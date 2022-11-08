Recognizing the men and women who go beyond the call of duty, Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia and Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson join Friends of Dallas Police leaders to present awards for Officer of the Year, Non-Sworn Employee of the Year, Medal of Valor, Rookie of the Year and moreFrom recognizing herculean shutdowns of organized crime that have plagued neighborhoods for decades, to active shooter scenes, lifesaving rescues and more, the 41st annual Friends of the Dallas Police Awards Banquet honored 222 extraordinary officers and non-sworn employees of the Dallas Police Department Nov. 7 at the Hyatt Regency Dallas. The event was presented by Nexpoint and organized by the Friends of the Dallas Police.

DALLAS, TX ・ 18 HOURS AGO