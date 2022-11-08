ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

wtoc.com

Nicole brings in showers and breezy conditions through midday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Friday will be damp and breezy. Tropical Depression Nicole will pass to our west through the early morning hours. Veteran’s Day starts out warm with lows near 70. Gusts at daybreak will be near 30 miles per hour with showers around. Friday will still be...
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Just how much rain did Tropical Storm Nicole dump on the Savannah area?

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Showers likely Friday as Nicole moves out. Nicole continues to weaken and is about to exit the Southeast. As the storm departs, so will any lingering impacts. Scattered showers and breezy conditions will move out of southeast Georgia and the Lowcountry by Friday evening. The weekend should get off to a nice start with a mix of sun and clouds.
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Threat of tornadoes this afternoon and tonight from Nicole

Tropical Storm Nicole will impact our weather today. Rain will become likely throughout the late morning through the evening. There will be tropical downpours coming in off the Atlantic today. Coastal areas will have a threat for coastal flooding near high tide. High tide today is 9:00 am. The impacts...
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Savannah visitors not deterred by rain, wind caused by Nicole

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Thursday's unpleasant weather didn't stop people from hopping in their car and driving to Downtown Savannah. "We got in at about 12:30 today...we drove down from Charleston," said visitor George Durney. "The drive down was rougher than I thought. Hard rain, some wind, a little rough."
SAVANNAH, GA
blufftontoday.com

Tropical Storm Nicole hits Jasper and Beaufort counties

The National Weather Service issued a Tropical Storm Warning for the Beaufort and Jasper County area for Tropical Storm Nicole on the morning of Wednesday, Nov. 9. Meteorologist Rebecca Shaw with the National Weather Service said heavy rain and winds could be expected from Thursday evening into Friday morning. The weather service first issued a storm watch for the waters over the weekend of Nov. 5, and a storm watch for land at the beginning of the week, she said.
JASPER COUNTY, SC
WSAV News 3

Check power outages maps in Ga., SC

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Nicole is now a strong tropical storm with winds of 70 mph. Local impacts of heavy rain, tidal flooding, gusty winds and a chance for isolated tornadoes are expected in the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry today and Friday. Click on the links below to get the latest on your power company’s […]
SAVANNAH, GA
live5news.com

FIRST ALERT: Tornado Watch issued for Beaufort County

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The National Weather Service issued a Tornado Watch for Beaufort County on Thursday. The watch will last until 7 p.m. as the Lowcountry feels impacts from Tropical Storm Nicole. “We continue our First Alert Weather Day with a brand new Tornado Watch issued from Beaufort...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
Grice Connect

Tropical Storm Nicole: Bulloch County Schools to remain open

Bulloch County Schools is monitoring the weather conditions that may affect our area on Friday due to Tropical Storm Nicole. At this time, the school district plans to remain open. School leaders will continue to evaluate official weather reports. If needed, the school district will communicate any possible changes to its operations in a timely manner.
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
Grice Connect

Power outage impacting downtown Statesboro

Update: Georgia Power has restored all of the power outage. The cause of the outage was a tree limb on a line. The power was fully restored around 11:30 PM. Georgia Power Company experienced an outage around 10:15 PM on Thursday, November 10, 2022 which has impacted 1,812 customers. The outage covers much of the downtown and Country Club area.
STATESBORO, GA
wtoc.com

Lowcountry officials, emergency crews ready if necessary as Nicole passes through

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - Hilton Head Emergency Manager Tom Dunn said they’re of course watching Nicole, but for the most part, feeling confident about this one. “From our perspective, we feel pretty comfortable with where we are. We’ve made all our normal preparations getting ready for tropical storm Nicole, fortunately it’s not going to be the storm that it could have been, so we’re looking at a little wind and really more concerned with the beach than anything else,” Dunn said.
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
WSAV News 3

LIST: School closures due to Tropical Storm Nicole

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Below is a list of area schools that have canceled or moved classes online due to Tropical Storm Nicole’s possible impact on Coastal Georgia and the Lowcountry. Georgia schools: Bethesda Academy will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 10 and classes will resume on Monday, Nov. 14. The Children’s Village will be closed […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

LIST: Schools canceling, changing plans ahead of Nicole

GEORGIA & SOUTH CAROLINA (WTOC) - A few school districts in the WTOC viewing area have made schedule changes ahead of any impacts from Nicole. Glynn County Schools will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 10 with after school and extracurricular programs canceled on Thursday as well. Schools will remain closed on Friday in observance of the Veterans Day holiday; however, Glynn County School System employees scheduled to work on Friday should report to work on Friday.
GLYNN COUNTY, GA

