wtoc.com
Nicole brings in showers and breezy conditions through midday
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Friday will be damp and breezy. Tropical Depression Nicole will pass to our west through the early morning hours. Veteran’s Day starts out warm with lows near 70. Gusts at daybreak will be near 30 miles per hour with showers around. Friday will still be...
WJCL
Just how much rain did Tropical Storm Nicole dump on the Savannah area?
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Showers likely Friday as Nicole moves out. Nicole continues to weaken and is about to exit the Southeast. As the storm departs, so will any lingering impacts. Scattered showers and breezy conditions will move out of southeast Georgia and the Lowcountry by Friday evening. The weekend should get off to a nice start with a mix of sun and clouds.
WJCL
Threat of tornadoes this afternoon and tonight from Nicole
Tropical Storm Nicole will impact our weather today. Rain will become likely throughout the late morning through the evening. There will be tropical downpours coming in off the Atlantic today. Coastal areas will have a threat for coastal flooding near high tide. High tide today is 9:00 am. The impacts...
WJCL
Savannah visitors not deterred by rain, wind caused by Nicole
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Thursday's unpleasant weather didn't stop people from hopping in their car and driving to Downtown Savannah. "We got in at about 12:30 today...we drove down from Charleston," said visitor George Durney. "The drive down was rougher than I thought. Hard rain, some wind, a little rough."
Live Coverage: Tropical Storm Nicole updates and closures
Below you will find live updates and closure information related to Tropical Storm Nicole and its impact on Georgia. Check this page frequently for the latest information. The streets of Downtown Brunswick are flooded today from the impact of Hurricane Nicole. Below is a video of the flooding. Chance for...
WATCH: View Savannah, Tybee live cams as Tropical Storm Nicole impacts begin
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Nicole made landfall as a category 1 hurricane in Florida early Wednesday. It has slowly weakened over land and is now a strong tropical storm. Local impacts are expected in the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry today through Friday. Heavy rain, tidal flooding, gusty winds, and a chance for isolated tornadoes are […]
blufftontoday.com
Tropical Storm Nicole hits Jasper and Beaufort counties
The National Weather Service issued a Tropical Storm Warning for the Beaufort and Jasper County area for Tropical Storm Nicole on the morning of Wednesday, Nov. 9. Meteorologist Rebecca Shaw with the National Weather Service said heavy rain and winds could be expected from Thursday evening into Friday morning. The weather service first issued a storm watch for the waters over the weekend of Nov. 5, and a storm watch for land at the beginning of the week, she said.
PHOTOS: Nicole’s impact across the Coastal Empire, Lowcountry
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — WSAV News 3 is On Your Side tracking the impact of Tropical Storm Nicole in the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry. Do you have some pictures of the storm you’d like to share? Send them to pics@wsav.com!
Check power outages maps in Ga., SC
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Nicole is now a strong tropical storm with winds of 70 mph. Local impacts of heavy rain, tidal flooding, gusty winds and a chance for isolated tornadoes are expected in the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry today and Friday. Click on the links below to get the latest on your power company’s […]
Lowcountry businesses, residents prepare for Nicole to make landfall
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — Despite the potential impact from Nicole, some residents say they’re not worried at all. As Nicole prepares to make landfall in the Palmetto State, storm preps are already getting underway. Officials have canceled events and even closed schools. But, folks on Hilton Head Island said it will be business […]
live5news.com
FIRST ALERT: Tornado Watch issued for Beaufort County
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The National Weather Service issued a Tornado Watch for Beaufort County on Thursday. The watch will last until 7 p.m. as the Lowcountry feels impacts from Tropical Storm Nicole. “We continue our First Alert Weather Day with a brand new Tornado Watch issued from Beaufort...
WJCL
Tropical Storm Nicole: Police reopen Highway 80 after high tide leads to flooding
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. — Above video: Conditions Thursday morning on Highway 80. Update 11:18 a.m.: The highway has reopened. Initial report: Water from high tide has forced officials to close Highway 80 to Tybee Island. According to Chatham County Police, standing water in the road has made it impassable.
City of Savannah adjusts sanitation services ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole
SAVANNAH (Nov. 9) – The City of Savannah is making some adjustments to services due to the Veterans Day holiday and possible inclement weather from Tropical Storm Nicole. Officials say that as long as weather permits, services will be completed as normal during daytime hours on Thursday, but nighttime street cleaning that typically occurs on […]
Tropical Storm Nicole: Bulloch County Schools to remain open
Bulloch County Schools is monitoring the weather conditions that may affect our area on Friday due to Tropical Storm Nicole. At this time, the school district plans to remain open. School leaders will continue to evaluate official weather reports. If needed, the school district will communicate any possible changes to its operations in a timely manner.
Power outage impacting downtown Statesboro
Update: Georgia Power has restored all of the power outage. The cause of the outage was a tree limb on a line. The power was fully restored around 11:30 PM. Georgia Power Company experienced an outage around 10:15 PM on Thursday, November 10, 2022 which has impacted 1,812 customers. The outage covers much of the downtown and Country Club area.
wtoc.com
Lowcountry officials, emergency crews ready if necessary as Nicole passes through
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - Hilton Head Emergency Manager Tom Dunn said they’re of course watching Nicole, but for the most part, feeling confident about this one. “From our perspective, we feel pretty comfortable with where we are. We’ve made all our normal preparations getting ready for tropical storm Nicole, fortunately it’s not going to be the storm that it could have been, so we’re looking at a little wind and really more concerned with the beach than anything else,” Dunn said.
LIST: School closures due to Tropical Storm Nicole
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Below is a list of area schools that have canceled or moved classes online due to Tropical Storm Nicole’s possible impact on Coastal Georgia and the Lowcountry. Georgia schools: Bethesda Academy will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 10 and classes will resume on Monday, Nov. 14. The Children’s Village will be closed […]
wtoc.com
LIST: Schools canceling, changing plans ahead of Nicole
GEORGIA & SOUTH CAROLINA (WTOC) - A few school districts in the WTOC viewing area have made schedule changes ahead of any impacts from Nicole. Glynn County Schools will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 10 with after school and extracurricular programs canceled on Thursday as well. Schools will remain closed on Friday in observance of the Veterans Day holiday; however, Glynn County School System employees scheduled to work on Friday should report to work on Friday.
WTGS
List: Which schools in Coastal Empire, Lowcountry are closing ahead of Nicole
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Tropical Storm Nicole is gearing up to make landfall in Florida soon, and the current path is tracking toward parts of Georgia and the Coastal Empire. Beaufort and Liberty County schools will close on Thursday, Nov. 10, due to the anticipated effects of Tropical Storm Nicole.
WJCL
Nicole School Closings List: These are the campuses impacted in Coastal Georgia, Lowcountry
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: 5:30 p.m. weather update. Below is a list of area schools that have canceled or moved classes online in anticipation of Tropical Storm Nicole's impact on Coastal Georgia and the South Carolina Lowcountry. This is a developing story. Check back for updates. Want to...
