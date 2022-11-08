Sheldon, Iowa — The construction of a new building to house a Sheldon church is expected to begin next spring. According to Bethel Reformed Church Pastor Dave Van Kley, it was announced to the Bethel congregation this past Sunday, that the church is looking to break ground on a new building in early April. The structure will be constructed on property the church owns on the south side of 7th Street. Prior to Bethel purchasing that property, it was home to the old Sheldon Middle School.

SHELDON, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO