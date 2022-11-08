Read full article on original website
Related
brproud.com
Arrest made in October Baton Rouge bank robbery
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Deputies arrested a robbery suspect accused of demanding hundreds of dollars from a Regions Bank in October on Thursday. Details from an affidavit said 24-year-old Kyrek Webster had just been released from jail the day before the robbery. He had been in EBR Parish Prison since the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) arrested him on July 11 on an unauthorized entry into a place of business charge.
Franklin man sentenced to over nine years for drug and firearm charges
A Franklin man has been sentenced after pleading guilty to drug and firearm charges.
pelicanpostonline.com
Leader of BR drug trafficking group, with Prairieville stash house, gets 30 years
United States Attorney Ronald C. Gathe, Jr. announced the sentencing of Travis R. James, age 38 of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, as part of Operation Hidden Fee, an extensive federal, state, and local investigation by the Middle District Organized Crime and Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) aimed at a drug trafficking network based and operating in Baton Rouge.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Drug trafficker sentenced to 360 months; group used stash houses in Prairieville, Baton Rouge
According to admissions made as part of a guilty plea, a group used stash houses in Prairieville and Baton Rouge to sell illegal drugs trafficked from Houston. According to a news release from United States Attorney Ronald C. Gathe Jr., the group consisted of Troy James, Joshua Mansion, Kim Murphy, Yascia LaFrance, Belinda Carter, Cornelius Carter, and others.
brproud.com
Baton Rouge drug trafficking leader sentenced to 30 years
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Baton Rouge man has been sentenced to 30 years for his involvement in a drug trafficking organization. According to United States Attorney Ronald Gathe, Jr, 38-year-old Travis James has been sentenced to 360 months in federal prison after being convicted of conspiracy to distribute cocaine, crack cocaine, and heroin, conspiracy to launder monetary instruments and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. The Court found James was a leader and organizer of a drug trafficking group involving 13 other individuals. The group allegedly received large amounts of money and drugs. James’ criminal history also plays a part in his sentencing. The Court ordered James to pay $139,632, which is equivalent to the combined value of the money and property used to traffic the drugs.
33-year-old man sentenced to 228 months in federal prison for possession of fentanyl, other drugs, guns in prison
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge man has been sentenced to 228 months in federal prison for possession of fentanyl, heroin, and possession of a firearm while in prison according to the U.S. Department of Justice. According to DOJ, Ashton Matta, 33, is a convicted felon in possession...
Louisiana Felon Sentenced to 9 Years for Methamphetamine, Marijuana, and Other Drug and Firearms Charges
Louisiana Felon Sentenced to 9 Years for Methamphetamine, Marijuana, and Other Drug and Firearms Charges. Lafayette, Louisiana – Ezekiel Anderson, IV, 30, of Franklin, Louisiana, has been sentenced on firearms and drug charges, announced United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown on November 9, 2022. Anderson was sentenced by Chief United States District Judge S. Maurice Hicks, Jr. of Franklin, Louisiana, to 112 months (9 years, 4 months) in prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release.
Two Felons From Louisiana Sentenced for Drug Trafficking and Firearm Offenses After a High-Speed Chase
Two Felons From Louisiana Sentenced for Drug Trafficking and Firearm Offenses After a High-Speed Chase. New Orleans, Louisiana – On November 9, 2022, United States Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Anthony Pittman, age 33, of Metairie, Louisiana, was sentenced on November 1, 2022. His co-defendant, Joseph Woods, age 31, of Metairie Louisiana, was sentenced on November 7, 2022. They both previously pleaded guilty as charged to a three-count indictment. Count 1 charged the defendants with possession with intent to distribute controlled substances in violation of Title 21, United States Code, Sections 841(a)(1) and 841(b)(1)(C); Count 2 charged them with possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 924(c)(1)(A)(i); and Count 3 charged them with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 922(g)(1) and 924(a)(2).
fox8live.com
17-month-old found burned, bruised, dead in Algiers; parents arrested
ALGIERS, La. (WVUE) - Police have arrested a mother and father after finding their toddler dead in Algiers. Police say the grim discovery happened on Nov. 9 around 7:45 a.m. in the 3700 block of Texas Drive. A 17-month-old was found dead with burns and bruises on their body, according...
wbrz.com
Chairs thrown, taser fired during brawl at Scotlandville High
BATON ROUGE - Up to 12 students are facing disciplinary action after a huge fight broke out at Scotlandville High on Thursday. The East Baton Rouge School System said the fight started around 1 p.m. between two students before "several other individual fights broke out" in the surrounding group. Video showed a violent fight between students, during which multiple chairs were thrown in a classroom.
brproud.com
Former child killer continues the fight to get off death row
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — For years, convicted rapist and murderer, Frank Ford Cosey, has been fighting to be removed from death row sighting a lack of mental capacity that would disqualify him from this form of punishment. In the summer of 1990, Frank Ford Cosey raped and murdered...
brproud.com
Baton Rouge man arrested after stolen gun, money and more found during traffic stop
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department initiated a traffic stop on Tuesday, November 8. The traffic stop took place after a detective noticed that the driver of an Infiniti sedan was not wearing a seat belt. The driver of the vehicle was Reiquawhn Allikke Washington,...
Denham Springs Police attempt to ID individual caught on camera
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - The Denham Springs Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying an individual. Police say on Nov. 8 just after 8 p.m., the person was seen at Adam’s Smoke Shop located at 485 Florida Ave SW in Denham Springs. The man was...
Family of Baker infant killed during police pursuit on I-10 files lawsuit against Miss. law enforcement officials
GULFPORT, Miss. (WAFB) - A Mississippi grand jury ruled the officers involved in the shooting death of a 3-month-old from Baker, La. will not face any charges but the infant’s family has filed a lawsuit against several law enforcement groups and officers. La’Mello Parker was killed during a shootout...
theadvocate.com
Ascension Sheriff's deputy arrested, accused of bringing contraband into parish jail
An Ascension Parish sheriff's deputy who worked in the parish jail was arrested Monday on counts of bringing contraband into a prison facility, Sheriff Bobby Webre said. The arrest follows an investigation that ended with Adam Sylve being booked into the Ascension Parish jail on four counts of introduction of contraband into a penal facility and a count of malfeasance in office, Webre said in a statement Monday night.
Quick arrest made in St. Claude homicide case, NOPD credits officers and public tips
A man was found shot dead inside a New Orleans gas station, prompting a homicide investigation on Thursday (Nov. 10).
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Prairieville suspect arrested on drug charges in Assumption Parish
A suspect from Prairieville was arrested on felony drug charges following a traffic stop near Napoleonville. According to an Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office news release, 40-year-old Dennis Pena Molizone was charged with possession of a legend drug without a prescription, possession of marijuana, and speeding. A patrol deputy reportedly noted...
wbrz.com
Police: Man arrested after accidental stabbing outside Baton Rouge bar
BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested after police say he accidentally stabbed someone outside a bar early Friday morning, sending that person to a hospital. Around 1:30 a.m. Friday, the Baton Rouge Police Department was called to the parking lot at 4300 Perkins Road outside of The Bulldog. A man was taken to a hospital with a stab wounded and is expected to be OK.
pelicanpostonline.com
Sheriff’s Christmas Crusade accepting applications through November 14
Sheriff Bobby Webre’s Christmas Crusade is now accepting applications through November 14th. You can pick up and return an application at any of the following Sheriff’s Office locations:. Gonzales Business Office: 828 S. Irma Blvd., Gonzales. Donaldsonville Business Office: 300 Houmas St., Donaldsonville. Hickley M. Waguespack Center: 1201...
Authorities in Louisiana Seeking Multiple Suspects in an October Shooting and Robbery
Authorities in Louisiana Seeking Multiple Suspects in an October Shooting and Robbery. Louisiana – On November 7, 2022, the New Orleans Police Department announced that it was seeking the public’s help in identifying and locating four suspects in the investigation of a shooting that occurred on Saint Peter Street near the Mississippi River on October 29, 2022.
Comments / 0