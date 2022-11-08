Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dallas billionaire is suing Beto for defamationAsh JurbergTexas State
Former U.S. President to Push for Military Assistance in UkraineNews Breaking LIVEDallas, TX
Dallas Auction House Auctioning off JFK's Rocking Chair and MoreLarry LeaseDallas, TX
As the Holidays approach, A Pink Pug named Butterball gets into the spirit by dressing up and attending local eventsTHATLUCKYDOGMEDIADallas, TX
Related
texasmetronews.com
Reproductive justice organization opens new facility in southern Dallas
The one thing The Afiya Center wants the people that walk through its new birthing center’s doors to know is that they are the people it serves. The Afiya Center, a reproductive justice organization, just opened its Southern Roots Birthing and Wellness Center last weekend complete with fitness classes, doula services, and prenatal and postpartum care.
texasmetronews.com
The Artful Dream Fulfilled: The African American Museum of Dallas
The African American Museum, Dallas will unveil a new documentary – The Artful Dream Fulfilled: The African American Museum of Dallas – debuting Friday, Nov. 11, at 6:30 p.m. The screening is free and open to the public. Registration required by emailing hrobinson@aamdallas.org. The Artful Dream Fulfilled: The...
texasmetronews.com
Message from the Dallas Mayor
Soon, I will deliver the annual State of the City Address for the fourth time since taking office. This year’s address comes as the city’s violent crime rate continues to decline, as tax rates hit their lowest level since 2007, as major ethics reforms are being implemented, and as numerous economic development and parks projects are in progress.
texasmetronews.com
PUBLIC EDUCATION COMMITTEE CHAIRMEN ENDORSE MAYOR ERIC JOHNSON
Dallas, TX – In an unprecedented move, the current Chairman of the Public Education Committee in the Texas House of Representatives and three immediate past Chairmen of the Public Education Committee all endorsed Eric Johnson for re -election as Mayor of Dallas. Endorsements came from every Chairman of Public...
texasmetronews.com
Friends of Dallas Police Honors Officer and Police
Recognizing the men and women who go beyond the call of duty, Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia and Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson join Friends of Dallas Police leaders to present awards for Officer of the Year, Non-Sworn Employee of the Year, Medal of Valor, Rookie of the Year and moreFrom recognizing herculean shutdowns of organized crime that have plagued neighborhoods for decades, to active shooter scenes, lifesaving rescues and more, the 41st annual Friends of the Dallas Police Awards Banquet honored 222 extraordinary officers and non-sworn employees of the Dallas Police Department Nov. 7 at the Hyatt Regency Dallas. The event was presented by Nexpoint and organized by the Friends of the Dallas Police.
texasmetronews.com
VICTORIOUS!
Dallas County Democratic Party Chair Kristy Noble and Vice Chair Kardal Coleman released the following statement on Dallas County election results:. “It’s a good day to be a Democrat in Dallas County!. Last night voters flipped three county seats red to blue, resulting in a Dallas County government that’s...
texasmetronews.com
Hairstylists take to the Red Carpet at Gala
Hairstylists in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex will receive the red carpet treatment at the Best of Salons Gala this weekend. The inaugural black-tie event is at 7pm on Nov. 13, 2022, in The National Ballroom in The Thompson Hotel, 1401 Elm St., Dallas, TX. Kaye Flewellen, creator and director, grew...
Comments / 0