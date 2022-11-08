ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Four Takeaways from Pitt Basketball's Season Opener

By Stephen Thompson
The Pitt Panthers looked as impressive and cohesive as they have in years.

PITTSBURGH --  The Pitt Panthers bucked a years-long trend in their 2022-23 season opener. Not only did they win, they dominated, beating UT Martin 80-58 inside the friendly confines of the Petersen Events Center.

It was as impressive a performance that this Pitt team has put on since Jeff Capel took over in 2018 - even when you adjust for the level of competition. New stars are emerging and a more cohesive team is growing before our eyes. They played well and have set themselves up with some momentum heading into a brawl with West Virginia at the end of the week.

Oakland Swells with Energy for Opener

Pitt head coach Jeff Capel led off his postgame press conference by thanking the Oakland Zoo for the energy they brought to the Pete for this game and his thanks were well-earned by the students in attendance. That was the most energetic and positive the air around the Petersen Events Center has felt since Capel's first season at Pitt, when his Panthers upset Louisville and then No. 11 Florida State to end the ACC win drought.

Positive attitudes don't have any tangible effects on wins and losses, it's true, but the chipper mood everyone had after the Panthers took care of business is a reflection of the ways in which this team is distinguishable . Very rarely during the past six years has this program been able to celebrate blowout wins. This was comfortable and for a night, Pitt's players, coaches and fans could revel in a well-played game full of highlights and a future that looks hopeful.

Panthers Survive Poor Shooting Night

Pitt got off to a horrendus start offensively. By the time the first media timeout had hit, the Panthers had made just one of eight attempts from the floor and turned the ball over three times in nine possessions. They also opened the evening by missing their first eight attempts from 3-point distance.

But what distinguished this team from Capel-led teams of the past, which would have let these kinds of offensive struggles snowball into a loss, is the fact that they did everything a team needs to do when poor shooting spells hit. They defended, rebounded, took care of and moved the ball, hustled for loose balls and hustled up and down the court.

At the 4:28 mark of the first half, Blake Hinson converted and old fashione three-point play to put the Panthers up 10 and they never let UT Martin get any closer. That they could accomplish such a feat while shooting below expectations, is a credit to their focus and execution in every other phase of the game.

Pitt Passes Perfectly

When Jeff Capel said his team had assisted on 75% of their made baskets during their preseason practices, I assumed he was embellishing a little. But if their performance against UT Martin was any indication, he wasn't lying at all.

The Panthers moved the ball immaculately against the Skyhawks. They assisted on 77% of their made baskets in the first half and 21 of 26 field goals in all.

Nelly Cummings was blitzed hard coming around the corner on ball screens and he was content to make the right read and pass to open shooters. He and Jamarius Burton racked up seven assists a piece and three other Panthers had two or more.

The extra passes - "hockey assists" that turned good looks into great ones - are what stood out the most. This was the most efficient I've seen Pitt run offense under this head coach and it is the product of unselfish play from up and down the lineup.

Blake HIMson

He transferred schools twice, sat out two years of college basketball, gained a bunch of weight and has still come out of the gates scorching hot as a scorer and rebounder. In Justin Champagnie-esque fashion, Hinson scored 27 points and collected 13 rebounds, dominating the Skyhawks on both ends.

Through three games as a Panther - two exhibitions and one regular season game - Hinson is averaging 25.3 points and 7.6 rebounds. His scoring ability and strength on the glass has been a welcome addition for Pitt as they await the return of injured center John Hugley.

