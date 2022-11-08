Read full article on original website
Barb Waterman, 71, Hawarden
HAWARDEN—Barbara Ann “Barb” Waterman, 71, of Hawarden, IA, died Sunday, Nov. 5, 2022, with her family by her side. Memorial service will be 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 14, at Centerpoint Church, 400 10th Street, Hawarden. A visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13, at the church....
Sioux Center dentist celebrates 30 years
SIOUX CENTER—One Sioux Center dentist reached a 30-year milestone in November. Dr. Leanne Bylsma-Mulder of Bylsma-Mulder Family Dentistry officially marked that anniversary Nov. 2 with balloons and a rare dentist office sweet treat of raspberry cream filled cake. “A special treat for a special celebration,” said Bylsma-Mulder, 56. “I’m...
Vos: History of unnamed park
An unnamed parcel of land owned by the railways of about 2 acres was located within the triangle of three railways in early Sheldon and was bordered by Highway 33, which later was renamed Highway 60 and is now known as Second Avenue. It was considered a smelly swamp which...
Tyler Kanaly joins Sioux Center police
SIOUX CENTER—Whether in retail work, the military or in his new role at the Sioux Center Police Department, Tyler Kanaly enjoys finding ways to serve others. The 32-year-old Sioux Center resident began in his new job as a police officer Oct. 25. Kanaly was born and raised in Yankton,...
Day care deserts cause crisis in N'West Iowa
SIOUX CENTER—When Rock Valley resident Carrie Vande Kamp couldn’t find adequate child care for her two young children, she took an unprecedented step — she opened her own day care. Vande Kamp and her husband, who are both 29, have two young children, 3-year-old Adeline and 1-year-old...
Two war veterans reflect
ROCK RAPIDS—Ninety-year-old Roger Oliver lives with his wife, Carol, on Story Street in Rock Rapids, just across from the Central Lyon Elementary. Lining the street are a number of American flags attached to flagpoles and waving gently in the wind. “You look down the street, it’s one flag after...
Sioux Center pup training for veterans
SIOUX CENTER—One family’s gift of a puppy to Partners for Patriots could make a lifelong difference for a veteran in need. That’s the hope of Teresa Dekkers of Sioux Center and her family after they donated Shadow, a black lab, from a litter of 11 puppies. The Dekkers family breeds puppies to help pay for tuition at Sioux Center Christian School and Unity Christian High School in Orange City.
Bethel Announces Plan For New Church Building
Sheldon, Iowa — The construction of a new building to house a Sheldon church is expected to begin next spring. According to Bethel Reformed Church Pastor Dave Van Kley, it was announced to the Bethel congregation this past Sunday, that the church is looking to break ground on a new building in early April. The structure will be constructed on property the church owns on the south side of 7th Street. Prior to Bethel purchasing that property, it was home to the old Sheldon Middle School.
WOW
Women’s Okoboji Weekend, also known as WOW, is an annual vendor fair set to take place Nov. 11-12. The event will be held at the Dickinson County Expo Building in Spirit Lake from 4-7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11, and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12. Women’s Okoboji Weekend is...
Sioux Falls rejects slaughterhouse ban
Only registered Sioux Falls voters will decide whether new slaughterhouses will be allowed to be built inside city limits through a municipal ballot measure.
Bailey's Lodge helps families heal, flourish
SIBLEY—Community members interested in the mission of Bailey’s Lodge ministries met at The Lantern Coffeehouse & Roastery in Sibley for a dessert fundraiser Saturday. Gene and Brenda Hoyer established Bailey’s Lodge in 2018 after the loss of their 17-year-old son, Bailey. “We’re doing this tonight because of...
Vander Hamm thanks Hawarden hospital staff
IRETON—Sixty-two-year-old Robert Vander Hamm is thankful to be alive. Vander Hamm is recovering after being struck by a pickup about 3 p.m. Friday, June 21, at his residence on Dogwood Avenue five miles northwest of Ireton. “I was just looking at my mail at the mailbox. I looked up...
Letter: Shine green light in support of veterans
As Sioux County’s veterans service officer, I would like to encourage the people of Sioux County to join me in collectively showing their support to our local veterans and their families by participating in “Operation Green Light.”. The National Association of Counties, the National Association of County Veteran...
Sioux Center supports dairy natural gas project
SIOUX CENTER—A new natural gas line could connect Sioux Center to a source of locally-produced natural gas. Maurice area dairymen Junior Hoogland, Aaron Maassen and Brian Roorda are partnering with renewable natural gas infrastructure company Novilla RNG to try make a pipeline from the three dairies to the city of Sioux Center a reality.
Ireton Woman Taken To Sioux City By Helicopter After Accident
Sioux Center, Iowa — An Ireton woman was flown to a Sioux City hospital after a crash near Sioux Center on Saturday. The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office has just released information that states that about 6:25 a.m. that day, 21-year-old Stephanie Jimenez of Ireton was driving a 2012 Ford Focus southbound on Harrison Avenue at the southeast corner of the Sioux Center city limits, when she lost control of the vehicle, which entered the east ditch, struck a light pole and rolled.
'Nutcracker' in Primghar on Nov. 18-19
PRIMGHAR—It’s already the holiday season for kids at the Primghar Community Playhouse, set to stage “The Nutcracker Prince” Friday and Saturday, Nov. 18-19. The shows start at 7 p.m. in the Primghar Community Building. Tickets will be sold at the door and priced at $7 for adults and $5 for children.
Five Iowa counties pass tax referendums for EMS
Voters in five Iowa counties have approved new taxes that will support local emergency medical services. According to the Iowa EMS Association, about two-thirds of ambulance services in the state are either fully or partially staffed by volunteers and many conduct fund drives to cover expenses. A new state law...
Sioux Center Youth Theatre presents first play
SIOUX CENTER—A fun twist on the classic Little Red Riding Hood story is coming to Sioux Center this weekend. A free show of “Totally Red” will be 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, at Te Paske Theatre in the Sioux Center Middle School. “Totally Red” is a play...
Trucker injured attempting to avoid deer
SHELDON—One person was injured in a commercial motor vehicle accident 2:15 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, on Highway 18, one-quarter mile west of Sheldon. Forty-two-year-old Daniel Longey of Sioux Falls, SD, was driving a east when he reported he swerved to avoid a deer on the highway and lost control of his 2012 Freightliner M2 straight truck, which entered the north ditch and rolled onto its side, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
Sioux Center man cited for eluding, more
SIOUX CENTER—An 27-year Sioux Center man was arrested about 11.20 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, on charges of eluding, providing false identification information and no valid driver’s license. The arrest of Gregorio Francisco Morales Perez stemmed from an attempt to stop a 2011 Toyota RAV4 for not having its...
