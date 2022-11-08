ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Comments / 0

Related
kslnewsradio.com

Utah National Guard to hold Veterans Day concert Friday

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah National Guard will host its 67th annual Veterans Day concert Friday at 7 p.m. The event will be held at the Tabernacle on Temple Square. It is free and open to the public. This concert will honor the Korean War “Remembering the Forgotten...
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

3 women arrested in Utah are tied to national baby formula theft ring, police say

RIVERDALE, Utah — Three Romanian national women were recently arrested in connection with what police say is a nationwide baby formula theft ring. Cristina Dumitru, 19, Critina Papalete, 34, and Loredana Parolea, age unknown, were charged Oct. 21 in 2nd District Court with engaging in a pattern of unlawful activity, a second-degree felony; retail theft, a third-degree felony; and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, a class B misdemeanor. Police say federal charges are also being considered, but as of Thursday have not been filed.
RIVERDALE, UT
890kdxu.com

New State Flag for Utah Is Chosen

(Salt Lake City, UT) -- A new design for Utah's state flag will go before the state legislature in January. Yesterday, members of the Utah State Flag Task Force voted unanimously to send the design to state lawmakers. With a few minor changes, the current state flag design has remained untouched since 19-13. The new design features white mountains on a blue backdrop displayed over red rock canyons, which denotes Southern Utah. Besides the red-white-and-blue connection to the American flag, designers say the Utah flag's new colors represent symbols connected to the state. These include the color blue that represents Utah's rivers and lakes, and white that represents Utah's mountain landscapes.
UTAH STATE
wasatchmag.com

Holding Rocks – The Climbing Team at the University of Utah

If you know Utah, you know that rocks are important. They are quite literally, and figuratively, the foundation of this great state that we call home. While all nature lovers appreciate the stunning formations that rocks have formed to make up the famous landscape of Utah, no one quite knows rocks like climbers.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Utah receives grant to study the indium deposit in West Desert

SALT LAKE CITY — Right now, there’s only one place in the United States considered to be an established, confident resource for indium. That’s a mineral that when combined with tin and oxide turns into the clear protective coating on smartphones and display screens. Manufacturers also use...
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Safety tips for those wanting to enjoy the winter outdoors

SALT LAKE CITY — As Utah enters the winter season, the Utah Office of Tourism is offering outdoor enthusiasts three safety tips. The tips are meant to serve as a way to plan and prepare, while also having fun in the snow. Use caution on the road. During the...
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

Emergency managers asking Utahns to prepare 72-hour kits for winter season

SALT LAKE CITY — As another round of winter weather makes its way to the Beehive State, emergency managers are asking Utahns to be prepared with 72-hour kits. “The name of the game for disaster preparedness is being prepared,” said Bryan Stinson with the Utah Division of Emergency Management and Be Ready Utah. “That means to do it beforehand.”
UTAH STATE
kvnutalk

Reckless building as much to blame for tragic Main Street accident – Cache Valley Daily

Thinking about the accident on Main street that claimed the life of a woman in a wheel chair. So many comments from so many different views, however the comments that stuck out the most to me, were those that judged the driver of concrete truck as being less than perfect. I for one do not believe that the driver of the vehicle was anything less. It was an accident, an accident that has become more common than people would like to admit.
saltlakemagazine.com

Veteran Utah Crime Reporter Marcos Ortiz Dies Unexpectedly At 68

Longtime Utah journalist Marcos Ortiz died in his home on Saturday, Nov. 5, at 68 years old, according to ABC4. The local news outlet says the cause of his death is as of yet unknown. Ortiz worked as a journalist in Utah for more than 30 years. With a penchant...
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Late-counted Arizona votes will decide winners of key races

PHOENIX (AP) — A key question hangs over the more than 600,000 ballots left to be tallied in Arizona: Do they look like the state’s late-counted 2020 ballots that overwhelmingly went to Republicans or break down more like the 2018 midterms, when Democrats won most of them?. The...
ARIZONA STATE
kcpw.org

Living Off the Land: Utah’s Public Lands and Gateway Communities

The Hinckley Institute Radio Hour (Original Air Date: August 8, 2022) — This week on the program, a panel of experts discusses Utah’s public lands and the gateway communities that provide access to them. The panel will lay out the problems and opportunities presented by the popularity of these areas and what Utah can do to maintain its natural wonders amidst historic population growth.
UTAH STATE
ABC 4

Potential new Utah State flag narrowed down to final five

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – The Utah State Flag Task Force has narrowed designs for a new Utah state flag to a final five choices. The Task Force will now hold a public meeting at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10 at the Utah State Capitol to review the final designs.
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Mirror Lake Highway closes for the season

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Transportation announced Monday that Mirror Lake Highway, S.R. 150, was closed for the season. The highway joins three other seasonal roads in being closed down for the winter. The seasonal closure will likely last until May, according to UDOT. The highway...
UTAH STATE
890kdxu.com

Earthquake Reported Near Utah-Arizona Border

(Colorado City, AZ) -- Residents of southern Utah may have felt the ground shaking a little early yesterday. The U.S. Geological Survey says an earthquake was detected about a mile east of Colorado City, Arizona during the early morning hours. The area is just south of the Utah-Arizona border. Reports indicate that Utahns in Kanab and Hurricane felt the tremor, which had a magnitude of three-point-eight.
UTAH STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy