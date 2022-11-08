Read full article on original website
East Ascension Drainage meeting agenda (Monday)
November 14, 2022 – 6:00 PM (Gonzales) a. Approval of the October 11, 2022 meeting minutes. a. Approval of Waiver requests from Conway Development, LLC of the Ascension Parish Land Development Code to allow for the permitting and construction of a mechanical stormwater pumping system for the purpose of maintaining the design of static water surface elevation and resulting required detention volume in the existing and proposed detention pond system. 17-508. Storm Water Detention design requirements are as follows: The outfall storm water detention facilities shall be gravity driven. Mechanical systems, such as pumps, should not be used for discharging flow from detention ponds. (Jeff Vallee, Conway Development, LLC.; Jeff Diamond, Quality Engineering & Surveying, LLC.).
Sheriff’s Christmas Crusade accepting applications through November 14
Sheriff Bobby Webre’s Christmas Crusade is now accepting applications through November 14th. You can pick up and return an application at any of the following Sheriff’s Office locations:. Gonzales Business Office: 828 S. Irma Blvd., Gonzales. Donaldsonville Business Office: 300 Houmas St., Donaldsonville. Hickley M. Waguespack Center: 1201...
Change Order for New River Dredging project would add 153 days
Boone Services, LLC has entered the City of Gonzales as its dredging of New River proceeds apace. Progress has been hampered by “supply chain issues” and the necessity of avoiding “existing utilities” that resulted in a request for a Change Order from East Ascension Drainage Board. Boone is seeking an increase to the original contract amount and a 153 day extension (see agenda item below scheduled for EA Drainage’s Monday meeting).
Leader of BR drug trafficking group, with Prairieville stash house, gets 30 years
United States Attorney Ronald C. Gathe, Jr. announced the sentencing of Travis R. James, age 38 of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, as part of Operation Hidden Fee, an extensive federal, state, and local investigation by the Middle District Organized Crime and Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) aimed at a drug trafficking network based and operating in Baton Rouge.
