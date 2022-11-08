Read full article on original website
Related
kjzz.com
New benefits highlighted for Utah veterans that some might be missing out on
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Less than 1% of the U.S. population chooses to serve their country and those that serve are awarded certain benefits that veterans advocates say some might be missing out on. "Utah is very patriotic. We love our veterans,” said Cory Pearson, the Deputy Director...
kslnewsradio.com
Utah National Guard to hold Veterans Day concert Friday
SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah National Guard will host its 67th annual Veterans Day concert Friday at 7 p.m. The event will be held at the Tabernacle on Temple Square. It is free and open to the public. This concert will honor the Korean War “Remembering the Forgotten...
KSLTV
3 women arrested in Utah are tied to national baby formula theft ring, police say
RIVERDALE, Utah — Three Romanian national women were recently arrested in connection with what police say is a nationwide baby formula theft ring. Cristina Dumitru, 19, Critina Papalete, 34, and Loredana Parolea, age unknown, were charged Oct. 21 in 2nd District Court with engaging in a pattern of unlawful activity, a second-degree felony; retail theft, a third-degree felony; and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, a class B misdemeanor. Police say federal charges are also being considered, but as of Thursday have not been filed.
890kdxu.com
New State Flag for Utah Is Chosen
(Salt Lake City, UT) -- A new design for Utah's state flag will go before the state legislature in January. Yesterday, members of the Utah State Flag Task Force voted unanimously to send the design to state lawmakers. With a few minor changes, the current state flag design has remained untouched since 19-13. The new design features white mountains on a blue backdrop displayed over red rock canyons, which denotes Southern Utah. Besides the red-white-and-blue connection to the American flag, designers say the Utah flag's new colors represent symbols connected to the state. These include the color blue that represents Utah's rivers and lakes, and white that represents Utah's mountain landscapes.
wasatchmag.com
Holding Rocks – The Climbing Team at the University of Utah
If you know Utah, you know that rocks are important. They are quite literally, and figuratively, the foundation of this great state that we call home. While all nature lovers appreciate the stunning formations that rocks have formed to make up the famous landscape of Utah, no one quite knows rocks like climbers.
Here's why Utahns are being encouraged to display a green light this weekend
You might notice some buildings in Salt Lake County have green lightbulbs illuminated outside this weekend and officials are encouraging residents to hop on the trend.
kslnewsradio.com
Utah receives grant to study the indium deposit in West Desert
SALT LAKE CITY — Right now, there’s only one place in the United States considered to be an established, confident resource for indium. That’s a mineral that when combined with tin and oxide turns into the clear protective coating on smartphones and display screens. Manufacturers also use...
kslnewsradio.com
Safety tips for those wanting to enjoy the winter outdoors
SALT LAKE CITY — As Utah enters the winter season, the Utah Office of Tourism is offering outdoor enthusiasts three safety tips. The tips are meant to serve as a way to plan and prepare, while also having fun in the snow. Use caution on the road. During the...
E-bike use now illegal in Utah wildlife areas
Electric bikes are becoming more popular in the state, but the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources is reminding cyclists that riding them in wildlife management areas is illegal.
KUTV
Dangerous Utah parole fugitive wanted with history of mental health issues
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — UPDATE THU 11/10 9:45 AM: Since this original report, Devin Scott Thornock, on the Metro Gang Unit's 10 Most Wanted List has been captured and is back in the Utah State Correctional Facility in Salt Lake according to Mike Haddon with the Board of Pardons and Parole.
kslnewsradio.com
Nicole weakens after striking Florida’s east coast as the first US hurricane in November in nearly 40 years
(CNN) — At least two people have died during the damage wrought by Nicole’s overnight landfall Thursday along Florida’s eastern shore, which knocked out power to thousands, pushed buildings near collapse and flooded the coast as the first hurricane to hit the United States in November in nearly 40 years.
KSLTV
Emergency managers asking Utahns to prepare 72-hour kits for winter season
SALT LAKE CITY — As another round of winter weather makes its way to the Beehive State, emergency managers are asking Utahns to be prepared with 72-hour kits. “The name of the game for disaster preparedness is being prepared,” said Bryan Stinson with the Utah Division of Emergency Management and Be Ready Utah. “That means to do it beforehand.”
kvnutalk
Reckless building as much to blame for tragic Main Street accident – Cache Valley Daily
Thinking about the accident on Main street that claimed the life of a woman in a wheel chair. So many comments from so many different views, however the comments that stuck out the most to me, were those that judged the driver of concrete truck as being less than perfect. I for one do not believe that the driver of the vehicle was anything less. It was an accident, an accident that has become more common than people would like to admit.
saltlakemagazine.com
Veteran Utah Crime Reporter Marcos Ortiz Dies Unexpectedly At 68
Longtime Utah journalist Marcos Ortiz died in his home on Saturday, Nov. 5, at 68 years old, according to ABC4. The local news outlet says the cause of his death is as of yet unknown. Ortiz worked as a journalist in Utah for more than 30 years. With a penchant...
kslnewsradio.com
Late-counted Arizona votes will decide winners of key races
PHOENIX (AP) — A key question hangs over the more than 600,000 ballots left to be tallied in Arizona: Do they look like the state’s late-counted 2020 ballots that overwhelmingly went to Republicans or break down more like the 2018 midterms, when Democrats won most of them?. The...
kcpw.org
Living Off the Land: Utah’s Public Lands and Gateway Communities
The Hinckley Institute Radio Hour (Original Air Date: August 8, 2022) — This week on the program, a panel of experts discusses Utah’s public lands and the gateway communities that provide access to them. The panel will lay out the problems and opportunities presented by the popularity of these areas and what Utah can do to maintain its natural wonders amidst historic population growth.
ABC 4
Potential new Utah State flag narrowed down to final five
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – The Utah State Flag Task Force has narrowed designs for a new Utah state flag to a final five choices. The Task Force will now hold a public meeting at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10 at the Utah State Capitol to review the final designs.
kslnewsradio.com
Mirror Lake Highway closes for the season
SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Transportation announced Monday that Mirror Lake Highway, S.R. 150, was closed for the season. The highway joins three other seasonal roads in being closed down for the winter. The seasonal closure will likely last until May, according to UDOT. The highway...
890kdxu.com
Earthquake Reported Near Utah-Arizona Border
(Colorado City, AZ) -- Residents of southern Utah may have felt the ground shaking a little early yesterday. The U.S. Geological Survey says an earthquake was detected about a mile east of Colorado City, Arizona during the early morning hours. The area is just south of the Utah-Arizona border. Reports indicate that Utahns in Kanab and Hurricane felt the tremor, which had a magnitude of three-point-eight.
KSLTV
Snow survey hydrologist: Utah is off to a great start, but snow needs to keep coming
SALT LAKE CITY — There was a flurry of excitement Monday among weather watchers in Utah because of the snow and rain that has already arrived and the fact that there is more in the forecast. Due to the extended drought, the region really needs a snowy winter. Right...
Comments / 0