Mad Street Den Acquires Inturn, an Enterprise Software Solution for Managing Slow Moving and Excess Inventory

Read full article on original website
Related
salestechstar.com
Epicor Envisions the Data-Driven Future of the Building Supply Market at Insights for Building Supply Conference
Epicor, a global leader of industry-specific enterprise software to promote business growth, will discuss the future of the building supply market and how businesses can take advantage of data-driven insights and people-centric technologies to gain a competitive edge during next week’s Epicor Insights for Building Supply customer conference, taking place November 14-16, 2022 at The Westin Kierland Resort & Spa in Scottsdale, Ariz.
salestechstar.com
Three Effective Ways to Drive B2B Sales Rep Output
A recent State of Sales Report by leading sales CRM – Salesforce highlighted how in most sales models, sales reps only spend about one-third of their time on actual revenue-generating tasks. This study itself is cause for alarm because a sales rep’s core job primarily revolves around generating revenue...
salestechstar.com
Kearney Acquires Optano, a Leading Provider of AI-Powered Operations Solutions
Trusted advisor in operations consulting adds world-class provider of AI capabilities. Kearney, the leading global management consulting firm, today announced that it has acquired OPTANO, a top European provider of AI-powered operations optimization solutions. Now operating as “OPTANO, a Kearney company,” OPTANO will support Kearney on operations engagements, chiefly in AI-powered end-to-end supply chain projects and large-scale operations transformations while continuing working with its existing clients.
salestechstar.com
Barcodes Group Acquires MSA Systems, Inc., Expanding Warehouse Management Software and Technical Services Capabilities
Barcodes Group announced its acquisition of MSA Systems, Inc., an automatic identification data capture (AIDC) solutions provider with a focus on warehouse management software, devices, and services. Based in San Jose, CA, MSA Systems has more than twenty years of expertise in AIDC hardware and software mobility solutions. “Barcodes Group...
salestechstar.com
RFPIO’s Automation Software Bolsters Accruent Proposal Response Rate by 5x
Content library enables proposal teams to optimize responses during RFP process. RFPIO, the leading response management platform enabling go-to-market teams to drive efficient revenue, has partnered with Accruent, a business and office management software, to expedite the RFP process by five times. Accruent provides intelligent business and office management software helping workplace and asset management organizations unify built environments for better management of people, places, and resources. In recent years, the company has grown significantly through industry acquisitions resulting in nine different products and more than 1,300 employees.
salestechstar.com
TCN Announces Voice Analytics Enhancements for its Advanced Contact Center Platform, TCN Operator
TCN’s latest enhancements to its Voice Analytics tools allow contact center managers to analyze operational performance and make more informed business decisions. TCN, Inc., a global provider of a comprehensive cloud-based call center platform for enterprises, contact centers, BPOs, and collection agencies, announced the addition of agent scorecards to its Voice Analytics features to drive agent performance and efficiency.
salestechstar.com
Momentive Announces SurveyMonkey Price Optimization Solution, Empowering Users to Find Optimal Prices for Products
The new solution democratizes access to pricing decision-making by putting the power of audience sentiment in the hands of all users, not just market research experts. Momentive , the maker of SurveyMonkey and GetFeedback, announced the launch of its new Price Optimization solution for SurveyMonkey. Using the popular Van Westendorp Price Sensitivity Meter, the new solution is a quick, easy, and reliable way for product managers, marketers, insights professionals, pricing managers, and other business professionals to determine the optimal price point of a product in hours, not weeks.
salestechstar.com
Vivun Launches Revel, a New Solution for Delivering Immersive Buyer Experiences at Scale
Revel Enables Companies to Provide Immediate Access to Digital Products while Delivering On-Demand Expertise. Business to business (B2B) selling is under siege. Not only are deal cycles slowing due to macro-economic pressures, but buyers themselves have never been more “sales proof” – resistant to engaging with salespeople yet demanding to have full access to the product without restrictions. Under pressure to make their number, sales reps keep up the attack and barrage prospects with antiquated tools and techniques. It doesn’t work.
salestechstar.com
Logility Positioned as a Leader in Four IDC MarketScape Assessments on Supply Chain Planning
Logility, Inc., a leader in supply chain innovation powering the sustainable and resilient enterprise, has been positioned as a Leader in four IDC MarketScape reports for supply chain planning – IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Holistic Supply Chain Planning 2022 Vendor Assessment (doc #US49578717, September 2022); IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Supply Chain Demand Planning 2022 Vendor Assessment (doc #US47619722, September 2022); IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Supply Chain Sales and Operations Planning 2022 Vendor Assessment (doc #US49568417, September 2022); and the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Supply Chain Inventory Optimization 2022 Vendor Assessment (doc #US49568517, September 2022). The organization was also named as a Major Player in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Supply Chain Supply Planning 2022 Vendor Assessment.
salestechstar.com
FourKites Partners with Sony Network Communications Europe to Help Enterprise Shippers Deliver Exceptional Customer Experience
Industry leaders collaborate to better serve customers through unmatched global, multimodal network coverage and market-leading ETAs. Leading supply chain visibility company FourKites announced a partnership with Sony Network Communications Europe. The partnership will integrate data from Visilion — Sony’s real-time cargo and asset tracking solution — with FourKites’ real-time, end-to-end supply chain visibility platform. This collaboration will help enterprise customers solve their most complex use cases. Now, customers will be able to view FourKites’ real-time data for shipments in transit and in the yard, together with Visilion’s granular real-time data on cargo location and condition to provide best-in-class estimated times of arrival (ETAs) and enhanced end-customer experiences.
salestechstar.com
Aqua Security Offers Only Enterprise-Grade Software Supply Chain Solution to Meet Executive Order 14028
Aqua helps software vendors meet compliance requirements in under 30 days to prepare for 2023 deadline. Aqua Security, the leading pure-play cloud native security provider, announced that it is the only enterprise-grade vendor providing software supply chain security attestation to meet the requirements of Executive Order (EO) 14028. The Executive Order on Improving the Nation’s Cybersecurity lists out all the software supply chain requirements that third-party software companies must meet or exceed to enhance the nation’s cybersecurity and protect the nation from malicious cyber actors.
salestechstar.com
Near Raises $100 Million from Blue Torch Capital as it Prepares for its Next Phase of Growth
Near, a global, full-stack data intelligence software-as-a-service (“SaaS”) platform that stitches and enriches data on people and places (“Near”, or the “Company”) announced that it will have access to up to $100 million from Blue Torch Capital, as it prepares for its next phase of growth of becoming a publicly traded company. In May, Near announced it had entered into a definitive business combination agreement with KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. KludeIn will file a Current Report on Form 8-K today providing further information about the financing agreement.
salestechstar.com
Advantage Anywhere Helps Senior Living Providers Migrate to Cloud for End-to-End Marketing and Sales Solution
Advantage Anywhere for Senior Living combines lead generation, email marketing, digital marketing, CRM, marketing automation, sales, and metrics in a single platform. Advantage Anywhere, a leading technology innovator of sales and marketing business solutions, announces growing momentum for its platform and services among senior living providers. Advantage Anywhere hails as the industry’s only end-to-end lead gen, marketing, and sales platform that incorporates everything senior living providers need under a single login.
salestechstar.com
Jetson Launches Amazon Connect into Its Khoros Agent Desktop to Realize Omnichannel Customer Service Vision
The integration expands Khoros’ partnership with Jetson to offer a streamlined service across social, chat, email, and now voice all on one platform. Khoros, a global leader in digital-first customer engagement software, announced an expanded partnership with Jetson, a leading innovator in e-mobility products, including electric bikes, electric scooters, and hoverboards. With today’s agreement, Jetson completes its omnichannel customer service vision by using the Khoros platform for its digital contact center, combined with the Amazon Connect integration. The company now has the advantage of seamless digital and voice channel orchestration and out-of-the-box reporting within one agent desktop interface.
salestechstar.com
Scaling Omni-Commerce: OMNA.io Introduces Shopee Integration For Shopify
With Shopee by OMNA.io, merchants can now link their Shopee store with Shopify commerce platform to have a unified selling solution, enabling them to sell and fulfil orders more efficiently. Retailers are experiencing increase in revenue and exposure by listing their products on more platforms and marketplaces. However, with an...
salestechstar.com
G2 Market Intelligence Informs Smarter Go-to-Market Decisions with Millions of Data Points from Real Software Buyers
Interactive dashboard serves up real-time product, competitive, and market insights to marketing and strategy teams. G2 introduced G2 Market Intelligence, an interactive dashboard that translates the millions of data points collected on G2 into actionable insights about companies’ products, competitors, and customer preferences. The first live data hub from G2 — the world’s largest and most trusted software marketplace — arms marketing and strategy teams with unique insider knowledge to inform smarter go-to-market decisions.
salestechstar.com
Syxsense Names Jose Rangel as VP of Global Channels to Drive Unified Security and Endpoint Management Growth
Rangel’s extensive worldwide channel leadership experience to drive company’s hyper-growth with partners across key regions. Syxsense, a global leader in Unified Security and Endpoint Management solutions, announced the addition of Jose Rangel as Vice President of Global Channels. A B2B cloud and data management industry veteran, Rangel has a proven track record of building, leading, and managing vendor sales channels across the U.S. and EMEA, and will be responsible for global channel growth.
salestechstar.com
QualiWare Positioned as the Leader in the 2022 SPARK Matrix for Enterprise Architecture Tools by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions
The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix provides competitive analysis & ranking of the leading Enterprise Architecture tool vendors. QualiWare, with its comprehensive technology and customer experience management, has received strong ratings across the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact. Quadrant Knowledge Solutions announced that it has named QualiWare as...
salestechstar.com
ActiveState Enables Software Vendors to Comply with White House Orders for Securing the Software Supply Chain
ActiveState Delivers the First Open Source Software Development Platform to Include Attestations in its Supply Chain Security Lineup. Today, ActiveState announced the availability of open source software attestations, making it the first open source software platform to deliver this essential component of software supply chain security. The ability to obtain self-attestation for all third-party software, as well as producing a software bill of materials (SBOM), is part of sweeping guidance from the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) that has been adopted by the White House. According to a recent White House order, all critical software that touches government data or systems in any way must be compliant with these new security standards no later than June 12, 2023. All software must adhere to these strict standards no later than September 14, 2023.
salestechstar.com
Cody Upp joins Numina Group as VP of Strategy to Spearhead Robotic, AMR, and Pack Automation Solutions
Cody Upp’s expertise accelerates Numina Group’s ability to advance warehouse automation strategy in picking, moving, and sorting of goods and order fulfillment robotic solutions that reduce labor and increase order throughput in new and existing DC operations. Numina Group, an independent systems integrator providing warehouse automation and order...
Comments / 0