Read full article on original website
Related
salestechstar.com
Kearney Acquires Optano, a Leading Provider of AI-Powered Operations Solutions
Trusted advisor in operations consulting adds world-class provider of AI capabilities. Kearney, the leading global management consulting firm, today announced that it has acquired OPTANO, a top European provider of AI-powered operations optimization solutions. Now operating as “OPTANO, a Kearney company,” OPTANO will support Kearney on operations engagements, chiefly in AI-powered end-to-end supply chain projects and large-scale operations transformations while continuing working with its existing clients.
salestechstar.com
Assembled Joins Forces with Zoom to Empower Contact Center Users with Intelligent Workforce Management
Assembled announced its collaboration with Zoom Video Communications, Inc., an industry-leading provider of cloud contact center solutions. Zoom Contact Center is a contact center-as-a-service solution that helps businesses deliver prompt, accurate, and highly personalized experiences to their customers. The solution combines unified communications and contact center capabilities into one experience with the ease and simplicity of the Zoom platform. Zoom Contact Center supports customer service, help desk, and many other use cases using channels such as video, voice, SMS, and web chat.
salestechstar.com
CallMiner Announces New Zoom Integrations to Uncover Insights and Improve Customer Experience
Integrations with Zoom Contact Center and Zoom Phone help enable organizations to deepen understanding of customers and better meet expectations. CallMiner, the leading provider of conversation intelligence to drive business improvement, today announced new integrations with Zoom Contact Center and Zoom Phone that expand the conversation types that can be ingested and analyzed by the CallMiner platform, helping enable organizations to continuously measure, report on, and improve customer experience (CX).
salestechstar.com
Vivun Launches Revel, a New Solution for Delivering Immersive Buyer Experiences at Scale
Revel Enables Companies to Provide Immediate Access to Digital Products while Delivering On-Demand Expertise. Business to business (B2B) selling is under siege. Not only are deal cycles slowing due to macro-economic pressures, but buyers themselves have never been more “sales proof” – resistant to engaging with salespeople yet demanding to have full access to the product without restrictions. Under pressure to make their number, sales reps keep up the attack and barrage prospects with antiquated tools and techniques. It doesn’t work.
salestechstar.com
Cody Upp joins Numina Group as VP of Strategy to Spearhead Robotic, AMR, and Pack Automation Solutions
Cody Upp’s expertise accelerates Numina Group’s ability to advance warehouse automation strategy in picking, moving, and sorting of goods and order fulfillment robotic solutions that reduce labor and increase order throughput in new and existing DC operations. Numina Group, an independent systems integrator providing warehouse automation and order...
salestechstar.com
G2 Market Intelligence Informs Smarter Go-to-Market Decisions with Millions of Data Points from Real Software Buyers
Interactive dashboard serves up real-time product, competitive, and market insights to marketing and strategy teams. G2 introduced G2 Market Intelligence, an interactive dashboard that translates the millions of data points collected on G2 into actionable insights about companies’ products, competitors, and customer preferences. The first live data hub from G2 — the world’s largest and most trusted software marketplace — arms marketing and strategy teams with unique insider knowledge to inform smarter go-to-market decisions.
salestechstar.com
FourKites Partners with Sony Network Communications Europe to Help Enterprise Shippers Deliver Exceptional Customer Experience
Industry leaders collaborate to better serve customers through unmatched global, multimodal network coverage and market-leading ETAs. Leading supply chain visibility company FourKites announced a partnership with Sony Network Communications Europe. The partnership will integrate data from Visilion — Sony’s real-time cargo and asset tracking solution — with FourKites’ real-time, end-to-end supply chain visibility platform. This collaboration will help enterprise customers solve their most complex use cases. Now, customers will be able to view FourKites’ real-time data for shipments in transit and in the yard, together with Visilion’s granular real-time data on cargo location and condition to provide best-in-class estimated times of arrival (ETAs) and enhanced end-customer experiences.
salestechstar.com
Affinity Brings New Sourcing Tool to Drive Dealflow for 2023
New Chrome extension, Pathfinder, delivers business insights on companies in and beyond a dealmaker’s network to find, manage and close deals faster. Affinity, the relationship intelligence platform for dealmakers, released Affinity Pathfinder. This Chrome extension delivers relationship intelligence, business insights about potential investments, and the ability to update the Affinity CRM all from the same web browser. Affinity Pathfinder provides insights and data about companies and people to investors as they research firms across the internet—whether they have previously engaged with them or not. These insights and the ability to update their CRM will enable users to source and qualify new deals faster.
salestechstar.com
RFPIO’s Automation Software Bolsters Accruent Proposal Response Rate by 5x
Content library enables proposal teams to optimize responses during RFP process. RFPIO, the leading response management platform enabling go-to-market teams to drive efficient revenue, has partnered with Accruent, a business and office management software, to expedite the RFP process by five times. Accruent provides intelligent business and office management software helping workplace and asset management organizations unify built environments for better management of people, places, and resources. In recent years, the company has grown significantly through industry acquisitions resulting in nine different products and more than 1,300 employees.
salestechstar.com
Syxsense Names Jose Rangel as VP of Global Channels to Drive Unified Security and Endpoint Management Growth
Rangel’s extensive worldwide channel leadership experience to drive company’s hyper-growth with partners across key regions. Syxsense, a global leader in Unified Security and Endpoint Management solutions, announced the addition of Jose Rangel as Vice President of Global Channels. A B2B cloud and data management industry veteran, Rangel has a proven track record of building, leading, and managing vendor sales channels across the U.S. and EMEA, and will be responsible for global channel growth.
salestechstar.com
QualiWare Positioned as the Leader in the 2022 SPARK Matrix for Enterprise Architecture Tools by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions
The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix provides competitive analysis & ranking of the leading Enterprise Architecture tool vendors. QualiWare, with its comprehensive technology and customer experience management, has received strong ratings across the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact. Quadrant Knowledge Solutions announced that it has named QualiWare as...
salestechstar.com
Klevu Announces Integration With Klaviyo
Inject the most advanced ecommerce AI into Klaviyo to automatically build ecommerce campaigns designed to convert shoppers with the highest intent. Klevu, the global leader in artificial intelligence-powered product discovery technology for digital commerce today released an integration for Klaviyo, a unified customer platform that provides data-driven marketing tools – including email and SMS – for e-commerce businesses. The integration allows ecommerce businesses using Klaviyo the ability to connect search terms to shoppers to display automatically curated products in email and SMS campaigns, and use search and product data in flows and segmentation.
salestechstar.com
Agile Selling Best Practices for B2B Teams
Experts say that B2B agile selling models are here to stay. In fact, agile selling is a key ingredient in the B2B marketing-sales mix. Let us reflect on it more…. Modern consumers are well-informed and empowered. As a result, they keep on challenging brands to become faster and offer more intuitive and interactive when it comes to sharing information about their products and services. Whether it is B2C or B2B business, agility plays a crucial role. This has led to the discovery of a new term in marketing & Sales – Agile Sales.
salestechstar.com
Thrive Technologies Introduces Cutting-Edge Digital Technology to Alert Buyers of Unexpected Changes in Product Demand
Digital supply chain planning provider announces the launch of Tiltmeter, a new innovation that monitors for unexpected changes in demand and alerts buyers. Thrive Technologies, the leading provider of digital supply chain planning to wholesale distribution companies, has announced the launch of its latest inventory solution—Tiltmeter. A game-changing innovation, Tiltmeter® effortlessly monitors each customer’s item purchase for unexpected changes in demand, and sends automated alerts to sales and buying teams when large changes are detected.
salestechstar.com
Momentive Announces SurveyMonkey Price Optimization Solution, Empowering Users to Find Optimal Prices for Products
The new solution democratizes access to pricing decision-making by putting the power of audience sentiment in the hands of all users, not just market research experts. Momentive , the maker of SurveyMonkey and GetFeedback, announced the launch of its new Price Optimization solution for SurveyMonkey. Using the popular Van Westendorp Price Sensitivity Meter, the new solution is a quick, easy, and reliable way for product managers, marketers, insights professionals, pricing managers, and other business professionals to determine the optimal price point of a product in hours, not weeks.
salestechstar.com
Epicor Envisions the Data-Driven Future of the Building Supply Market at Insights for Building Supply Conference
Epicor, a global leader of industry-specific enterprise software to promote business growth, will discuss the future of the building supply market and how businesses can take advantage of data-driven insights and people-centric technologies to gain a competitive edge during next week’s Epicor Insights for Building Supply customer conference, taking place November 14-16, 2022 at The Westin Kierland Resort & Spa in Scottsdale, Ariz.
salestechstar.com
Mamenta Becomes Official Coupang Technology Partner to Simplify Selling into Korea
South Korea, the world’s 4th largest ecommerce market, is now just a few clicks away for cross-border sellers. Mamenta, Inc., and Coupang, both leaders in global ecommerce, announced that Coupang has partnered with Mamenta, a technology suite that makes it easy for brands like Harman International, Nestle, McAfee, Gerber, and others to seamlessly connect data and inventory positions into Global Marketplaces like Coupang. Brands on Coupang can increase revenue and orders, accelerate cross-border commerce in new markets, and maximize profits.
salestechstar.com
JAGGAER Survey Reveals That Only Nine Percent of Suppliers Worldwide Are Fully Automated Across B2B Commerce
More than 90% of suppliers struggle with cumbersome and tedious processes, stalling global supply chain transformation and performance. JAGGAER, the global leader in Autonomous Commerce, releases the results of its 2022 State of the Supply Side Report. The new study uncovers that while suppliers see the value in automation, most haven’t moved to streamline high-friction processes, stalling global supply chain transformation. Only nine percent of suppliers say they are now fully automated across the B2B commerce experience.
salestechstar.com
Jetson Launches Amazon Connect into Its Khoros Agent Desktop to Realize Omnichannel Customer Service Vision
The integration expands Khoros’ partnership with Jetson to offer a streamlined service across social, chat, email, and now voice all on one platform. Khoros, a global leader in digital-first customer engagement software, announced an expanded partnership with Jetson, a leading innovator in e-mobility products, including electric bikes, electric scooters, and hoverboards. With today’s agreement, Jetson completes its omnichannel customer service vision by using the Khoros platform for its digital contact center, combined with the Amazon Connect integration. The company now has the advantage of seamless digital and voice channel orchestration and out-of-the-box reporting within one agent desktop interface.
salestechstar.com
Vonage Named a Leader in the Aragon Research Globe for the Intelligent Contact Center, 2022
Vonage, a global leader in cloud communications helping businesses accelerate their digital transformation, has been recognized as a Leader by Aragon Research, Inc. in the Aragon Research Globe™ for the Intelligent Contact Center, 2022*. As increased focus on not only customer experience but on enhanced customer engagement drives the...
Comments / 0