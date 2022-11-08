ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

texasmetronews.com

Reproductive justice organization opens new facility in southern Dallas

The one thing The Afiya Center wants the people that walk through its new birthing center’s doors to know is that they are the people it serves. The Afiya Center, a reproductive justice organization, just opened its Southern Roots Birthing and Wellness Center last weekend complete with fitness classes, doula services, and prenatal and postpartum care.
DALLAS, TX
texasmetronews.com

The Artful Dream Fulfilled: The African American Museum of Dallas

The African American Museum, Dallas will unveil a new documentary – The Artful Dream Fulfilled: The African American Museum of Dallas – debuting Friday, Nov. 11, at 6:30 p.m. The screening is free and open to the public. Registration required by emailing hrobinson@aamdallas.org. The Artful Dream Fulfilled: The...
DALLAS, TX
texasmetronews.com

Message from the Dallas Mayor

Soon, I will deliver the annual State of the City Address for the fourth time since taking office. This year’s address comes as the city’s violent crime rate continues to decline, as tax rates hit their lowest level since 2007, as major ethics reforms are being implemented, and as numerous economic development and parks projects are in progress.
DALLAS, TX
texasmetronews.com

PUBLIC EDUCATION COMMITTEE CHAIRMEN ENDORSE MAYOR ERIC JOHNSON

Dallas, TX – In an unprecedented move, the current Chairman of the Public Education Committee in the Texas House of Representatives and three immediate past Chairmen of the Public Education Committee all endorsed Eric Johnson for re -election as Mayor of Dallas. Endorsements came from every Chairman of Public...
DALLAS, TX
texasmetronews.com

Friends of Dallas Police Honors Officer and Police

Recognizing the men and women who go beyond the call of duty, Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia and Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson join Friends of Dallas Police leaders to present awards for Officer of the Year, Non-Sworn Employee of the Year, Medal of Valor, Rookie of the Year and moreFrom recognizing herculean shutdowns of organized crime that have plagued neighborhoods for decades, to active shooter scenes, lifesaving rescues and more, the 41st annual Friends of the Dallas Police Awards Banquet honored 222 extraordinary officers and non-sworn employees of the Dallas Police Department Nov. 7 at the Hyatt Regency Dallas. The event was presented by Nexpoint and organized by the Friends of the Dallas Police.
DALLAS, TX
texasmetronews.com

VICTORIOUS!

Dallas County Democratic Party Chair Kristy Noble and Vice Chair Kardal Coleman released the following statement on Dallas County election results:. “It’s a good day to be a Democrat in Dallas County!. Last night voters flipped three county seats red to blue, resulting in a Dallas County government that’s...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
texasmetronews.com

Hairstylists take to the Red Carpet at Gala

Hairstylists in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex will receive the red carpet treatment at the Best of Salons Gala this weekend. The inaugural black-tie event is at 7pm on Nov. 13, 2022, in The National Ballroom in The Thompson Hotel, 1401 Elm St., Dallas, TX. Kaye Flewellen, creator and director, grew...
DALLAS, TX

