter Go-to-Market Decisions with Millions of Data Points from Real Software Buyers
Interactive dashboard serves up real-time product, competitive, and market insights to marketing and strategy teams. G2 introduced G2 Market Intelligence, an interactive dashboard that translates the millions of data points collected on G2 into actionable insights about companies’ products, competitors, and customer preferences. The first live data hub from G2 — the world’s largest and most trusted software marketplace — arms marketing and strategy teams with unique insider knowledge to inform smarter go-to-market decisions.
Assembled Joins Forces with Zoom to Empower Contact Center Users with Intelligent Workforce Management
Assembled announced its collaboration with Zoom Video Communications, Inc., an industry-leading provider of cloud contact center solutions. Zoom Contact Center is a contact center-as-a-service solution that helps businesses deliver prompt, accurate, and highly personalized experiences to their customers. The solution combines unified communications and contact center capabilities into one experience with the ease and simplicity of the Zoom platform. Zoom Contact Center supports customer service, help desk, and many other use cases using channels such as video, voice, SMS, and web chat.
Vivun Launches Revel, a New Solution for Delivering Immersive Buyer Experiences at Scale
Revel Enables Companies to Provide Immediate Access to Digital Products while Delivering On-Demand Expertise. Business to business (B2B) selling is under siege. Not only are deal cycles slowing due to macro-economic pressures, but buyers themselves have never been more “sales proof” – resistant to engaging with salespeople yet demanding to have full access to the product without restrictions. Under pressure to make their number, sales reps keep up the attack and barrage prospects with antiquated tools and techniques. It doesn’t work.
Nucleus Research Releases 2022 Embedded Analytics Technology Value Matrix
Leaders in the embedded analytics space include Domo, Infor Birst, Oracle, Sisense, and Tableau. Leaders in the embedded analytics space include Domo, Infor Birst, Oracle, Sisense, and Tableau. “Organizations are increasingly turning to embedded analytics to improve operational efficiency, strengthen revenue streams, and inform various business processes,” said Senior Analyst...
CallMiner Announces New Zoom Integrations to Uncover Insights and Improve Customer Experience
Integrations with Zoom Contact Center and Zoom Phone help enable organizations to deepen understanding of customers and better meet expectations. CallMiner, the leading provider of conversation intelligence to drive business improvement, today announced new integrations with Zoom Contact Center and Zoom Phone that expand the conversation types that can be ingested and analyzed by the CallMiner platform, helping enable organizations to continuously measure, report on, and improve customer experience (CX).
StormForge Extends Kubernetes Efficiency at Scale to More Enterprises Than Ever Before with New Channel Partner Program
StormForge program equips growing partner ecosystem with its advanced machine learning platform, tools and training to help more customers realize the promise of Kubernetes. StormForge, the leader in cloud-native application performance testing and resource optimization, announced its Channel Partner Program. The StormForge Channel Partner Program focuses on providing distributors, resellers and other partners with the most effective resources to put the StormForge machine learning-based optimization platform within every enterprise’s reach. The Channel Partner Program complements the StormForge Cloud Provider Alliance Partner Program, which includes highly collaborative relationships with industry powerhouses such as AWS, Microsoft Azure and Datadog. New partners include CLIMB, Amazic and SIOS. Resellers include A-Var, Oteemo, Mobia and Ahead.
Cody Upp joins Numina Group as VP of Strategy to Spearhead Robotic, AMR, and Pack Automation Solutions
Cody Upp’s expertise accelerates Numina Group’s ability to advance warehouse automation strategy in picking, moving, and sorting of goods and order fulfillment robotic solutions that reduce labor and increase order throughput in new and existing DC operations. Numina Group, an independent systems integrator providing warehouse automation and order...
QualiWare Positioned as the Leader in the 2022 SPARK Matrix for Enterprise Architecture Tools by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions
The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix provides competitive analysis & ranking of the leading Enterprise Architecture tool vendors. QualiWare, with its comprehensive technology and customer experience management, has received strong ratings across the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact. Quadrant Knowledge Solutions announced that it has named QualiWare as...
Interactions Launches Trustera, First-Of-Its-Kind Redaction Solution Transforming Contact Center Compliance in a Work-from-Anywhere (WFA) Environment
Amid unprecedented security challenges, Conversational AI-powered solution delivers security compliance, protects companies and customers and boosts brand trust. Interactions, the world leader in conversational artificial intelligence (AI), launched Trustera, the first and only real-time, audio-sensitive redaction platform. Trustera preemptively identifies and protects sensitive information like credit card numbers and solves the biggest compliance challenge in today’s contact-center environment: protecting a customer’s Payment Card Information (PCI) anywhere it appears during a call. The platform is designed to make the customer experience more trustworthy, secure and seamless.
TCN Announces Voice Analytics Enhancements for its Advanced Contact Center Platform, TCN Operator
TCN’s latest enhancements to its Voice Analytics tools allow contact center managers to analyze operational performance and make more informed business decisions. TCN, Inc., a global provider of a comprehensive cloud-based call center platform for enterprises, contact centers, BPOs, and collection agencies, announced the addition of agent scorecards to its Voice Analytics features to drive agent performance and efficiency.
Ingram Micro Now Offering “SIM to Cloud Solutions” at Scale for Channel Partners in the U.S.
NGRAM MICRO ONE – Ingram Micro Inc. announced a new B2B, go-to-market relationship with T-Mobile designed to increase adoption of “SIM to Cloud Solutions” with the IT channel and across the nation’s fast-growing and future-focused small to mid-size businesses and enterprises. “Today’s businesses require modern networking...
Syxsense Names Jose Rangel as VP of Global Channels to Drive Unified Security and Endpoint Management Growth
Rangel’s extensive worldwide channel leadership experience to drive company’s hyper-growth with partners across key regions. Syxsense, a global leader in Unified Security and Endpoint Management solutions, announced the addition of Jose Rangel as Vice President of Global Channels. A B2B cloud and data management industry veteran, Rangel has a proven track record of building, leading, and managing vendor sales channels across the U.S. and EMEA, and will be responsible for global channel growth.
FourKites Partners with Sony Network Communications Europe to Help Enterprise Shippers Deliver Exceptional Customer Experience
Industry leaders collaborate to better serve customers through unmatched global, multimodal network coverage and market-leading ETAs. Leading supply chain visibility company FourKites announced a partnership with Sony Network Communications Europe. The partnership will integrate data from Visilion — Sony’s real-time cargo and asset tracking solution — with FourKites’ real-time, end-to-end supply chain visibility platform. This collaboration will help enterprise customers solve their most complex use cases. Now, customers will be able to view FourKites’ real-time data for shipments in transit and in the yard, together with Visilion’s granular real-time data on cargo location and condition to provide best-in-class estimated times of arrival (ETAs) and enhanced end-customer experiences.
Thrive Technologies Introduces Cutting-Edge Digital Technology to Alert Buyers of Unexpected Changes in Product Demand
Digital supply chain planning provider announces the launch of Tiltmeter, a new innovation that monitors for unexpected changes in demand and alerts buyers. Thrive Technologies, the leading provider of digital supply chain planning to wholesale distribution companies, has announced the launch of its latest inventory solution—Tiltmeter. A game-changing innovation, Tiltmeter® effortlessly monitors each customer’s item purchase for unexpected changes in demand, and sends automated alerts to sales and buying teams when large changes are detected.
Affinity Brings New Sourcing Tool to Drive Dealflow for 2023
New Chrome extension, Pathfinder, delivers business insights on companies in and beyond a dealmaker’s network to find, manage and close deals faster. Affinity, the relationship intelligence platform for dealmakers, released Affinity Pathfinder. This Chrome extension delivers relationship intelligence, business insights about potential investments, and the ability to update the Affinity CRM all from the same web browser. Affinity Pathfinder provides insights and data about companies and people to investors as they research firms across the internet—whether they have previously engaged with them or not. These insights and the ability to update their CRM will enable users to source and qualify new deals faster.
Epicor Envisions the Data-Driven Future of the Building Supply Market at Insights for Building Supply Conference
Epicor, a global leader of industry-specific enterprise software to promote business growth, will discuss the future of the building supply market and how businesses can take advantage of data-driven insights and people-centric technologies to gain a competitive edge during next week’s Epicor Insights for Building Supply customer conference, taking place November 14-16, 2022 at The Westin Kierland Resort & Spa in Scottsdale, Ariz.
Evisort Becomes First AI-Native CLM Company to Achieve ISO 27001 and 27701 Certifications
AI-powered contract lifecycle management platform achieves ISO 27001 certification for information security and ISO 27701 certification for privacy. Evisort, the no-code contract intelligence platform loved by legal, procurement and sales operation teams worldwide, is the only AI-native CLM company to achieve International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 27001 and 27701 certifications, demonstrating the company’s dedication to state of the art security, privacy and compliance.
Jetson Launches Amazon Connect into Its Khoros Agent Desktop to Realize Omnichannel Customer Service Vision
The integration expands Khoros’ partnership with Jetson to offer a streamlined service across social, chat, email, and now voice all on one platform. Khoros, a global leader in digital-first customer engagement software, announced an expanded partnership with Jetson, a leading innovator in e-mobility products, including electric bikes, electric scooters, and hoverboards. With today’s agreement, Jetson completes its omnichannel customer service vision by using the Khoros platform for its digital contact center, combined with the Amazon Connect integration. The company now has the advantage of seamless digital and voice channel orchestration and out-of-the-box reporting within one agent desktop interface.
RFPIO’s Automation Software Bolsters Accruent Proposal Response Rate by 5x
Content library enables proposal teams to optimize responses during RFP process. RFPIO, the leading response management platform enabling go-to-market teams to drive efficient revenue, has partnered with Accruent, a business and office management software, to expedite the RFP process by five times. Accruent provides intelligent business and office management software helping workplace and asset management organizations unify built environments for better management of people, places, and resources. In recent years, the company has grown significantly through industry acquisitions resulting in nine different products and more than 1,300 employees.
