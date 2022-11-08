ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watertown, NY

Heavy rain for the afternoon

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - We’re in for another warm day, but don’t expect much sunshine. It will be cloudy for the morning and afternoon highs will be in the mid-60s. What’s left of Tropical Storm Nicole will make its way into Jefferson and Lewis counties by early afternoon and St. Lawrence County by late afternoon.
SAINT LAWRENCE COUNTY, NY
Traffic advisory: Ward Street in Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The 100 block of Watertown’s Ward Street will be closed Friday as city crews make road repairs. The street will be closed from Washington Street to Myrtle Avenue starting at 7 a.m. Work is expected to be completed by 4 p.m. Driver should consider...
WATERTOWN, NY
A line at Disney World? Voters surprised by lines at polls

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Elections officials in the tri-county area say they’re very happy with voter turnout for Tuesday’s mid-term election. At polling places in Jefferson County, people had to stand in lines they’d never seen before. Turnout is up more than 600 voters compared to the last mid-term election.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
Thousand Islands Museum to present Festival of the Trees

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Thousand Islands Museum in Clayton is hosting its Festival of the Trees. Jeff Garnsey is vice president of the Festival of the Trees board. He says it’s a good chance for people to view several creatively decorated trees for free. Watch the video...
CLAYTON, NY
2 groups getting ready to help the homeless this winter

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - With colder temperatures upon us, homelessness continues to be a problem. But, a couple of organizations are getting ready to help. Under the pavilion in the J.B. Wise parking lot in Watertown is a growing number of tents as the homeless population tries to stay warm.
WATERTOWN, NY
North country observes Veterans Day

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - “Never was so much owed by so many to so few” - wartime words still echo today as the north country observed Veterans Day on Friday. Veterans laid wreaths in front of VFW Post 1400 on Bellew Avenue in Watertown to salute those who’ve served in the military.
WATERTOWN, NY
Warming center opens in Lewis County

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - In Lewis County, the Department of Social Services has announced its warming shelter is now open. It’s located in the basement of the Bethel Church of the Nazarene on State Route 12 in Lowville. It’ll be open 7 days a week from 7 p.m....
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
Morning Checkup: A North Country Festival of Trees Gala

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The gala is returning to A North Country Festival of Trees. Dawn Atwood, Samaritan Medical Center community relations / event coordinator, says it will be the first time the gala has been held since 2019. Watch the video for her interview during Samaritan’s Morning Checkup...
WATERTOWN, NY
TV Dinner: Cranberry-Orange glaze

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - This glaze is perfect for Thanksgiving. Or pretty much any meal. Chef Chris Manning made us a cranberry glaze he says goes well with turkey, chicken, pork, or ham. It would even be a great dipping sauce for chicken tenders. Cranberry-Orange Glaze. - 1 14-ounce...
WATERTOWN, NY
Helen Marie Rogers, 99, of Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Helen Marie Rogers, age 99, of Ogdensburg, NY, passed away on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at St. Joseph’s Nursing Home, Ogdensburg. A complete obituary will be posted at the convenience of the family. Services are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg.
OGDENSBURG, NY
Watertown to resume brush & yard waste pickup

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown city DPW will resume picking up residents’ yard waste and brush starting Thursday. The pickups were suspended Monday because of mechanical issues with two of the city’s recycling trucks. City officials say the pickups will continue with Thursday’s regularly scheduled routes,...
WATERTOWN, NY
Nora W. Bajjaly, 87, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Nora W. Bajjaly, 87, a resident of Watertown, NY passed away peacefully November 7, 2022 in her home, surrounded by her family. She was born on November 15, 1934, daughter of Dr. Wallace and Ruth (Johnston) Troup in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. She was a graduate of Glebe High School and attended Queens University in Kingston, Ontario where she met and married Dr. Floyd L. Bajjaly on October 11, 1955. His education took them to both Columbus and Athens, Ohio where they raised their four children. In 1965, Dr. Bajjaly’s professional career took them to Liverpool, NY and finally in 1967 to Watertown, NY.
WATERTOWN, NY
Send It To 7 Pics of the Week: Lunar eclipse, a new Carthage café & more!

(WWNY) - How about that lunar eclipse Tuesday morning? It entered totality just before 6 a.m. and Donna Pray in Depeyster was up watching. So was Sharon DaFoe in Richville. And Josh Nichol, while working the fields in Copenhagen. Sherry Shattuck saw a really interesting iridescent effect. Not moon-related, but...
CARTHAGE, NY
Veterans group hands out cold weather gear to homeless

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Boots, blankets and bikes. A group of veterans is giving back to keep the homeless warm before winter. The Combat Vets Motorcycle Association handed out cold weather packs to the homeless over the weekend at the Butler Pavilion in Watertown. Operation Warmfront was originally designed...
WATERTOWN, NY
Gray defeats Duffy in 116th Assembly race

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Scott Gray has defeated Susan Duffy in the race for the 116th Assembly District. “It’s been a great eight months, that’s all I can say,” Gray said Tuesday night. Eight months after announcing his candidacy for the 116th Assembly District, Gray declared...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY

