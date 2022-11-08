Read full article on original website
ESPN
'Devastated' Reece James out of England's World Cup squad
Gareth Southgate has told Chelsea defender Reece James he will not be included in England's 26-man squad for the World Cup finals. In a statement on social media, James said he was "devastated" and added that he "truly believed" he could help the team in Qatar. The 22-year-old was in a race against time to be fit after sustaining a knee injury against AC Milan last month.
ESPN
Canada ties Bahrain 2-2 in pre-World Cup exhibition
An own goal off the leg of Ali Abdula Haram in the 81st minute gave Canada a 2-2 draw against Bahrain at Manama on Friday night in its next-to-last exhibition before the World Cup. Ismael Kone put Canada ahead in the sixth minute with his first international goal, beating goalkeeper...
ESPN
No days off, Ronaldo: Man Utd boss Ten Hag lays down law to players before World Cup
Erik ten Hag has said he expects Cristiano Ronaldo to be available for Manchester United's last game before the World Cup and insisted his international players will not get the weekend off before the tournament in Qatar. Ronaldo missed United's 4-2 League Cup win against Aston Villa on Thursday with...
ESPN
Coco Gauff, Caty McNally doubles win, lift U.S. past Poland at BJK Cup
GLASGOW, Scotland -- Coco Gauff and Caty McNally beat the Polish pair of Magda Linette and Alicja Rosolska 6-1, 6-2 to give the United States a 2-1 win at the Billie Jean King Cup team event on Wednesday. Earlier Linette beat Madison Keys 6-4, 4-6, 6-2 in singles to force...
ESPN
Brittney Griner moving to Russian penal colony; exact location unknown
Brittney Griner is being transferred to a Russian penal colony -- a move her family has dreaded since Griner's August conviction on drug charges -- but her lawyers don't know where she is or where she's heading, her Russian legal team announced early Wednesday in Moscow. The transfer began Friday,...
ESPN
Mercedes F1 team suspends partnership with FTX
The Mercedes Formula One team said on Friday they had suspended a partnership agreement with troubled cryptocurrency exchange FTX ahead of the season's penultimate race in Brazil. FTX, one of the world's largest crypto exchanges, is scrambling to raise billions in funds to stave off collapse while regulators have stepped...
ESPN
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp handed touchline ban for Man City outburst
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp will miss Saturday's Premier League clash with Southampton after being given a one-match touchline ban by the Football Association for clashing with the assistant referee during last month's win over Manchester City. Klopp was shown a red card for confronting the official after forward Mohamed Salah...
ESPN
Pressure is on Chelsea, Potter after cup exit to Man City as Pulisic fails to seize chance
MANCHESTER, England -- Manchester City are through to the fourth round of the Carabao Cup after a 2-0 win over Chelsea at the Etihad Stadium. Riyad Mahrez and Julian Alvarez got the goals for Pep Guardiola's side in the second half, but they also needed an impressive performance from second-choice goalkeeper Stefan Ortega to ensure progress in a competition they won four times in a row between 2018 and 2021.
Brittney Griner Is Headed to a Truly Horrific Place
Overcrowding, grueling labor and physical and sexual abuse are all common in these modern versions of Soviet-era Gulags.
ESPN
USWNT winning culture, mentality disappearing after third-straight loss - Carli Lloyd
Two-time World Cup winner Carli Lloyd said that the current United States women's national team has lost the winning mentality that once defined it after the team fell to its third-straight loss on Thursday. The USWNT went down 2-1 to Germany at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, after...
