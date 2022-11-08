November 14, 2022 – 6:00 PM (Gonzales) a. Approval of the October 11, 2022 meeting minutes. a. Approval of Waiver requests from Conway Development, LLC of the Ascension Parish Land Development Code to allow for the permitting and construction of a mechanical stormwater pumping system for the purpose of maintaining the design of static water surface elevation and resulting required detention volume in the existing and proposed detention pond system. 17-508. Storm Water Detention design requirements are as follows: The outfall storm water detention facilities shall be gravity driven. Mechanical systems, such as pumps, should not be used for discharging flow from detention ponds. (Jeff Vallee, Conway Development, LLC.; Jeff Diamond, Quality Engineering & Surveying, LLC.).

ASCENSION PARISH, LA ・ 15 HOURS AGO