New Chrome extension, Pathfinder, delivers business insights on companies in and beyond a dealmaker’s network to find, manage and close deals faster. Affinity, the relationship intelligence platform for dealmakers, released Affinity Pathfinder. This Chrome extension delivers relationship intelligence, business insights about potential investments, and the ability to update the Affinity CRM all from the same web browser. Affinity Pathfinder provides insights and data about companies and people to investors as they research firms across the internet—whether they have previously engaged with them or not. These insights and the ability to update their CRM will enable users to source and qualify new deals faster.

1 DAY AGO