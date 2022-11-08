ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkshire County, MA

Berkshire Residents Need Your Help to Stay Warm This Winter

Just like we mentioned regarding food insecurities being on the rise in the southern Berkshires, this is also the case for people who are in need of winter clothing. Every year, the need for warm winter clothing rises. Berkshire County residents are quite aware of just how frigid it can be during the winter months. The last thing anybody in the Berkshires wants to worry about during the cold months is not having enough warm winter clothing. Sadly, this is a worry among many local community members.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
The Downtown Pittsfield, Inc. Thankful Food Drive is Here!

While the holiday season is approaching ever so fast, it is also that time of year to not only give thanks for what we're fortunate to have, but also to make sure we do what we can to help those that are less fortunate during the upcoming holidays. Just in time, Downtown Pittsfield, Inc. has announced that their Thankful Food Drive is underway!
PITTSFIELD, MA
North Adams Woman Arrested For Murder Of Grandmother

It was a busy weekend for North Adams Police. According to a media statement from the Berkshire District Attorney's Office, a 26-year-old North Adams was arrested by law enforcement on Friday night charging her with the murder of her grandmother. According to the statement, North Adams police officers arrested Kelsie...
NORTH ADAMS, MA
Does the Average November Temperature for Western MA Surprise You?

The folks in Massachusetts have been treated to some pretty mild temperatures as we are still early into November. I remember thinking recently that it seems like Halloween is still a month away as the days have been beautiful with very mild temperatures. As a matter of fact, if you look at the Western Massachusetts and Berkshire forecast for the next 9 or 10 days, you're going to continue to see mild temperatures ranging anywhere from the mid-50s to the low 70s. This is a great opportunity to get outside and enjoy the weather. If you're like me, you still may have some raking to catch up on which I plan on doing over the weekend as temperatures will be in the lower 70s. Seize the moment I say.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Berkshire County Native Has a Net Worth of an Incredible $30 Million

One thing I have noticed when looking up celebrities is one of the first suggestions you'll see in a Google search is their net worth. It goes to show that the public is interested in the big stars' financial stats. Some of those celebrities with the big ticket net worths hail from or live in Massachusetts and Berkshire County. For example, we previously featured an article on James Taylor's net worth. If you want to know what his number is, you can check it out by going here. We also featured an article on Massachusetts-born celebrity Mark Wahlberg. His net worth is just out of this world. Yeah, the number is pretty high. You can view and faint at the number by going here.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
Summer Street In Lanesborough To Fully Reopen On Friday

After about a month and a half of construction on both a new sidewalk project and the laying of new pipe, Summer St. will fully reopen on Friday according to Lanesborough DPW Director, Charlie Durfee. The $320,000 pipe replacement is complete. The heavily traveled Summer St. goes from Rte. 7...
The Berkshires Could See Snow Next Week

On my run earlier today, I sort of looked to the sky and thanked the universe for mild temperatures here in early to mid-November 2022! It was 65 on Friday and some heavy rain is forecasted for the overnight and into Saturday morning. Cindy Bartlett of Bousquet Mountain Ski School...
PITTSFIELD, MA
Customers Can’t Stop Raving About This New Berkshires Restaurant!

It's one thing to have a new restaurant and/or eatery open up for the sake of new incoming business, but it's also pretty great when it seems like all anyone does it talk about how amazing your new joint is. There's a new spot that has opened up in the Berkshires and people can't seem to shut up about how great it is!
LEE, MA
Pittsfield, MA
