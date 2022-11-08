ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ESPN

'Devastated' Reece James out of England's World Cup squad

Gareth Southgate has told Chelsea defender Reece James he will not be included in England's 26-man squad for the World Cup finals. In a statement on social media, James said he was "devastated" and added that he "truly believed" he could help the team in Qatar. The 22-year-old was in a race against time to be fit after sustaining a knee injury against AC Milan last month.
ESPN

Canada ties Bahrain 2-2 in pre-World Cup exhibition

An own goal off the leg of Ali Abdula Haram in the 81st minute gave Canada a 2-2 draw against Bahrain at Manama on Friday night in its next-to-last exhibition before the World Cup. Ismael Kone put Canada ahead in the sixth minute with his first international goal, beating goalkeeper...
ESPN

Brittney Griner moving to Russian penal colony; exact location unknown

Brittney Griner is being transferred to a Russian penal colony -- a move her family has dreaded since Griner's August conviction on drug charges -- but her lawyers don't know where she is or where she's heading, her Russian legal team announced early Wednesday in Moscow. The transfer began Friday,...
ESPN

Mercedes F1 team suspends partnership with FTX

The Mercedes Formula One team said on Friday they had suspended a partnership agreement with troubled cryptocurrency exchange FTX ahead of the season's penultimate race in Brazil. FTX, one of the world's largest crypto exchanges, is scrambling to raise billions in funds to stave off collapse while regulators have stepped...
ESPN

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp handed touchline ban for Man City outburst

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp will miss Saturday's Premier League clash with Southampton after being given a one-match touchline ban by the Football Association for clashing with the assistant referee during last month's win over Manchester City. Klopp was shown a red card for confronting the official after forward Mohamed Salah...
ESPN

Pressure is on Chelsea, Potter after cup exit to Man City as Pulisic fails to seize chance

MANCHESTER, England -- Manchester City are through to the fourth round of the Carabao Cup after a 2-0 win over Chelsea at the Etihad Stadium. Riyad Mahrez and Julian Alvarez got the goals for Pep Guardiola's side in the second half, but they also needed an impressive performance from second-choice goalkeeper Stefan Ortega to ensure progress in a competition they won four times in a row between 2018 and 2021.

