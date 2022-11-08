Wisconsin 2022 midterm election coverage: Dane County turnout could exceed 85%

Wisconsinites are heading to the polls November 8 for the 2022 midterm election. On the ballot are races for governor, U.S. Senate and Congress as well as some county-wide races. Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.

Follow along here for live coverage all day.

Appleton polling place seeing high turnout

Halfway through Election Day, midterm voter turnout had already surpassed primary turnout at First Congregational United Church of Christ in Appleton.

By 2 p.m., the polling place had 50% of registered voters in its wards cast their ballots, according to Chief Inspector Carolyn Klein-Marsh.

“(In the primary), we had about 33% of eligible voters vote by the end of the night,” Klein-Marsh said. “This is really good turnout today.”

There has also been an uptick in curbside voting at the polling place.

Klein-Marsh said seven people had cast their ballots curbside by 2 p.m., when most elections, she’s seen about three the whole day.

— Sophia Voight

Mike Draeger, a Nashotah resident, describes himself as a “blue collar guy who works hard and wants a fair election.” He’s voting for Republicans this year. He considers himself a moderate, but said it’s hard to do so these days.

“I vote Republican, not because I'm proud of them or admire them,” Draeger said. “I vote Republican because I'm terrified of the Democrats and what they have become these days.”

Evers’ response to COVID-19 is just one example of the many radical choices made on the left, he said.

“I don't think (Tim) Michels would be as quick to destroy our local businesses like Evers did,” Draeger said. “I'm very disappointed with how (the pandemic) was handled.”

Draeger voted at Nashotah Village Hall, and votes in every election he can. “It's my duty. I have to do it,” he said. “I cannot complain about the problem unless I'm at the polls.”

By 3 p.m., about 600 people voted at Nashotah Village Hall, said village clerk Cynthia Pfeifer. About 20 people so far have registered to vote today, she said. The polling place has been busy, but that isn’t unusual for them, she said.

“It was real busy earlier,” Pfeifer said. “Now it seems like it's slowing down a little bit. It'll get busier again when school gets out, and then for the rest of the evening.”

The main issues that drove Draeger to the polls are government spending and gun rights. He is tired of losing so much of his paycheck to taxes when he doesn’t see any positive change in the community.

“The budget's laughable,” he said. “How come when Walker was in office, we actually had a surplus? You never hear that word with Evers.”

And while Draeger “doesn’t have 100 guns at home,” he votes to preserve his right to hunt.

— Quinn Clark

Dane County turnout could exceed 85%

After projecting an 85% voter turnout earlier today, Dane County Clerk Scott McDonell is now calling that a “floor” projection which may go higher.

Melanie Conklin, a spokesperson for the Dane County Clerk’s Office, said the office had to request an additional 3,000 ballots this afternoon for polling locations on the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus and the city's east side.

“Just had to reorder some ballots. I ordered a lot of ballots. So take that as some sort of tea leaf,” McDonell said in a tweet.

Conklin said it was a proactive request and none of the city’s polling locations have run out of ballots. She said no locations in the city have reported any issues.

— Elliot Hughes

The scene in Mequon and Milwaukee's north side

Chief poll inspector at Rufus King High School, Victoria Robinson, has been working the polls at the school for about five years. She says this is the strongest turnout she’s seen, adding that its been “steady” all day. She also said she’s seen more first time voters than she’s seen before.

“We had at least 20 first time voters this morning,” she said

Khari Pleas-Carnie, 22, lives in the Rufus King neighborhood and said he felt it was necessary to vote because he doesn’t want to see legislation implemented that was passed in other states. He encourages others his age to vote saying, “A lot of people my age won’t be able to go out to the booth or don’t see the importance of going out to the booth and I’m just like, 'Your voice matters.'”

The stream of voters has briefly slowed in Mequon at the Lumen Christi Catholic Church located at 2750 W Mequon Rd as of 1:45p.m. Chief Inspector Diana Turner said the polling place was busy this morning and are expecting more voters later in the day.

As of 2:30p.m., voters are waiting more than 30 minutes to get inside the polling place at the Shorewood Village Center, located at 3920 N. Murray Ave. Chief Inspector Janet Kreilein said the line has been mostly consistent throughout the day. Between wards 1-4, more than 750 people have voted, and in wards 5-8, 625 voters have cast their ballots as of 2:30p.m. Kreilein said turnout has been comparable to a presidential Election-Day race.

— Drake Bentley and Alexandria Groth

Student IDs need expiration dates

Turnout was high at Riverside High school with many new registrants, said chief inspector Bill Christianson, just before explaining to a UWM student that he needed a different student ID to vote.

Students who have out-of-state drivers licenses can use student IDs instead, but the IDs must have expiration dates. The regular UWM IDs don’t have that, so students need to request them, Christianson said.

Christianson told the student he could fill out a provisional ballot and later bring his ID, or he could walk back to UWM to get a new ID printed that day. The student walked.

Other than those issues, Christianson said the day was running smoothly, with two election observers visiting from the Republican Party and one from the Democratic Party.

“I was expecting a lot more; they prepared us for a lot more,” he said.

In the gym at Riverside, Wenshet Burkman voted for the first time Tuesday as a new citizen. She brought her two kids to vote at Riverside High School, where they helped her feed her ballot into the machine.

“I was a little nervous because I had never seen it but it was really easy,” she said.

Burkman said abortion was a top issue for her. She also wanted to support public education and especially would like to see better school meals. Her kids attend Maryland Montessori.

Another voter at Riverside, Ali Reese, also said abortion was a top issue. She said she wished the Democrats’ advertising would have gone more into other issues in addition to abortion, but it was still a big concern.

“I didn’t want things that I might be able to have a say in just get blown over, because I didn’t have a say,” she said.

— Rory Linnane

The Justice Department has election monitors in 64 jurisdictions in 24 states today, including Milwaukee and Racine.

The department has sent monitors to election sites for more than five decades to make sure polling sites are complying with federal voting rights laws.

The department's monitors include workers from the Civil Rights Division and U.S. Attorneys' Offices.

Civil Rights Division personnel also are taking tips from the public about possible violations of the federal voting rights laws online at civilrights.justice.gov or by phone at 800-253-3931.

— Ashley Luthern

Hmong voters want their voices heard

Jimmy Xiong, 45, voted for Democrats Tuesday at Richard Kluge Elementary School, around the corner from where he lives in Milwaukee’s Silver Spring neighborhood.

“It all comes down to voting,” he said. “It’s very critical right now. Democrats need every bit of help.”

Xiong doesn’t trust Republicans to pay attention to people like him, and he credits Democrats with a hot job market and improving worker wages. Xiong himself recently switched jobs. He had earned about $14 an hour at his previous job, but now earns $19 an hour working at a manufacturing company in New Berlin.

He also stands to benefit from student loan relief that President Joe Biden, a Democrat, announced earlier this year. Xiong has a two-year degree and about $20,000 in student loans, he said. He submitted an application for loan forgiveness through Biden’s initiative, which is currently being held up by legal challenges. If the loan forgiveness goes through, Xiong said it would help “a lot.”

Ying Yang, 50, was at Kluge School with her daughter, who helped translate the ballot for her. It was Yang's second or third time voting, and this was the first time Yang — who doesn't speak much English — had assistance, she said through her daughter.

Yang voted because she wanted to make the Hmong and Southeast Asian community heard, she said through her daughter, Lisa Vue.

The polling site did not have a Hmong-speaking poll worker. Jackie Christian, the chief inspector at the site, said people who need language assistance usually bring someone with them who can help translate or interpret.

— Sarah Volpenhein

In Bay View, security guard's first day includes poll security

Shauniqua Johnson didn’t expect her first day as a security guard to include helping out at the polls Tuesday.

Johnson, who was recently hired by Durable Security Services, was assigned to work the lobby of the Bay View Branch of the Milwaukee Public Library for Election Day.

However, seeing the early morning rush, she volunteered to help guide voters as they came through the doors, working with a poll worker to direct voters to the registration and ballot pick-up tables.

By early afternoon she’d encountered happy people, angry people and people who just didn’t want to talk, she said.

“It’s quite the experience,” Johnson said. “I kind of like it. I didn’t know I’d be such a people person until today.”

Chief inspector Dawn Wenszell was appreciative of the help on a day she called “insane.”

The polling place picked up an additional ward with a lot of apartment buildings this year, and many of the voters were new to the area and needed to register to vote, she said. As of 1 p.m., 646 ballots had been cast at the library.

“This is the busiest I recall, Wenszell said.

At the library and at the South Shore Park Pavillion, voters were standing in long lines when polls opened.

Election inspector Mary Dannecker said poll workers set up an extra table to split Ward 239, allowing them to move voters through the line more quickly.

Things had slowed by the lunch hour, giving Dannecker some breathing room as she checked in poll workers who were arriving for the afternoon and evening shift.

As of noon, 740 people had voted at the pavilion.

“This feels way ahead of most elections,” Dannecker’s husband and co-inspector, Joe Dannecker, said.

— Karl Ebert

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson just made an appearance at Central Count after visiting polling stations across the city, including the south and north sides. He took to the microphone to congratulate the election workers present on their hard work.

“I know that over the course of the past couple of years what happens right here in places like this and Wisconsin have gotten more of a microscope, and those of you who have taken so much of your time, your energy, your effort to make sure we have a transparent day,” he said.

“I want to thank you for stepping up to make sure that we continue to have a functioning, well-run elections organization right here in the City of Milwaukee,” Johnson said. “It’s good for the city. It’s good for the state.

— Vanessa Swales

West Bend police said a 38-year-old man is in custody after entering the West Bend Community Memorial Library with a knife and “demanding for staff to ‘stop the voting.'" No one was injured in the incident, though voting was interrupted for about 30 minutes.

Voters and children playing in a nearby play area were escorted into the voting room, a poll worker said, and the doors were shut.

“Heavy police presence,” the poll worker said. “They were all over the place.”

Library staff declined to comment on the incident.

The incident took place at 12:35 p.m., and voting operations have returned to normal. In fact, voters who came later weren't even aware of what had transpired.

One man said one of his workers told him about it: “I guess nothing surprises me anymore," he said. "I just don’t understand it. Go vote if you don’t like (how things are going).”

About an hour before the incident, West Bend city officials told the Journal Sentinel there had been no reported issues across the city’s eight polling locations.

More than 500 voters cast their votes shortly before 1 p.m. at West Bend’s City Hall — a number poll workers said was high compared to previous elections.

“It’s been busy,” said John Strange, a volunteer who has worked the polls at past elections in the city. “We had about 30 or 40 people in line before we opened up.”

City officials said they expected a high turnout Tuesday. They projected about half of the more than 18,000 eligible voters in the city, including 5,000 absentee votes before Election Day, had voted by noon.

Shortly after noon, voters formed two lines just inside the city hall — one to register to vote and another to collect a ballot and vote.

Mark Vos, 59, said he voted for Republicans across the ticket and noted that races for governor and Senate are tight.

Vos said rising prices were a big problem for him. He sees Republicans like Tim Michels and Ron Johnson as being able to bring down those costs.

“It’s very expensive, and I’m on a fixed income,” Vos said. “So I need all the help I can get.”

Other voters expressed a range of reasons they came out to vote Tuesday. One woman said she didn’t like what she called Democrats’ “woke agenda” in schools, and another man said he refused to vote for anyone endorsed by former President Donald Trump.

Melissa Nichelson and her mother, Sandra Wallace, voted shortly after 12:30. Abortion rights, they said is a key issue this election. Inflation is also an issue, Wallace said, “but that’s something I really don’t blame on Joe Biden. I blame it on COVID.”

“We’re probably in the minority here saying that,” Nichelsen said, noting Washington County is strongly Republican. “But we’re used to it.”

— Lawrence Andrea

'I wanted to change the narrative'

The nation's voting rights struggle factored into Tyron Cooper’s, 44, decision to come to the polls today at the Clinton Rose Senior Center on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive

“Pretty much exercising the right to vote because our ancestors didn’t have that right in the past,” Cooper said “(I) wanted to do my part in something that we as African Americans weren't able to do before.”

Even as a Black man, he said his biggest issue in this election is access to abortion. He said Mandela Barnes’s challenger, Ron Johnson, has said some “barbaric” things when it comes to reproductive rights.

“I wanted to change that narrative,” Cooper said.

“We are all in agreement that abortion should not be used for birth control … and there is plenty of reason why a woman would or wouldn’t, but that should be an option.”

— La Risa Lynch

At the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee student union, which is one of the city’s largest polling places, poll workers said turnout was steady throughout the morning and will pick up later in the day. A long table with at least seven chairs were filled with people registering to vote.

First-time voter Max Zimmerman, a music major at the school, was among them. He called the voter registration process “super easy.”

Zimmerman voted blue down the ballot because he said women’s and LGBTQ rights are under threat.

There were six election observers at one point in the day but no issues reported, according to the polling place’s chief inspector.

Lines sometimes formed outside the voting room, especially before and after class-period changes.

“Stay in line,” one older woman called out to the students waiting in line. “Your vote is really important.”

— Kelly Meyerhofer

Other than routine reports of long lines at polling locations this morning, “as of this afternoon there are no major issues that have been reported and Election Day in Wisconsin is going smoothly,” the state’s chief election official said.

Megan Wolfe, the administrator for the Wisconsin Elections Commission, made the remarks at a 1 p.m. online news conference as officials across the state reported high turnout.

Lines of 45 minutes to an hour were reported in Shorewood, Milwaukee’s Bay View neighborhood, Wauwatosa and Hayward, according to Alyssa Mauk, a spokesperson for the ACLU of Wisconsin.

Other polling locations on Milwaukee’s north and northwest sides reporting higher than average voter turnout in the morning with smaller wait times, while turnout in Dane County is expected to reach 85%, according to County Clerk Scott McDonell.

Wolfe said more than 815,000 absentee ballots had been requested in Wisconsin and more than 741,000 had been marked as returned by the morning.

Officials and members of both political parties said they were had not been notified of any substantial issues, but some of them did acknowledge a range of small concerns.

Wolfe said she has seen “minor reports of potentially tense situations” regarding poll observers on social media, but she said “we’re not aware of any major disturbances at any of our polling places.”

Barbara Beckert, director of external advocacy at Disability Rights Wisconsin, said she received a report of one voting location not offering curbside voting for disabled persons. But most of the calls she received in the morning centered around disabled people needing transportation to the polls and a lack of options in places such as Racine and Waukesha.

“Otherwise, we’ve really only seen routine calls and questions at this point,” Wolfe said.

— Elliot Hughes

Sorority helps run polling at Senior center

Voting at the Clinton Rose Senior Center was a Delta affair, with the Delta Sigma Theta sorority returning to staff their adopted polling location. Poll Chief Kimberly Eubanks said she was “shocked” at the high turnout in a good way. More than 200 voters and nearly 40 new registrations were recorded at the site with 6 ½ hours to go until doors close.

Sherell McKinney, a poll worker who has been participating in election work for at least 15 years, said the turnout reminded her of the 2020 election.

“There’s so many people who want Ron Johnson out and don’t want Michels in,” she said.

McKinney, who said she was surprised and pleased by the turnout so far, said it proves the get-out-to-vote effort has been much more successful than many anticipated.

“They were really hitting all the issues: social security, abortion,” McKinney said of political campaigns. “It’s making people mad, and they’re coming out.”

— Talis Shelbourne

Things still running smoothly at Central Count in Milwaukee

At Central Count, the ballot-counting process continues to run smoothly. City of Milwaukee Elections Commission director, Claire Woodall-Vogg issued a reminder over the loudspeaker that workers must submit bi-hourly reports that show how many ballots have been run through each of the tabulators.

When asked of her impressions about the process, Wisconsin Elections Commissioner Ann Jacobs said, “Quiet and fairly calm.”

Woodall-Vogg also reminded observers that they may ask election workers what their party affiliation is by asking workers show their colored wristbands (either blue or red). Election workers were also reminded that they play a nonpartisan role in their capacity today, with Woodall-Vogg saying: “We are all nonpartisan today serving our Constitution — not having any discussions about politics.”

There are nine tabulating machines at Central Count.

— Vanessa Swales

Vote.org positioned a food truck outside the polling station at Benjamin Franklin School, giving out free tacos. The effort is part of a national push to encourage people to come out and vote. This is the food truck's first stop and began setting up around noon. The truck plan to give out 1,000 tacos in the area.

A couple miles up the row, Jerry Key said turnout has been brisk at the Villard Square Branch Library. A poll worker for the last 22 years, Key said they will probably have about 200 voters come through the northside site’s doors before the polls close. But as the clock struck noon, 100 people have cast ballots so far.

But because of redistricting. Key noted that a roughly a third of those previously using that polling location had been relocated, and he said that caused a lot confusion and frustration for people.

“People who had been voting here for years had to go someplace else,” Key said.

— La Risa Lynch

The scene in Green Bay, including planned rallies

Voter turnout is higher than usual at the Trinity Church polling location in downtown Green Bay, by noon already exceeding what the location typically sees.

So far about 180 people have voted there when turnout is usually around 160 voters for the entire day, according to the chief inspector.

For voters, this is their chance to swing federal and state government in their party's favor.

Kegan King said the main reason he voted is to push Democrats out of office and put Republicans in.

"That's all I care about," he said.

He voted for "anything with a Republican on it" for all the races on the ballot. His number one issue is President Joe Biden, especially because he doesn't believe Biden won the 2020 presidential election.

"I just can't stand that man. He's running this country into the ground," King said.

Emily Kyle, who aligns mostly with Democrats, voted for Tony Evers for governor for "feminist and education purposes."

One of her top issues is education. "I was a teacher in the past. I have a lot of respect for teachers and have changed career fields due to the times (that we're in) to be honest."

The Green Bay School District has a $92.6 million capital referendum on the ballot which King left blank because he wasn't sure what it was for. Kyle voted for the referendum because as a former teacher, she said she values education.

Two labor unions are holding a rally at 7:30 p.m. outside City Hall's Central Count to "demand city officials be allowed to count every vote," according to a Service Employees International Union Local 1 press release.

Joining SEIU state council member Bianca Guzman is the American Federation of Teachers-Wisconsin executive board member Jon Shelton.

Voters will "speak out" against efforts to "silence the voices of working families," according to the release. Local voters, labor leaders and community leaders will speak at the event.

— Danielle DuClos

The scene in Germantown

At the American Legion Post 1 polling place in Germantown, Jason Adames exited after voting wearing a MAGA hat. He said no one said anything to him or any official told him to remove his hat. He voted peacefully, he said.

"Why not? It is my First Amendment right," Adams said, adding that he has voted over the years at the American Legion six to eight times, and it has always been smooth.

Another voter, Victor Davis, said he is voting because he is fearful that democracy will be taken away. "I can't understand how a man can do so much wrong and not get prosecuted," said Davis. "If it were a Black, Asian or Jew, it would be a whole different story. He offended nearly every ethnic group."

More than a dozen voters said they felt safe voting, and it was smooth. Tom and Dee Kemppainen said the process was smooth. "No one tried to influence us. I was worried about that," said Dee.

By 1 p.m., 835 voters voted at this Germantown location.

— Cathy Kozlowicz

At about 10 a.m., at Central Count there is a group of roughly 25 observers who identify as either independent or unaffiliated, according to Jefferson E. Davis, an observer and spokesman for the Ad-Hoc Committee for Wisconsin’s Full Forensic Physical Cyber Audit. Davis is a conservative who has sought to overturn the 2020 presidential election , a move that is illegal and impossible.

When asked why he was here, he told the Journal Sentinel: “To make sure they don’t cheat,” referring to the election workers.

Davis, a former Menomonee Falls village president who resigned that post in 2005 to settle a campaign finance violation case, still does not accept that Biden won Wisconsin and the presidency.

“Like I said, you beat us fair and square, congratulations, but you cheat, then we got problems.,” he said. “We're not going to be caught with our pants down like we were in ‘18 and ‘20, and probably ‘16 and probably ‘12.”

There is no evidence of widespread voter fraud in any of the elections Davis mentioned.

Davis said the group supported the work done by Former state Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman, who was hired by Assembly Speaker Robin Vos to investigate the 2020 presidential election in Wisconsin. But Gableman produced no evidence that called the election results into question after spending $1 million of taxpayer money and he was eventually fired by Vos , who then called his review "an embarrassment to the state."

The group of observers he mentioned consists primarily of attorneys and lobbyists, with roughly 10 coming from out of state from D.C. and Georgia, Davis said.

— Vanessa Swales

At Milwaukee Central Count,, hundreds of ballots were accidentally cut by a envelope slicer machine.

“One ward had 200 (ballots cut),” said Claire Woodall-Vogg, executive director of the Milwaukee Elections Commission, adding workers did not realize they were cutting ballots.

Workers review the addresses and witnesses for each ward before opening the envelopes with a machine.Woodall-Vogg said the ballots are being reconstructed so they can be counted.

“All the issues have been resolved,” Woodall-Vogg said.

— Ricardo Torres

At the Greenfield Community Center, chief inspector Devan Gracyalny said turnout was the highest he’s ever seen in a non-presidential election since he started working the polling place in 2010.

“I think people are more informed, and COVID’s done and they’re getting out, and it’s good weather,” he said.

Voters were lined up around the block when Gracyalny opened the doors this morning and have continued in a steady stream. He said there’s been less early and absentee voting than in prior years.

“People want to get out and see their vote count, put their ballot in that machine,” he said. “I think people just want to touch it, feel it and get it in there.”

Some Greenfield voters said inflation was top of mind.

Nancy Peterson said it’s been difficult to adjust to rising grocery prices while retired on a fixed income. She said she wasn’t sure exactly what could be done about it, but she put her hope in Republican candidates.

She also voted against a referendum for more funding for Greenfield schools.

“We’ve been pumping big money into schools and they continue to be a concern,” Peterson said. “I don’t think money’s the answer.”

Kevin Nugent, who owns Milwaukee Steakhouse, two gun shops, a sports bar and three other companies, said he was voting for Republicans to “fix the country.” He said pandemic restrictions hurt business.

“It’s been a terrible tragedy what the Democrats have done to this country,” he said.

Voters lined up out the door in Fox Point to cast their ballot at the police station, located at 7300 N Santa Monica Boulevard. As of around 10:30a.m. Chief Inspector Mary Beth Mills said turnout so far has been similar to a presidential election year.

Fox Point voters also have a referendum on the ballot deciding whether to renew a $3.1 million operational referendum. The referendum supports school district programming, class sizes and teacher staffing levels, according to the district.

“I value education. I think it’s important to maintain smaller class sizes and getting the school the funds they need. I went to school there,” said voter Hayley Sentz. She voted at Longacre Pavilion, 7343 N Longacre Road in Fox Point.

Chief Inspector Mark Grady at Longacre Pavilion also said new registrations have been higher than expected. He said it’s been a mix of new residents and first-time voters.

At Indigenous People’s Park , Poll Chief Freda Fowlkes-Bell said the site, with 147 voters before noon, has already surpassed the average number of votes on Election Day, which is roughly 125.

“Our percentage is always higher than the city,” she said. “We have a good group of of neighbors.”

One observer was present, and the scene was bustling with regular traffic. Fowlkes-Bell praised the election commission for its level of organization.

She also said she wasn’t concerned about voter intimidation, adding, “I wish they would come up to me. I’ve got my backup crew. I don’t intimidate easily.”

The poll chief said she believes a combination of aggressive political advertising and more people becoming interested in politics have contributed to the higher-than-normal turnout.

She noted more young people than she’s ever seen before, which she attributed to the marijuana referendum on this year’s ballot.

“I don’t think a lot of people know about it, and if they did, I think more people would come,” she said.

Aaron Bridges, 38, grew up just blocks away from Indigenous Peoples Park where he voted today. With his daughter at his side, he said he wanted to vote to make his voice heard because, he said, “it matters.”

He said in the current polarized political climate, he finds himself “firmly on one side,” citing price inflation as his top issue. “I don’t see the end of it if we continue the current set of policies,” he said.

Bridges said he is also concerned about attempts to transition the country from traditional fuels to “ones that don’t seem to exist yet,” and said he doesn’t believe wind and solar power are ready to sustain the country.

One candidate in particular, Bridges said, stood out to him: Ron Johnson, whom Bridges said made an impression on him after hosting his “COVID-19: A Second Opinion” panel .

“Ron Johnson stepped right into the fray and gave that second opinion and that spoke really loudly to me,” Bridges said.

In Menasha, by 11 a.m., the polling place located in the Menasha Senior Center had processed about 900 votes between absentee ballots and in-person voters. The location serves about 2,500 voters, according to Chief Inspector Rob Konitzer.

The line hadn’t been out the door, but it did take about an hour to get through the initial rush, he said.

Likewise, another polling place in Menasha at Clovis Grove Elementary School had about 30 people lined up outside when doors opened at 7 a.m., said Chief Inspector Larry Gressler.

Tuesday’s election marks 22 years that Gressler has been working local elections. He said this election is the busiest he’s seen since the 2020 presidential election. The Clovis Grove polling place usually has about six workers, but they doubled that for this election.

Gressler and his team have about 550 absentee ballots to process. Just after 10:30 a.m. they’d made it through roughly a quarter of them and had to recreate nine of them that had been damaged in the mail or some other capacity, which he said isn’t unusual.

There was one ballot Gressler and his team had to reject entirely because the woman had died between the time she submitted her absentee ballot and Tuesday.

Nearly a dozen poll workers at the Benjamin Franklin School sat at tables assisting voters. Roughly 317 people voted at the site, which represents three wards; 52 new voters were registered as well. Two observers were in the room, along with the poll chief who said they haven’t had any issues with voter intimidation.

— Rory Linnane, Alexandria Groth, AnnMarie Hilton and Talis Shelbourne

Green Bay clears 10,000 voters on Election Day

As of 10 a.m., about 10,000 people have voted in Green Bay according to the city's clerk Celestine Jeffreys. She ordered 37,000 ballots for voting at the polls.

There are over 400 election workers across the 27 polling locations. Jeffreys said there are election observers at all voting locations, including Central Count at City Hall.

Only one report of potential voter intimidation or a negative voter experience has been reported to the election protection hotline. It's being investigated by the clerk's office.

"We're dealing with that one," Jeffreys said.

Jeffreys said the turnout for early absentee voting, which ran from Oct. 25 to Nov. 6, was excellent. Each day there was an average of 250 voters, with three of the days seeing over 1,200 voters.

"So far I have to say the turnout's been great," Jeffreys said. "Turn out for in-person absentee voting was really brisk and wonderful."

As of of Friday, there were 51,000 registered voters in Green Bay, which could increase with Election Day voter registration.

— Danielle DuClos

Goodbye, political TV ads

It was a good laugh this morning when WTMJ Channel 4 in Milwaukee tweeted that the last political ad on its airwaves for this election is scheduled to air at 4:46 p.m. this evening.

The scene at South Division High School (and elsewhere)

Voters have been trickling in at South Division High School in Milwaukee, said Melody Villanueva, who is serving as chief of that polling location.As of 10:20 a.m., 31 people, including three first-time voters, had cast ballots at the polling location, which contains two wards, she said.Three voters arrived before 7 a.m. and patiently waited until polls officially opened, she said.

Several voters have asked for language assistance and a bilingual assistant who spoke Spanish was available on site to help those who needed it.

"I would suggest that everybody get out and vote," Villanueva said. "Today is very important. It is for we, the people, to show our involvement and our dedication to protecting our democracy."

At Plymouth Church, poll workers report an uptick in voters thanking them for volunteering their time to help run Election Day.

“People seem overly grateful and appreciative,” said poll worker Joanne Lipo Zovic. “Someone said ‘thank you for working on behalf of our republic.’ That’s not the typical expression of gratitude.”

Nearly 300 ballets had been cast by 10 a.m., which she said are “big numbers” for a midterm in a ward with about 1,200 voters.

Lipo Zovic said the compliments she and other poll workers have received speak to the sensitivities of the current climate around election integrity. The acknowledgement from voters, she said, is simultaneously encouraging and heartbreaking that this is what the country has come to.

In West Allis as of late morning, it’s been a “smooth and organized” Election Day, according to Deputy City Clerk Gina Gresch.

She said there was an initial line at City Hall when the polls first opened, but it’s been steady ever since. She said the other polling places in the city are also “chugging along.”

“People have actually complimented the workers there how smooth and organized it is,” Gresch said.

Those casting their ballots are interested and passionate, she said.

“There's a lot of interest in this one and a lot of people that are making sure they come out to vote,” she said.

A total of 2,430 West Allis voters cast their ballots early and in person, Gresch said.

At Alright United Methodist Church , election poll chief James Napper said turnout is heavier than expected. In the 2020 presidential election, the site brought in 146 voters. Heading into the noon hour, already 75 had voted, including 14 new registrations.

“I think the issues are probably what is contributing to people coming out,” he said.

“Mostly young people, we are very encouraged by this,” said Napper, who has been an election worker for nearly seven years.

He said there have been no worries around voter intimidation.

— Ashley Luthern, Kelly Meyerhofer, Bob Dohr, Talis Shelbourne and La Risa Lynch

Not registered? Remember, Wisconsin has same-day voting registration

Tomethius "Marley" Brown, 31, and his fiancée, Alexandria, 35, completed same-day voter registration at the Dineen Park Pavilion.

The couple waited before they registered because they wanted to vet all the candidates. Brown said they didn't want to base their decision on what other people said about the candidates or based on someone's skin color, " because you could be signing your rights away."

"It took some time to do homework on each candidate," Brown said.

He said he was on the fence about some, but he voted for Gov. Tony Evers and Mandela Barnes.

He also voted for Josh Kaul for attorney general.

"He is going to be at the center of a lot of pieces," Brown said. "He is going to take on a big chunk of the responsibility in getting our city back safe."

Voters can register in person at the same place where they cast their ballot. Visit MyVote for more information.

Absentee vote totals surge compared to 2018 midterms

Before the polls opened Tuesday, hundreds of thousands of Wisconsinites had already sent in their ballots, with mail-in and in-person absentee voting totals the day before the election far outnumbering those of the last midterm cycle.

By Tuesday, 741,795 people mailed in their absentee ballot or voted in-person in the state, according to data from the Wisconsin Election Commission . That number surpassed the 565,591 people who voted absentee ahead of the the 2018 midterms.

The jump in absentee voting across Wisconsin, which began Oct. 25, comes as candidates from both parties pushed their bases to get out and vote over the last two weeks. But it also represents a shift in voter behavior brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"There is substantial voter engagement in this year's elections," said Barry Burden, director of the Elections Research Center at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, "but the larger number of early votes compared to 2018 is more a sign of changing preferences about the method of voting than a sign of much higher turnout," Burden said.

Read the full story here.

— Lawrence Andrea

Gwendolyn Williams, 56, didn’t vote in the last midterm election, but she made sure to vote this time — she said abortion rights are on the line.

“It’s like we’re going back in time,” she said. “You can’t tell a person what to do about their body.”

Williams was among a steady stream of voters Tuesday morning at the Milwaukee Sign Language School on the city’s northwest side.

For Debra Canady, 65, the issues driving her to the polls were not only abortion, but education, crime and social security.

She wants to see more funding for public schools, which Gov. Tony Evers, a Democrat, has called for.

“Everybody can’t afford private schools,” she said.

She also criticized efforts by Republicans to restrict schools from teaching about systemic racism.

Canady is also concerned about crime, saying it has been “out of control for years.” She doesn’t know anyone who hasn’t been touched in some way by crime.

For today, Canady is just glad the election is almost over and the political ads will end.

“They were just exhausting,” she said.

— Sarah Volpenhein

A theme of unexpectedly high turnout this election continued at the Ralph Metcalfe Neighborhood School’s Todd Wehr Community Center, where poll worker Paulette Webster said voter turnout at 9:30 a.m. was already at the same number it usually is around 6 p.m.

“We don’t usually see that until some of the people get off work,” she said of the numbers, adding that she is surprised and happy.

Chief Inspector Felix Onukwugha at the ward said there are roughly 349 registered voters in that area, but only around 50 typically turn out during election season. They were already at 25 mid-morning. This midterm, he said, has been different.

“A lot of things are at stake for people,” he said. Onukwugha, who has been working elections for over a decade, said he’s not too worried about voter intimidation. In past presidential elections, protestors for and against abortions have shown up outside the center, but he said he doesn’t think they’ll show this year.

However, he pointed out, it is still early.

Poll Chief Valeria Sauvé at the Dineen Park pavilion said both turnout and registrations are higher than normal. With 135 voters and 25 new registrations, she said the atmosphere has resembled more of a general election than a midterm.

“We’ve had five people at the registration and two waiting,” she said at one point.

Poll worker David Armstrong said roughly two-thirds of voters have been older with younger people making up the remaining third. He said he expects even more voters after 4 p.m.

Three observers were on hand, with only two allowed inside and one available to rotate in. One observer told the Journal Sentinel, per their instructions, they are not allowed to speak to anyone.

— Talis Shelbourne

Public education on the ballot in today's election

At Doerfler School, near National Avenue and 30th Street, Luz Tate voted blue, with her 13-year-old nephew in tow.

She said she’d like to see more funding for public schools, which Gov. Evers has called for.

Tate, who herself is in an online college program with Penn State, raised three children and is now raising her sister’s three children who are in Milwaukee Public Schools. She also cares for her grandson, who she said is autistic and in special education.

“Public schools have helped as much as they can, and I just feel like they need more help,” Tate said. “Kids need more programs, more activities to be involved in. Not all schools have the sports, music, chorus, all the things we used to have.

Statewide, there are 81 school referendum questions across 59 districts on the ballot this year . Districts are asking for a total of over $2 billion more in funding beyond their tax revenue limits set by state law.

Tate also marked yes on the referendum question about prohibiting semi-automatic firearms.

“The gun thing is running rampant; we need some kind of control,” she said. “I think right now it’s too easy for everybody to have it.”

Poll workers at Doerfler said turnout wasn’t as busy as the presidential election but was busier than other past elections. They had only seen two election observers as of 9:30 a.m.

— Rory Linnane

City of Milwaukee Elections Commission director, Claire Woodall-Vogg, is present at Central Count. At 9:47 a.m., she assisted ballot workers when there was a brief jam in one of the ballot machines. The issue was resolved. The director took to the microphone shortly after to speak to the election workers, reminding them how to feed the ballots into the machine correctly and telling them they were doing a great job. The room of workers cheered.

— Vanessa Swales

'Everything's so chaotic right now'

Early voter turnout was light at the United Community Center, on South 9 th Street, and Lincoln School near 18 th Street and Lincoln Avenue.

Juan Puventud was one of the early arrivals at the UCC. He’s a Republican who votes in every election. Social issues were high on his list of concerns.

“We need a new government altogether,” Puventud said. “The border is wide open and the economy’s going to crap.”

Edward Wills, a Democrat voting at the UCC, said he’s worried about democracy and the economy.

“No politician is going to fix crime. That has to start in the home,” Wills said.

Diana Anguiano, a Republican voting at the UCC, said she’s seeking change in the way government’s run.

“Everything’s so chaotic right now. There’s just so many twisted things going on,” she said.

Noemi Gaytan, a Democrat, said the governor’s race, abortion, and a ban on assault rifles were high on her list of issues.

“I’m anxious to see how the turnout is going to be,” she said while voting at around 8 a.m. at the UCC.

Kenneth Miller, a Democrat, said the candidates’ position on abortion was important to him as he voted at the UCC.

“I’m a father of two daughters, and I think they have a right to choose. I think it’s beneficial for future generations to have that right as well,” he said.

— Rick Barrett

There are 45 election observers at Central Count

Since 7 a.m., the familiar hum of dozens of election workers shuffling through ballots and tabulators has played out at the Wisconsin Center (Central Count) as ballots are processed ward by ward for the City of Milwaukee. As of 9 a.m. there are at least 45 election observers present in the hall.

Not far away at City Hall, an election observer had a tense exchange with a voter who was dropping off an absentee ballot. The woman, who declined to give her name, was reminded that observers are not supposed to interfere with voters.

The woman said she approached him because she believed he was trying to return more than one ballot. Several voters have been told they cannot return ballots for family members like a spouse or parent.

— Mary Spicuzza and Vanessa Swales

Could we still see absentee ballots counted by midnight?

One of the biggest talking points from the 2020 election was the late hour absentee-ballot results were counted; Wisconsin is one of seven states that does not permit any pre-processing procedures to be completed with absentee ballots prior to 7 a.m. on Election Day, and a high volume of absentee ballots in the 2020 election complicated the timeline.

Neil Albrecht, who previously served as executive director for the Milwaukee Election Commission, said the goal is still to complete counting absentee ballots by 11 p.m. or midnight , even though he said many Milwaukee voting sites are experiencing lines and high turnout.

Local election officials have been asking to begin processing and counting absentee ballots early since at least the 2012 presidential election, Albrecht says. But the GOP-controlled state Legislature hasn’t agreed to make those changes, meaning ballots couldn't be counted in Wisconsin until 7 a.m. today.

Albrecht is helping out today while current Milwaukee Election Commission executive director Claire Woodall-Vogg is busy at Central Count.

— Mary Spicuzza

Beloit College gives students day off to vote

Colleges and universities have long promoted the importance of voting to their students. Beloit College is taking it a step further.

The school canceled classes on Tuesday for its roughly 1,000 students to make voting as easy as possible.

“It’s a day from classes but not a day off,” Beloit College political science professor Ron Watson said. “It’s a day of action, and we hope our students view it that way.”

Watson, who helped organize the college’s voting campaign, said democracy is in danger, and it’s the college’s responsibility to instill in students the importance of voting as a lifelong habit.

Young voters turn out at much lower rates than older generations. Habits haven't formed and for many newly eligible to cast ballots, the process can be confusing, particularly among college students whose addresses change every year.

Despite their historically lower turnout, the number of young adults casting ballots can have huge electoral consequences, especially for Democrats. Polls show young voters are less likely to identify with a political party but more likely to identify as liberal.

CIRCLE, a nonpartisan research center at Tufts University, identified Wisconsin as the No. 1 state where youth turnout has the highest potential to influence the outcome of the governor's race and No. 5 state in the Senate race.

— Kelly Meyerhofer

LaTaurus Washington, 46, brought her 18-year-old daughter, Kymora, to the polls today. It was her daughter's first time voting. Washington wanted to make sure her daughter understood what’s at stake especially for the younger generation.

“One of my main things is social security. They are trying to take that away from you and abortion,” she said outside the Washington Park library after they voted.

Though Kymora Washington, a freshman at University of Wisconsin Milwaukee came because her mom made her, she understands.

“Now that’s she said that, I agree," Kymora said. "I want to get my voice heard.

“I’m proud having her being 18 and voting; it’s a right, and they are trying to take our right away. We need to fight as much as we can to keep it, especially women,” LaTaurus Washington said.

— La Risa Lynch

Poll Chief Kim Lewis said turnout is higher than she has usually seen in her eight years of working during the polls. Within the first hour of polls being open at the Merrill Park Apartments location, she said 34 voters had already come through.

Dennis Sims, a 59-year-old Merrill Park resident, said he votes in every election, big or small, because, he said, “Our people fought too hard for us to do this here.” Sims, who was mainly voting on the issue of education, said he believes the Democrats he cast a ballot for — Tony Evers and Mandela Barnes — will make a difference. “I trust the Democrats,” he said. “(Republicans) ain’t going to do nothing; they’re out for themselves.”

Meanwhile, several dozen Oak Creek residents lined up outside of American Legion Post 434 on Shepard Avenue before the poll opened to cast their votes on Tuesday.

Once the clock hit 7 a.m., voters streamed in quickly and election volunteers were able to handle the rush.

Election officials at the American Legion Post expect a high turnout for the city of Oak Creek, as roughly 26% of eligible residents have voted, including more than 5,500 early and mail-in ballots have been requested and returned.

Meanwhile, a polling station at Milwaukee’s Urban Ecology Center, 1500 E. Park Place, was seeing a strong turnout on Tuesday morning, including several University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee students who registered to vote, said polling supervisor Scott Lehmann.

The voters include Erin Nachtigall. She voted for Tony Evers in the governor’s race but was mainly motivated by her vote for Mandela Barnes in the U.S. senate election.

“He just really seems to care for everyone in the community,” Nachtigall said.

Others voting for Evers and Barnes, both Democrats, included William Bull and Jarrett English.

“They are people for the people,” English said. “They have an understanding of what families go through.”

— Talis Shelbourne , Ricardo Torres and Tom Daykin

You must bring identification to register and to vote. An ID must include a photo unless it was issued under religious exemption. Eligible forms of ID include:

Wisconsin driver's license, unexpired or expired.

Wisconsin DOT-issued ID card, unexpired or expired.

Military ID card, unexpired or expired.

U.S. passport, unexpired or expired.

ID issued by federally recognized Indian tribe, unexpired or expired.

Limited types of student ID.

Current veteran's ID

Polls are open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Voters must vote at the polling location assigned based on their residential address. You can use the Wisconsin Election Commission's website at myvote.wi.gov and input your address to find your polling location.

If you have already requested and received an absentee ballot but haven't returned it, you can return your ballot to the absentee processing center at the Wisconsin Center at the corner of Vel R. Phillips and Wisconsin avenues between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. You may also return your ballot to the Milwaukee Election Commission on the 5th Floor of City Hall at 200 E. Wells St. in Milwaukee in Room 501.

Each voter is required to turn in their own ballot unless they require assistance due to a disability. Find more information about resources for voters with disabilities through Disability Rights Wisconsin at https://disabilityvote.org/ .

— Isaac Yu and Alison Dirr

The highest profile primaries are for U.S. senator and Wisconsin governor . Gov. Tony Evers is the Democratic incumbent and Sen. Ron Johnson is the Republican incumbent. There are also competitive races for attorney general, secretary of state, lieutenant governor and treasurer.

Wisconsin's seven congressional representatives are also on the ballot as well as the state assembly and some state senate seats. There are also handful of county races throughout the state.

It's easy to forget about the public education measures that are on the ballot. Statewide, there are 81 referendum questions across 59 districts. Districts are asking for a total of over $2 billion more in funding beyond their tax revenue limits set by state law.

Here's a full story on what's at stake , including the role education pays in the gubernatorial races between Tony Evers and Tim Michels. School vouchers and student privacy (especially as it relates to the use of pronouns) are among the issues on which the candidates differ.

