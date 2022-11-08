BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Baton Rouge man has been sentenced to 30 years for his involvement in a drug trafficking organization. According to United States Attorney Ronald Gathe, Jr, 38-year-old Travis James has been sentenced to 360 months in federal prison after being convicted of conspiracy to distribute cocaine, crack cocaine, and heroin, conspiracy to launder monetary instruments and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. The Court found James was a leader and organizer of a drug trafficking group involving 13 other individuals. The group allegedly received large amounts of money and drugs. James’ criminal history also plays a part in his sentencing. The Court ordered James to pay $139,632, which is equivalent to the combined value of the money and property used to traffic the drugs.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO